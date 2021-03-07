Who is your team’s biggest rival?
Nate Allen (Champaign Central senior): “Urbana because they’re always well-coached and good every year, but also because they are in our conference, which ups the stakes when we play them.”
Ephraim Masala (Centennial senior): “Champaign Central High School because it is in the same city.”
Eli Warren (Mahomet-Seymour senior): “Urbana.”
Lucas Wood (Uni High senior): “Probably St. Thomas More. We play in the same (IHSA) class and often have postseason meetings, so we see a lot of each other and the games are always close and tense. My freshman year we beat them to win sectionals, and last year they came back to beat us in the regular season. This year, we’re playing them the last game of the season, so that’s pretty fitting.”
Jackson Kirkland (Urbana junior): “Mahomet-Seymour. We’ve gone toe to toe with them every year I’ve been here.”
Dane Taylor (St. Thomas More sophomore): “We do not really feel like we have a rival at STM. We are more concerned with giving our best effort against every opponent we play rather than focusing on any certain team.”
Josh Birky (fifth-year Judah Christian coach): “St. Thomas More. We have met each other in the playoffs seven of the last eight years and often play each other in the first game each season.”
Dan Burkybile (eighth-year Monticello coach): “St. Thomas More. With the Illini Prairie Conference realignment in 2016, STM’s program has remained strong. They have really had our number since the merger, but we had some good battles with them last year.”
Robbie Dinkins (third-year Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach): “Blue Ridge because we normally play them twice a year and the games always seem to be tight ones. They have players who never give up and are very well-coached.”
What’s the most
memorable high school soccer match you’ve been part of?
Allen: “Winning regionals last season against Mt. Zion in the pouring rain.”
Masala: “Last year against Central High School because I scored two goals against our rival.”
Warren: “Beating Urbana in the 2019 regional championship.”
Wood: “There are a lot of memorable matches — a couple against Champaign Central, STM, Urbana and Judah Christian. However, the one that stands out to me the most is when we beat Bismarck-Henning 2-1 my sophomore year. At the time they were undefeated and led by News-Gazette Athlete of the Year Drew Reifsteck. He scored quickly to put them up 1-0, but I scored two to win us the game, including one with about 10 minutes left.”
Kirkland: “Playing with my club team against a team from France while we were in Spain playing in the Donosti Cup. We won to advance to the round of 16, and I scored two goals.”
Taylor: “Definitely winning the regional championship in a penalty shootout last year against Judah. Before the season started, we set a goal of winning a regional title. That victory was a very good feeling after many months of hard work by every member of our team, especially the way that we won it.”
Birky: “Judah’s 2018 sectional semifinal win against Cornerstone Christian. Cornerstone was averaging over five goals per game, and we were able to hold them scoreless to reach Judah’s first-ever sectional final.”
Burkybile: “In my first year as head coach (2013), we matched up against Blue Ridge in the regional final. We knew they would make it extremely hard to score, so we did the same to them and intentionally took them to penalty kicks after 100 minutes of scoreless play. We made all five of our penalty kicks, moving us on — eventually to the sectional final.”
Dinkins: “When we beat a very talented Uni High team 1-0 to win the Uni High tournament for the very first time in 18 years. It was the last match of three that day, and we literally had to carry guys off the field from giving everything they had left.”
What’s one location you always look forward to visiting?
Allen: “Normal West because they take great care of their field and during night games it has a great atmosphere to play at.”
Masala: “Anywhere. If there’s a game, I will show up.”
Warren: “Our home field.”
Wood: “I always love playing at Central’s field. The games are usually at night under the lights, and there is also a sizable crowd every time. A lot of people I know play on the team, so that adds some extra spice to the matchup. In particular, though, I like it because in two games at their field I’ve scored four goals. This season we play them at our field, but I’ll have a lot of good memories from playing them away.”
Kirkland: “Peoria Notre Dame because they have really nice fields.”
Taylor: “We always look forward to playing at Judah Christian’s soccer field. Last year, we played a team from the St. Louis area, Father McGivney High School, on Judah’s field. We won 2-1 under the lights in an intense game in front of a huge crowd.”
Birky: “Blue Ridge. The field is always in really nice shape, and the setting surrounded by trees gives it a different feeling than most high school soccer fields.”
Burkybile: “Judah. Great facility and friendly atmosphere. Their fans often feed our players as we head home.”
Dinkins: “Judah is one of the places we look forward to every year because we have great relationships between the coaches. They always have great hospitality, display great sportsmanship by the players and, of course, they have a beautiful turf field to play on.”
Where’s one location you
haven’t visited yet, but would like to in the future?
Allen: “Chatham Glenwood because if we were to play there that means we would’ve gotten over our sectionals hurdle we’ve been at for the previous two years.”
