Even though high school football games didn’t occur last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still wanted to get the lowdown from the experts.
So, for part III of a multi-week series, we had preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS ask nine individuals associated with the game — four players (Mahomet-Seymour senior Clay Hubble, Danville senior Devin Miles, LeRoy senior Mason Buckles and Centennial junior Montez DuBose), three coaches (Villa Grove/Heritage’s Heath Wilson, Oakwood’s Al Craig and Milford/Cissna Park’s Clint Schwartz), one public address announcer (Arcola’s Terry Thornton) and a game official (Urbana native D Ray Tucker) — for their thoughts on a variety of topics:Who is your team’s biggest rival?
Clay Hubble (Mahomet-Seymour senior): “Taylorville. Over the last couple years, our schools have had very good and close games. It’s definitely a game that my teammates, myself included, are always looking forward to during the season.”
Devin Miles (Danville senior): “Champaign Central. A Danville-Champaign game, everything about it is lit — the energy — and both towns come out and watch those games.”
Mason Buckles (LeRoy senior): “My team’s biggest rival would have to be Tri-Valley. It’s always been that way, and it is because our schools are very close together and we used to co-op.”
Montez DuBose (Centennial junior): “My team’s biggest rival would be Champaign Central because we are the only two schools in Champaign. Our schools have always had a rivalry. But for me personally, I’ve played against people from Central in CIYFL (Central Illinois Youth Football League) and grew up with them, so it’s nice to have some friendly competition.”
Heath Wilson (third-year Villa Grove/Heritage coach): “This one could go to a couple of different teams. However, I’d probably say our biggest rival would have to be Tri-County. Our Heritage players at one time had a co-op relationship with them, and our games the last couple of years have been close. With Tri-County being close in distance, our players often know players from Tri-County and that only fuels the rivalry.”
Al Craig (third-year Oakwood coach): “I have to go with Salt Fork here. The schools are so close in proximity — only 10 miles apart. A lot of these kids on both sides have been playing against each other since they were in kindergarten, so that makes it fun. There is a lot of talk between parents and athletes every time we play. The last few years, they have been huge games as well, with a lot on the line. It seems like they are always our Week 9 opponents.”
Clint Schwartz (eighth-year Milford/Cissna Park coach): “Making the move to 8-man football kind of put a pause on us having a local rival, but with Schlarman joining 8-man football last season, I would say they are our rival. One of the main reasons is geography and familiarity. Having a team from the conference all of the other sports are in gets the kids pretty excited to play each other.”
Terry Thornton (eighth-year Arcola public address announcer): “Tuscola. Our towns are so close to each other, and it’s been a standing tradition since I can remember.”
What’s the biggest on-field rivalry you’ve seen?D Ray Tucker (Urbana native, Champaign Officials Association president; responding with input from fellow crew members Jeff Purcell, Mark Schultz, Matt Reese and Cody Mayfield): “We all agree that the Coal Bucket games (between Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville) we have worked would be the biggest rivalry that we have worked thus far. We have worked three of these games thus far. The attendance for this game is always outstanding — at either school — and the fans are loud and excited from start to end. This has been a Week 9 event for as long as I can remember, so it adds to the atmosphere.”
What’s the most memorable high school football game you’ve been a part of?
Hubble: “My most memorable game in my career is a tie between two: freshman year, when I scored my first varsity touchdown at Macomb, or probably my sophomore year against Taylorville. I had two elusive touchdowns in the first half. That game was very exciting.”
Miles: “Probably last season’s game versus Champaign Centennial because that game I went off and scored 10 touchdowns, but four got called back. But that’s something you don’t see happening very often, so it’s one to remember.”
Buckles: “My sophomore year when we played Tremont. It was a triple-overtime game, and we ended up winning. I only played in the overtimes, but it was still overall a very exciting game.”
DuBose: “During my sophomore year against Thornridge. This game was memorable for many reasons, especially because it was right next to my grandmother’s house in South Holland. I dedicated that game to her, and I believe that was my breakout game of the season.”
Wilson: “The 2019 game at Cumberland. This was a defensive battle the whole game, and late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Blake Smith went down with an injury and sophomore quarterback Liam Barr came in the game. We were down 10-7 with 17 seconds left and Liam threw a 65-yard strike to senior Keegan Patterson for a touchdown to win in a thriller, 14-10. I’m not going to lie: My eyes were closed when he threw it.”
