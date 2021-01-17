Even with no high school girls’ basketball games going on in Illinois right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still wanted to get the lowdown from the experts.
So we had preps coordinator Colin Likas ask nine individuals associated with the game — four players (Champaign Central senior Sa’kinah Williams, Uni High junior Dina Hashash, Danville junior Nau’tika Conaway and Monticello junior Renni Fultz), three coaches (St. Thomas More’s Jon Marston, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Keri Dornbusch and Prairie Central’s Darrelynn Dunn), one scorekeeper (Tri-County’s Mark Eskew) and one official (Rantoul’s Brad Parrish) — for their thoughts on a variety of topics.Who is your team’s biggest rival?
Sa’kinah Williams (Champaign Central senior): “I think it’s best if I answer this in the words of Coach Pancho Moore: ‘There is no competition, and there ain’t no rivals.’”
Dina Hashash (Uni High junior): “I don’t think we currently have a rival per se, but I heard that in the past our school had a rivalry with Judah Christian.”
Nau’tika Conaway (Danville junior): “Champaign Central is one of our biggest rivals, due to the fact that both of us always comes with energy, speed, intensity and one purpose, which is to win the game. And it’s not just the players on the court, but also when we play Central, the crowd comes with the same energy that’s on the court because they automatically know it’s going to be a good game.”
Renni Fultz (Monticello junior): “St. Joseph-Ogden is most likely our biggest rival because in past years we have had similar game speed and intensity, and they have great shooters.”
Jon Marston (second-year St. Thomas More coach): “St. Joe-Ogden is our rival. We are in close proximity and players from each school know each other, so they want to win the game to have bragging rights. When we play SJ-O, it is a hard-fought game.”
Keri Dornbusch (fourth-year Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach): “I would have to say that Paxton-Buckley-Loda is our biggest rival, although Fisher would also rank high on the list. The girls always get more worked up for those games than most others.”
Darrelynn Dunn (fourth-year Prairie Central coach): “Pontiac is the biggest rival. Those kids grow up not far from each other, and in competition, they really hate each other.”
Mark Eskew (eighth-year Tri-County scorekeeper): “We are fortunate to have some really good programs to compete against each year, like Tuscola, Paris and Altamont. One of our biggest rivals would probably be Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. They are always competitive and tough to play at home. The gyms are always packed, and both teams have a loyal student following, making for a noisy couple hours.”
What’s the biggest on-court rivalry you’ve seen?Brad Parrish (Rantoul native, three-time Class 3A/4A girls’ basketball state tournament official): “I have a tie with this question. I have officiated a couple of Unity/St. Joseph-Ogden games along with Paxton-Buckley-Loda/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley games. The students usually bring a lot of energy, which adds to the great atmosphere of these rivalries.”
What’s the most memorable high school basketball game you’ve been a part of?Williams: “My second-to-last game of junior year (at Judah Christian). This was the game I scored my 1,000th point. It was, by far, the most memorable game I’ve ever played.”
Hashash: “It has to be the first game we played in the Comet Classic last season, because we knew that many people didn’t have high expectations for our team. But we showed everyone what we were about with strong team play along with talented individual skills, proving that we were here to play this season.”
Conaway: “The first round of regionals (last season) when we played Central, because I felt like the whole team was there not just physically, but mentally. We all kept energy coming, even when we were down on the scoreboard. We didn’t let it stop us. We all played to our best abilities.
“There were tears, there was aggression and there was joy that game. And what our coach told us right before we entered the gym was to have one heartbeat, and I believed that and we did that game. I can honestly say we played our hearts out, and that game made us realize we are the team we know we could be.”
Fultz: “My most memorable game so far was my freshman year against Mt. Pulaski, when I scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds.”
Marston: “I have had several games that have been memorable, but the one that sticks out the most is a game when I was the head coach at Conifer High School in Colorado, a Class 4A program. We were playing in the Elite Eight game against Pueblo South. It was a packed gym at Colorado School of Mines College for this game. The Conifer girls’ basketball program has never made it to the Final Four, and we beat a very good Pueblo South team 59-46. We were ranked No. 3 in the 4A polls, and our goal was to make a run at the state title. It was a very hard, physical game, and the girls played well and they hit their free throws late in the game to seal the win.”