Warren: “Champaign Central’s new turf.”
Wood: “I would love to play at Mahomet’s field. I know a lot of guys on the Mahomet team, but unfortunately we’ve never played them.”
Taylor: “Champaign Central’s new soccer stadium. I have talked to a couple of Central players, and they say the new synthetic turf is really nice.”
Birky: “Danville High School. I grew up in Danville and spent my childhood around the high school since my father was a teacher and also coached golf and track for over 25 years.”
Burkybile: “I’m excited to head to Champaign Central this year. It has been since the early 2000s since we have played them. They have a great program, and I have a lot of respect for what they do.”
Dinkins: “The EastSide Centre where the state tournament is held. That is a dream of ours, and we hope to one day make it there.”
Which athlete currently on your team are you lucky you don’t have to compete against?
Allen: “Ethan Gulley. He is a great smart player who is always able to finish around the goal.”
Masala: “Probably Keith Gardner because every time I play against him he always pushes me to use my weak foot.”
Warren: “Nate Lundstrom because he is so creative and skilled.”
Wood: “Nabeel Bashir. We’ve been playing soccer together for seven years, and in addition to being one of my closest friends he’s an intelligent, quick and skilled soccer player. Needless to say, I would hate coming up against him — especially because he knows my game so well.”
Kirkland: “Chico Wilson because he’s very aggressive. He’ll two-foot you at one end and score a 30-yard screamer at the other.”
Taylor: “Martin Mondala because of his speed, physicality and overall skill. Plus, he plays with so much heart and he cares about the game so much. It is hard to beat someone with those qualities.”
Birky: “Nathan Kereri. He is a multifaceted player who can facilitate goal-scoring chances for others just as well as he can create them on his own. He has gotten better each year and is a truly complete player at this point.”
Burkybile: “Jake Edmondson. He’s fast, athletic and has an endless motor. Jake is great in all facets of the game — headers on goal, shots from distance and ability to control the midfield.”
Dinkins: “Liam Killian plays our center-back position, and I’m glad he’s on our team because he is a player who doesn’t stop on the field for a second and is extremely hard to get around. Knock him down and he is back up in seconds trying to chase you down. He has sacrificed his body many times to win a ball.”
Which athlete on an opposing team is or was always tough to compete against?
Allen: “Nate Lundstrom from Mahomet-Seymour because he is able to move the ball and space the field well during games.”
Masala: “No one because I don’t know anybody from the opposite team. Even if there was one, I would’ve been glad to play against him.”
Warren: “Champaign Central’s Judd Wagner.”
Wood: “This is a tough one, but probably Andrew Ferguson from Fisher. We’ve played together briefly at the club level, and he’s a really skilled and physical defender who has given us a lot of trouble before.”
Kirkland: “Choosing one player is hard, but Keith Gardner from Centennial and Kyle Johnson from Champaign Central are both always a tough challenge.”
Taylor: “Seydou Mukadi at Urbana High School is one of the toughest to compete against because of his size, his quickness and skill set. This makes him a very competitive player.”
Birky: “Lucas Wood. He’s always a threat to score and will be one of the top seniors in our region at any level. Uni always has a balanced team, which makes it tough to only key in on him defensively.”
Burkybile: “I’m nervous Nate Allen, goalkeeper at Champaign Central, may give us a real hard time come April 3.”
Dinkins: “Lucas Wood from Uni High because he does such a great job controlling the midfield.”
Which athlete in your school’s history do you hear most about?
Allen: “Santiago Rodriguez because I’ve played with him for the past three years and have been able to see a lot of his accomplishments during his great high school career.”
Masala: “Francisco Andrade because he was scoring in a every single game.”
Warren: “Evan Lundstrom because he’s a wizard.”
Wood: “Definitely Rahi Miraftab-Salo. I actually was lucky enough to play with him for a year, and I’d venture to say he’s the best local player I’ve ever seen. Great dribbler, finisher and incredibly quick and strong. He’s also our all-time leading scorer, adding to his fame.”
Kirkland: “Our current coach, James Barkley. He loves to talk about his high school career along with his son, Noah Barkley, who never shuts up about how amazing his dad was in high school.”
Taylor: “Joe Hoffman is a name that is mentioned frequently, because he scored the most goals in STM history. Joe also had a great work ethic on and off the field.”
Birky: “Caleb Aldridge, and it’s not just recency bias. Beyond his own individual skills, he made every player around him better and embraced whatever role was needed in each game. He was an impact player on and off the field during his entire high school career.”