Craig: “I have to give two — one as a head coach and one as an assistant. As a head coach my first year, the Salt Fork game in Week 9. We were 4-4 and needed the win to clinch the conference championship and a playoff berth. We had a ton of adversity that week leading up to the game. Salt Fork jumped out on us early, and we played probably our worst half of football for the season. We came out in the second half and it was a war. The game went back and forth, and we scored and went for two with about 30 seconds left to take the lead for good. It was a well-played game on both sides. As an assistant, I have to go with the 2015 quarterfinal playoff game between Champaign Central and Washington. They were ranked No. 1 in the state, and we came out and played great against them. We won that day and advanced to the semifinals. It was just a great experience and so much fun. The atmosphere was great. Biggest crowd I’ve ever seen.”
Schwartz: “The 8-man state championship game in 2018. There were a lot of firsts happening that night. The first time M/CP has ever played for a state championship, the first-ever 8-man state championship in Illinois history and the first time I have ever been a part of a state championship.
“The pride that our communities and schools had was something that I will never forget. On top of all of those firsts, the weather was awful. There was ice on the field, the bleachers had a solid 2 inches of ice on them, the wind chill was under 10 degrees and it snowed like crazy for a while during the game. The wind was also gusting. I’ve never been so proud to be a part of the M/CP family as I was that night.”
Thornton: “The last Cola Wars game in 2019. It was a back-and-forth game in which nobody gave up, and it came down to the last play of the game. You could just feel the electricity of everyone playing their hearts out.”
Tucker and Co.: “We all agree the most memorable was a most recent game: 2019 state semifinal with Chatham Glenwood at East St. Louis. That game had more raw athletic talent on the field than any game we have worked.”
Where’s one location you always look forward to visiting?Hubble: “I always look forward at playing on Mt. Zion’s turf because they always have super loud fans and the atmosphere is always unreal.”
Miles: “Florida or Georgia. It’s nice down there, and also because the competition out there is tough and they always bring out the dog in me.”
Buckles: “Eureka. They have a very nice new field and facility, and I have memories of playing there when I was in grade school.”
DuBose: “I always look forward to playing games on the Centennial field because of the home advantage and the atmosphere.”
Wilson: “Villa Grove. I will always love being on our home field. VG/H fans are the best around. The support from the small-town communities is like no other, and I am blessed by an administration that helps with setup on gameday so all I have to worry about is getting our team ready to play. The athletic boosters and fire department give us an entrance that continues to give me goosebumps every time.”
Craig: “I don’t get to play there anymore, but I loved the stadium at Danville High School when I was an assistant at Central. The bowl setup they have is great, with the school as the backdrop. The lockers are underneath the stands, which is a cool feel as well. People are always tailgating around the field prior to the game, too. Just a fun place.”
Schwartz: “Since joining 8-man football, we haven’t really played at the same place more than once. We have traveled all over the state and even out of state to play games. We love the travel and the playoff atmosphere of traveling to new places, but there isn’t any place we look forward to being at more than Sam Fanning Stadium in Milford. The transformation of the atmosphere at home games over the last few years has been truly amazing. All of the American flags flying when we’re coming out onto the field is truly special.”
Thornton: “Again Tuscola, because of the tradition and rivalry.”
Tucker and Co.: “These days, when there is wet weather, we do appreciate schools with artificial fields. Saves the uniform and shoe clean-up after the game. Iroquois West has some of the best pork chop sandwiches we have had an opportunity to sample.”
Where’s one location you haven’t visited but would like to?Hubble: “Marion because they beat us in our home opener last season. But I would really love an opportunity to play them on their home turf.”
Miles: “I don’t really know, to be honest. Throughout my career, I have played football in most of the main places I wanted to go play at already.”
Buckles: “Memorial Stadium in Champaign. That is because I’ve watched football games there my whole life, and I think it would be really cool to play there.”
DuBose: “There is no particular field that I haven’t played at that I would like to. As long as I’m on the field playing ball, I’m happy.”
Wilson: “Memorial Stadium (at the University of Illinois) or Huskie Stadium (at Northern Illinois), depending on the year, of course. State is the ultimate goal every year.”
Craig: “Memorial Stadium. I want to be the early Friday game there someday with a chance to play for a state championship.”
Schwartz: “I would love to coach a game at Memorial Stadium. I’ve grown up being an Illinois football fan and would love to be able to have our team play there.”
Tucker and Co.: “Overall, we look forward to working a school we have never been to before. We have a map of the state and highlight the schools as we work there. Not sure we will ever get all schools, but we are willing to try. The premier location is, of course, wherever the IHSA is holding the finals. That is a goal for all of us.”
Which player currently or formerly on your team are you lucky you don’t have to compete against?Hubble: “Zach Travis at defensive end because he is very good at getting up field and making players cut back inside. That would frustrate me because I always try to get the edge.”
Miles: “They’re lucky they don’t have to play against me ... nah, I’m just playing. But probably my little brother, Jayvin Miles, even though he hasn’t been on the field to show everyone what he is capable of. I know, and it’s scary. He can do a little bit of everything.”