Dornbusch: “As a coach, I remember a number of games for different reasons. For some the memory is good, and others not so. At this point, the most memorable game would be our regional championship game (in 2019). We defeated Beecher 44-32. The girls had worked hard all season, and it was great to see them have that success.”
Dunn: “Year 3, Prairie Central versus Mahomet-Seymour. Down double digits going into the fourth quarter in the Turkey Tourney, comeback win and shutout (of the Bulldogs) in the quarter to jumpstart our record-setting season.”
Eskew: “The most memorable game is a tough one for me because we have had such a great run of players, families and community support the past few years, with so many memorable games and such amazing effort by some pretty special athletes. If I have to pick one, having a defensive mindset, I would go with the 2018 super-sectional game against Marissa. It would be the first time in our co-op’s history to make it to state, and we had come up just short the previous couple of years. A couple minutes into the game, Maiya Eskew got a steal on Tri-County’s side of the gym opposite the scoring table, and I thought the whole place exploded. There was a wave of energy on the floor as the girls refused to take their foot off the gas and held Marissa scoreless until a few minutes left in the first half. It was a defensive coach’s dream of pure effort and desire. I don’t think there was one of our fans that sat down until close to half.”
Parrish: “The 2013 Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena. Marian Catholic defeated Rolling Meadows on a last-second putback to win the game. Was a tremendous game to officiate along with the atmosphere of working my first 4A championship game of the state tournament.”
Where’s one location you always look forward to visiting?Williams: “I always look forward to playing in places like Bloomington, Danville or Oakwood because that’s when my family gets to come and see me play.”
Hashash: “I always look forward to playing at the Judah gym because I’ve been playing there since middle school, and it brings back memories of my early days on the court. I’ve played a lot of fun and competitive games there, which hold a lot of good memories.”
Conaway: “Chicago, because I was born in Chicago and have many family members there. And when we play in Chicago, that gives my family — especially my grandma — a chance to come out and see me play, which is a great feeling to have your family out in the crowd supporting you in something you love doing and plan on making a future out of.”
Fultz: “I always look forward to playing St. Joe because it is always such an intense, high-speed game.”
Marston: “Last year being my first year with the St. Thomas More girls’ basketball program and being back in central Illinois, the one place I will look forward to playing is St. Joe-Ogden. It is close, so we get a good crowd from STM and SJ-O gets a good crowd in the gym. Last year’s game was a good, hard-fought game, and the atmosphere was great. Plus the administration was great hosts for our team when we played there last year.”
Dornbusch: “It is great to coach on the home court.”
Dunn: “Monticello game is one I look forward to. The gym setup and the landscape of the school is awesome.”
Eskew: “We look forward to every time we get a chance to play, but for the last few years I have really looked forward to the Charleston Holiday Tournament. There are some bigger schools there that are really talented, which pushes us as a team at a critical time in the season. There have been some great teams play there the last few years, making all of the games worth watching even if we aren’t on the floor.”
Parrish: “There are so many great schools in the area to officiate at because a lot of the schools really take care of the officials as far as what we may need while officiating. But if I had to choose one, I would probably have to choose PBL.”
Where’s one location you haven’t visited but would like to?Williams: “I’d love to play at the Redbird Arena in Normal because that means that my team made it to state.”
Hashash: “I would like to play at Centennial High school in Champaign, as many of my middle school friends go to that school. It would be fun to see them on the court and in the stands.”
Conaway: “Redbird Arena in Normal, which is where the state tournament games are held. The reason I pick that place is because before I leave Danville High School I want to give my school a state title and show the rest of the state of Illinois that the little city named Danville isn’t just known for violence, but we have many talented and good-minded people. And I know winning a state title will give us many people’s attention.”
Fultz: “I really want to play at Redbird Arena in the state tournament. I feel like the energy in there would be so exciting to play in, along with the thrill of making it that far along in the postseason.”
Marston: “I like older gyms, and Illinois has many that are around. The one that I had to scout games in but never coached in and would like to is Salem High School’s gym. The atmosphere is very good there, and just walking in the gym to me is amazing. They have an upper deck and a clock up high in the middle of the court. Plus, when there are a lot of fans in the gym, it is a great atmosphere for a high school game.”
Dornbusch: “Redbird Arena. Of course, that means we have made it to the state tournament.”
Dunn: “Where I haven’t coached is Redbird Arena. For me, if we’re in that gym, it means we accomplished something special.”