Burkybile: “Tony Cook. He holds our most career goals at Monticello (112 goals, 1999-2002). I was lucky and got to play with him for three years. I also mention Coach Lois Cryder and Coach Tim Marty (my predecessors) a lot — even our officials still ask about them. They started the program in 1997 and stayed with it for 16 years. They built the foundation that is Monticello soccer today. They accumulated seven regionals and one state run in 2005 (my brother was the goalkeeper on that team). They had an impressive overall record of 171-139-25.”
Dinkins: “I’m going to be a little biased here and pick two guys that I’ve coached. First would be Caleb Bleich. He was an amazing athlete who had another gear that would allow him to find the back of the net whenever he wanted, but he was also very unselfish with the ball at his foot. The other player would be Graham Voelker. He was one of the best leaders on the field I have ever had because he was so vocal from the center-back position.”
Which opposing team’s mascot do you like most?
Allen: “The Normal Community Ironmen just because it seems fun to call yourself the Ironmen.”
Masala: “None because I don’t pay attention on the mascot.”
Warren: “The Taylorville Tornadoes.”
Wood: “I hate to say this, but probably the (STM) Sabers. In general, I don’t love a lot of the local nicknames, but I suppose each school has a reason for the one they use. The saber-tooth tigers are pretty cool, so I’d go with them.”
Kirkland: “Normal Community Ironmen. The mascots seems to be really involved in all of their sports, and they have good spirit.”
Taylor: “I would have to say I like the Fisher Bunnies. They make that bunny look fierce and scary.”
Birky: “Fisher Bunnies. The juxtaposition of the “bunnies” name with the vicious looking mascot is great.”
Burkybile: “Illinois Valley Central High School. I’m a big fan of the original ‘Ghostbusters’ films, so you have to love the Grey Ghosts.”
Dinkins: “Besides our mascot Bunnie being one of the more unique mascots, I would have to go with Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers because of the same reason — with it being rare.”
What was the most difficult part about the pause on IHSA activities this school year?
Allen: “Staying in shape and staying prepared for the seasons to begin again with all the COVID restrictions.”
Masala: “To get back in shape because I didn’t do anything during the pause of IHSA.”
Warren: “Not knowing if we could play or not.”
Wood: “The most difficult thing with the pause was just not playing competitive soccer for so long. We were able to practice in some capacity, either individually or with a few teammates, but it can’t really replicate the feel of an actual 11-on-11 match. I’m grateful, though, that there is a season, and I’m sure it’ll come back to me very soon.”
Kirkland: “Staying in shape was pretty difficult. We couldn’t go and play soccer too often, and we had to find more creative ways to stay in shape.”
Taylor: “Not being able to bond and build chemistry with my teammates. In any sport, if you do not have a good connection with your teammates you will likely not succeed because everyone may not be on the same page.”
Birky: “The uncertainty created by frequently changing rules and timelines. Trying to organize and design practices was difficult, with practice guidelines shifting from week to week at times.”
Burkybile: “I worry the most about mental health. Being a part of a high school team means a lot to young athletes. When you work hard as a group toward a goal and then it is pulled out from under you, it’s a tough blow. I’m glad to get back at it.”
Dinkins: “The most difficult part for me was not having answers for the players and not knowing if we would have a season or not. We are very excited that we have shot to play this spring.”
Why is being involved with high school soccer so
important to you?
Allen: “It gives a sense of camaraderie among teammates and gives friendships that can last past high school.”
Masala: “To make more friends and to travel to some city I’ve never been before since I came here to the U.S. (from the Democratic Republic of the Congo).”
Warren: “It’s something that I’ve always looked forward to and love to do.”
Wood: “High school soccer has been one of the most important things in my life for the past four years, and I’m incredibly grateful for the time I spent doing so. Firstly, I love soccer, so the opportunity to play at a competitive level and represent my school is really one I cherish. High school sports are cool in that they give people who aren’t going to make a career out of sports the opportunity to taste pride, success and the other amazing things that come along with being an athlete. I’ve made some of my closest friends playing high school soccer, and I know I’ll look back on my playing days very fondly when I’m older.”
Kirkland: “Me and my friends have been playing soccer together our whole lives, and high school soccer is a fun way to keep playing with them for another four years.”
Taylor: “It is a place where I can show my full potential, while also having a ton of fun with my teammates and representing STM.”
Birky: “I really enjoy helping players of all levels improve, and I love having the opportunity to assist student-athletes reach their goals. Whether those goals are playing collegiately, improving enough to play recreationally later in life or just creating memories to look back on with fondness, it’s a privilege to be involved in their development as players and people.”
Burkybile: “Life lessons learned while being part of a team are so valuable. The shared experience of emotions our team goes through is fertile ground for growth and development for later in life.”
Dinkins: “I get a chance to coach a sport that I love with two schools that learn to set their differences aside to come together for one common goal: We play together, we fight together, we win together.”