Buckles: “Grant Sant Amour. He is a big man and can hit hard.”
DuBose: “My teammates are very skilled and determined, and going against them in practice is always a fun challenge. I would say they are lucky they don’t have to go against me.”
Wilson: “We have so many great players, I just can’t pick one. Every player I have brings something unique and special to our team. It is the team as a whole that makes us so strong.”
Craig: “Such a tough question. I have two — Gaven Clouse and Josh Young. Gaven is just a tough player and can do so many special things. There isn’t anything you can do to Gaven to shake him. Josh is just a freak athlete that can hurt teams in so many different ways. I would hate to have to cover him as a receiver.”
Schwartz: “Angel Salinas. He is lightning in a bottle. He has the ability to turn a simple play into something special. He is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.”
Thornton: “I understand small schools may have a talented player they build around, but I have seen more games won or lost by a big play or two than because of a certain player. One player usually will not impact the game if the other 10 are hitting their marks and executing their assignments. I believe this to hold true whether on offense or defense and regardless of the position you play.”
Which player in your career has been hardest to officiate?Tucker and Co.: “Usually the fastest guys are the toughest. That being said, getting to see Jacardia Wright, Wes Lunt, Dusty Burk and Mikel Leshoure play, you could tell that these were special players, and all went onto success at the next level.”
Which player on an opposing team is or was always tough to play against?Hubble: “Mt. Zion safety Drew London. He is a very big and physical safety. You can definitely tell when he hits you. He’s really a great player.”
Miles: “There are several great players from each team, but I always enjoy playing against my old FBU (Football University) teammates from Bloomington, Tre Jenkins and Andrew Heath. They always come at you hard.”
Buckles: “Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Aidan Laughery. The kid is a beast and can run the ball very well.”
DuBose: “Any one of my old teammates from the youth football league. We get very competitive and we know each other very well on the field, so they keep me on my feet.”
Wilson: “Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin. Kaden is young and will be a headache to coach against for the next few years. This kid is fast and has the ability to play multiple positions.”
Craig: “Eric Watson from Bismarck. That dude is so versatile. He is nearly impossible to block or keep out of a play on defense. He is a great blocker and pass-catcher on offense, and they use him in so many different ways. He is just flat out tough.”
Schwartz: “With all of the new teams in 8-man football, I don’t really have an answer for this question. With only playing the schools one time so far, it’s hard to judge who will be tough to coach against.”
Thornton: “Same as the previous question. It’s a matter of discipline and heart.”
Which player in your officiating career would be hardest to play against?Tucker and Co.: “No one was interested in getting tackled by J Leman. Trying to defend those players mentioned above would be a tall order.”
Which player in your school’s history do you hear the most about?Hubble: “The Kenney brothers (Joe and Tom) because they just worked really hard and were very gifted athletically.”
Miles: “You will always hear about Edward Clark, Justin March, Trent Sherfield and many more great players, but mainly them because they was some straight dogs on the field. Great team leaders and always was putting on a show for us every time they touched the field.”
Buckles: “Shane Bruning. He was one of the best running backs, if not the best, that has ever went through LeRoy High School.”
DuBose: “My older brother, Kylan DuBose. My defensive coach always praises my brother for his defensive skills.”
Wilson: “This is a hard one, since I’ve only been at VG/H for two years. Chase Burwell is always someone I bring up to the current players. The kid’s energy level and work ethic is the type of passion you want to see in every athlete. He was all football all the time.”
Craig: “We reference Cameron Lee a ton. He has played at the highest level in the game, and his work ethic is unmatched. He has helped us on the coaching staff and brings an insight that not many people have for the game of football.”
Schwartz: “Penn Stoller is the player I talk about the most. He did so many good things for the program. He played multiple positions in his high school career. He holds the season records for rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total tackles. He also is in the top 10 of all of our career records we keep track of (rushing, passing, receiving, tackles, interceptions and sacks). His work ethic is second to none, and he was a great leader for our team. He is the ultimate team player.”
Thornton: “I have never really heard much about individual players. It is always a certain team that we’ve had in the past. However, Terry Miller played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Lions.”
Which player in your officiating career have you heard talked about most?Tucker and Co.: “The players mentioned above all were known, but Mikel Leshoure had a bunch of press and was seen as a surefire D-I player with a shot at the NFL.”
Which opposing team’s mascot do you like the most?Hubble: “I like the Bulldogs the most because I’m really about us, to be honest. With all due respect, I don’t care to know the mascots of any other team. I’m focused on my team.”
Miles: “I don’t think it gets any better then the Vikings.”
Buckles: “Eureka Hornets. The hornet and their school colors go well together, in my opinion.”