Eskew: “Lantz Arena at Eastern Illinois University. There used to be high school postseason games played there years ago, at least for the boys, that I remember going to watch as a kid with my dad. Great gym with great seating close to home that can hold a serious crowd. Just thought I would throw that idea out there, as it would be quite an opportunity for our local teams to compete in that type of environment. Maybe a game before an Eastern Illinois women’s game to pack the place with basketball fans that might not come otherwise?”
Parrish: “I’ve been lucky in my 28 years of officiating to have officiated in some really great arenas and schools. I’ve officiated at Redbird Arena, United Center and Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indy and called a few games at State Farm Center along with some great high schools in the area. But I would really like to work at some of the older gyms from back in the day that have character and relive the history of those gyms.”
Which player currently or formerly on your team are you lucky you don’t have to compete against?Williams: “I’m very lucky that I don’t have to play against our incoming freshman, Rauri Quarnstrom. The level of skill that she has is crazy. She’s a great shooter, a great ball handler and she’s overall one of the best players I’ve gotten to play with. She’s just cold.”
Hashash: “To be completely honest, I’m really glad I don’t have to play against anyone on my team. If I had to choose, though, it would have to be between my fellow guards, Lara Marinov and Emma Murawski. I’ve been playing with Lara since middle school, and she always gives me a challenge when we play against each other with that range of hers. Emma just keeps getting exponentially better every day. She’s so fast on the court and knows how to get the defense on their heels. I could go on forever about each of my teammates, but, in short, I’m thankful I have them as teammates and not as the opposition.”
Conaway: “We have many talented people on our team, but one person I am lucky I don’t have to play against is our point guard, Erin Houpt. I know probably everyone’s heard of her and knows how she plays, but I’ve seen how hard she works for where she is now and I’ve seen how strong-minded she is when it comes to basketball, and that is something you cannot just beat, no matter what the scoreboard says. She always plays her heart out until the clock says zero, and I would hate to have to guard someone like that.”
Fultz: “I am lucky that I don’t have to play against Lizzie Stiverson because of her quick ball movement and ability to drive to the hoop.”
Marston: “Kennedy Ramshaw, our sophomore. She is quick, lengthy, can rebound and can finish around the basket. Plus, when she starts consistently making her long-range shots, she will be a handful. She would be hard to guard either at the post or as a guard as she gets stronger. When you play against players with that much talent, you just try to contain that player, and she would be hard to contain as she gets better.”
Dunn: “Madison Kinkade because of her motor being so high. Chloe Sisco because she’s a sniper who can light you up from anywhere on the floor.”
Eskew: “An opposing team would be lucky not to have to face Tayler Barry. She is tough to play against. Quick off the dribble with a great handle on the ball and has a great shot with incredible range. She doesn’t take a break on the defensive end either, racking up steals and leading the break. Really fun to watch. What makes it even better is the teamwork with other talented players like Melia Eskew and Bella Dudley. We have several really good players on our team, including some great young players I am sure are going to grow into ones you read about regularly.”
Which player in your career has been hardest to officiate?Parrish: “One that stands out to me is Tori McCoy from St Thomas More. She was head and shoulders better than most of the competition in the area at the time that she played, and taking someone with her standout ability against some weaker players/teams made it more difficult to call a game in that scenario.”
Which player on an opposing team is or was always tough to play against?Williams: “I would say Mye’Joi Williams from Rantoul and Katelyn Young from Oakwood, but considering that they graduated, I haven’t really seen anyone or played against anyone that’s considered tough competition to me.”
Hashash: “I can’t really think of any specific players, but Schlarman has always been a team I’ve admired for both individual players’ skills as well as their amazing teamwork on offense and defense.”
Conaway: “This player graduated last season, but it was always Chanice Willis on Central because she is a strong and fast player. She is really good at driving the ball in with the speed and the strength she has, which makes her tougher to guard.”
Fultz: “In the past, one of my tougher opponents was Mye’Joi Williams (of Rantoul). She was a very aggressive player on the court, but off the court she was a very kind person, which always makes the competition more exciting.”
Marston: “There is a lot of players in this area and in our conference to prepare for, but being only my second year coaching at STM the girl that is tough to coach against is Salt Fork’s Mackenzie Russell. She is the girl we really concentrated to shut down last year when we beat them at Salt Fork. She is a stretch 5, in my opinion. She can make the three and post up and score around the basket. She can also see the floor well, so she was the toughest player to prepare for our team last year. She is just a great competitor.”
Dornbusch: “There are many good players out there, each with their own strengths. It is always tough trying to figure out what we can do to slow them down.”
Dunn: “Abbi Bode of Olympia — her shooting ability, and she’s so small it’s so tough to officiate that she gets kids in foul trouble. Katie Steinman of Bloomington Central Catholic — she’s really smart, and she knows everything that’s going on with time and score. All-around smart player.”
Eskew: “We play several good, consistent programs that year in and out produce talented players, but Brynn Tabeling from Tuscola, Brooke Runge from Altamont and Erin Houpt from Danville are some of the ones that come to mind as players we have to pay special attention to.”
Which player in your officiating career would be hardest to play against?Parrish: “I would have to choose a player from down in Olney in Brittany Johnson. I officiated her twice over in Bloomington at the State Farm Classic, and she could really play. She had speed and the basketball tenacity that any head coach would want on their team.”
Whic
h player in your school’s history do you hear the most about?
Williams: “At Judah, I definitely heard the most about Malik and Uzuri Williams (ironically, they are my siblings). They hold a lot of records and accolades at Judah, so that’s what I heard the most about while I was there.”
Hashash: “I’ve heard a lot about Sophia Neely (Class 1986). She was a first-team all-state player selected by The News-Gazette as a senior. In late February of that season, she scored 55 points in a game against Homer. She led Uni High to the school’s first IHSA regional championship, and our school presents the Sophia Neely Award to a girls’ basketball player for exemplary leadership and sportsmanship.”
Conaway: “Kendle Moore, because he was one of Danville’s top leading scorers and always played his heart out every time he played. What brings many people to games is seeing a kid play their heart out and who is good at what they do.”
Fultz: “I hear most about Zanna Myers. She was an amazing high school athlete and plays at Olivet Nazarene. I still hear about her games from time to time.”
Marston: “Randa Harshbarger is the most we talk about. That is the person I know best, and she is our assistant coach at STM. I watch her games on YouTube, when she was on the teams that went to the Final Four for STM. The reason we talk about her is she was a team player, was quick and could see the floor very, very well and was a great role model for the current players now at STM. She was a big part of the team that won the state championship at STM in 2014.”
Dunn: “Elly Haberkorn. The will to win and just an ultimate competitor. She didn’t care about feelings. She just wanted to win.”
Eskew: “Our school sports co-op is still pretty young, but each school has had its share of really talented players over the years. I hear people talking the most about a couple teams of athletes that came together and worked hard to achieve their goals. Each player filling out the team with certain strengths that complemented the others. Playing against each other in junior high, then together in high school at such a high level was a testament to their character, work ethic, coach and families. Our recent string of teams got all of our communities really excited about girls’ basketball and brought them together in a great way.”
Which opposing team’s mascot do you like the most?Williams: “I’d have to give it the Hoopeston Cornjerkers, only because they have a funny name.”
Hashash: “I like the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes because I find the buffalo strong and beautiful. Most of all, it seems wild and free-spirited.”
Conaway: “Urbana’s, which is mainly because I like the colors of their school and the tiger just goes with it.”
Fultz: “My favorite opposing team mascot would have to be the Sabers (of St. Thomas More), because I feel like it shows a lot of strength and power.”
Marston: “Fisher Bunnies. This is the only school in my coaching career that are called the Bunnies. Unique for sure, and I see sign down the road going home from work in front of a house: “FEAR THE EARS.” Great saying, in my opinion. Have to chuckle a little bit.”
Dunn: “Washington Panthers, because of the color scheme with the black panther.”
Eskew: “We don’t play them, but the Centralia Orphans have a unique mascot name. We adopted our youngest son from Ethiopia. I know some people feel like mascot names can be offensive and I understand that, especially if they feel like the image of the mascot does not represent the individual or group it is intended to represent completely but instead represents only a single attribute, which is not how they feel is the best way to remember the individual or group. It is also important to ensure that the mascot does not promote division, inferiority or hatred as well. However, I feel like if a community or school wants to be represented by a certain mascot, entity or image they must hold that in high enough regard to want to be associated, thought of and remembered along with or as the mascot itself. If this mascot brings to mind or promotes a thought of the millions of unfortunate children here and around the world in need of a family, I am for that.”