Wilson: “Arcola Purple Riders. They have a rich history for high school football, plus I played college football with three former Purple Riders. They always wore their high school spiritwear and talked about the traditions of Purple Rider football. Since then, I have always had a respect for the Purple Rider mascot.”
Craig: “The Storm nickname is really cool at Salt Fork. It is unique. I’m also partial to the Cornjerkers at Hoopeston. The most unique name in the state.”
Schwartz: “The Polo Marcos have to be near the top of the list for me. I might like their mascot more if they didn’t beat us in the state championship this past season, but it is a pretty unique mascot.”
Tucker and Co.: “We really don’t interact with mascots too much, but the Vandalia Vandal is certainly the most unique. The student section at Central A&M and the students in the end zone at Mattoon consistently show great spirit while maintaining sportsmanship.”
What did you miss most about not getting to be involved with high school football in the fall?Hubble: “I miss being able to walk down to the field and await opening kickoffs on Friday nights, right as the sun goes down and the lights come on and everyone is jumping and excited. Those moments will always be surreal to me. I feel electricity all throughout my body.”
Miles: “Everything. Going to practice, working out every day with all my friends, family and coaches. Coming out of the tunnel on Friday nights and seeing all the kids out there waiting to shake our hands as we’re running out. And, most of all, not being able to finish my senior year off the right way, how I should be.”
Buckles: “Friday nights and working so hard with all of my friends. Missing out on making so many great memories with my buddies I’ve known since grade school.”
DuBose: “Being able to practice together with my teammates. The lifting and conditioning and all the drills during practice. Football is a team sport, and it’s more like a brotherhood. Sharing team dinners every Thursday would be a highlight, as well. Grinding together as a team would be what I miss the most.”
Wilson: “Everything. I miss the practices, team dinners, community projects, Friday night excitement, crowd, hearing the cheerleaders cheering right behind our sideline (knowing my daughter would be joining them this year as a freshman), the players bonding with my kids and making the memories of a lifetime, the fire truck leading us to the field and kickoff under those Friday night lights.”
Craig: “I just miss being around my guys. The football field, locker room and practice field are all my happy places, for lack of a better term. It’s where I go to get away from the drama that life brings. I can check whatever is going on in my life at the door and not have to worry about it because my focus is 100 percent on the team and whatever is going on with them. I miss just getting to talk to the players and learning about their lives outside of school and/or football. That is a huge piece for me.”
Schwartz: “I miss being around the guys and watching kids from two different schools (and backgrounds) become family. The bond the players develop in our program is probably what I miss the most. The games are fun, but I love our practices and meetings throughout the season. Team meals on Thursdays (made by the parents) is also something that I miss. My own children ask me all the time, ‘When do we get to have team dinner again?’”
Thornton: “Every Friday night, watching a community’s politics and prejudices melt away into a collective pride and camaraderie for their team.”
Tucker and Co.: “Being with the crew — our brothers. Being at the school way before kickoff, watching the preparations of the teams and the workers that make the football game an event. Not being a part of the game has been a hole in our year.”
Why is being involved with high school football important to you?Hubble: “It gives me the chance to not only represent myself in a way, but also the great community and school of Mahomet. As well as it’s where I have made and maintained so many great relationships and memories.”
Miles: “Because it’s not like you get another four years of high school football. You only get to live this moment once, and it’s a way to help me make it out of Danville.”
Buckles: “It builds character and makes me work harder than I ever have for a sport. Teaches me many life lessons, like not giving up when it gets hard, and to always give it my all no matter the cost.”
DuBose: “Playing high school football is important to me because I get to do what I love and showcase my talent. High school football has taught me many valuable lessons, not only from my coaches but from my teammates as well.”
Wilson: “Coaching high school football is who I am. It’s who I was meant to be. It is an honor to be able to work with the youth of today to prepare them for the rest of their lives. Football teaches athletes more than just the Xs and Os. It teaches them accountability and how to be a good teammate. I am blessed by this opportunity.”
Craig: “High school football made me the person I am. My coaches in high school were always there to teach something new, and most of it was not even football related. When I think back on my time as a player, those are memories that I will have forever. I had a few experiences in football that you just can’t get anywhere else in life. As a coach, I try to give those things back.”
Schwartz: “Coaching high school football is important to me because the relationships the players build with each other will last a lifetime. It took me many years (and I’m still learning) that the most important thing about coaching football isn’t the Xs and Os or the wins and losses. The most important thing is the relationships that you build with your players. I want the players to have a great experience and have fun playing football. If we aren’t having fun while playing or coaching football, what is the point of doing it?”
Thornton: “To help the students grow into being part of the community long after high school, and to be a part of something bigger than myself.”
Tucker and Co.: “Being with our four closest friends. Testing our skills each Friday to keep the game safe and fair.”