What do you miss most about not getting to be involved with high school basketball right now?Williams: “I really miss being able to play with/against friends and traveling. During the season is really when you get to bond and build a family with those around you, so I miss the family feeling as well.”
Hashash: “Besides the obvious of missing playing basketball, I miss my teammates the most. There’s just something about being with my team that lifts my mood like nothing else can. I really hope we can get back to playing as soon as possible because I really miss them.”
Conaway: “Going against the teams from the same state, because it’s like we’re competing for who the best team in the state is. With that pressure on my mind every game, it gives an extra push because it’ll be a good feeling to be able to have fun and do something you love while knowing and everyone knowing you’re the best team in the state.”
Fultz: “What I miss most about IHSA basketball was getting to play tough games. They always brought my team closer together by having to use our own individual strengths to work toward a common goal.”
Marston: “I miss the competition and preparing for games and getting the girls playing well near the end of the season to be ready for regionals. Also, I miss seeing the team every day in the gym and helping them develop their basketball skills.”
Dornbusch: “What I miss most is the time I get to spend with the athletes outside the classroom, getting to know them in a different environment and making connections.”
Dunn: “I miss the preparation every single day and setting new goals for the athletes.”
Eskew: “I do miss getting to watch the kids compete, but what really works on me is knowing the kids are missing out on the great memories and opportunities that high school athletics offer. It is especially unfortunate for the seniors this year.”
Parrish: “I miss being able to go out and do something that I really like to do, but what I miss the most is seeing and visiting with my fellow officials. I work most of my games with a select few and miss the camaraderie to and from the games with those guys. Those guys have become like family over the last several years.”
Why is being involved with high school basketball important to you?Williams: “High school basketball is important to me because I feel like it’s my outlet to meet new people and build bonds. It also gives me a chance to be competitive and have fun.”
Hashash: “I’ve been playing basketball since fourth grade, and it’s genuinely shaped so much of the person I am today. Not only is it a sport that I am passionate about, but something that allowed me to have important experiences and interactions that helped me develop for, I hope, the better.”
Conaway: “It’s like a second world to me, and when I say that I mean when I have basketball, it helps me with a lot mentally. It gives me a peace of mind that nobody can give me. It’s like an escape from the real world because when I’m playing basketball or even just shooting around, my whole mind goes blank and all I think about is basketball, and that little break basketball gives me is a great gift and a gift I need. I’m not so overwhelmed because I had a break mentally. High school basketball is important because it gives me motivation to push harder in school. I know If I don’t have this certain grade, I can’t play and if I do this or that, I’ll get basketball taken away. For me personally, school comes before sports because if a college sees you’re good at sports and you’re not getting good grades, they’re not going to want you at their school. But if you have good grades and you’re not the best at that sport, they still want you because of grades. With basketball, it makes me want to have good grades because I want to be able to play college ball.”
Fultz: “Playing high school basketball is important to me because of the competition of each game and practice and the bonds created within the team.”
Marston: “I enjoy coaching basketball to develop high school athletes as players and as people. To me, developing good, responsible, Christian people that go from high school and be successful in life is important to me here at STM. Winning games, of course, is important, but it is not everything. If you can develop an athlete that you coached that can move on in life and be successful from what we as a coaching staff have instilled in them, it is very rewarding to me as a coach. I have been very fortunate to be successful as a basketball coach and see my athletes being very successful in the game professionally, and as people as they moved on from high school and from playing basketball. That is very rewarding to me.”
Dornbusch: “Why coaching high school basketball is important to me is the same reason I miss it: making connections, building relationships and being involved with young athletes, hopefully making a difference.”
Dunn: “It’s important because we get to impact lives every day and build these athletes up into responsible young adults and help them compete at a high level.”
Eskew: “I appreciate the opportunity I have had to help out. It is great to watch the athletes grow, both on and off the court. It is exciting to be a part of their success stories and important to encourage them to keep growing and persevere when things don’t go just right. Seeing the kids after they have graduated and getting to catch up is always a highlight.”
Parrish: “Officiating has become important to me because I am giving back to the game that I loved to play as a young boy in the driveway where I grew up and even in junior high and high school. Only being 5-foot-8, I knew I wasn’t going to be playing after high school, so I figured I would stay involved in the game by officiating. It has come with its ups and downs, but sticking with it through the downs has made me a better official on and off the court. It also was up to myself as far as how good I wanted to be. When I first started, it was kind of all about all the money I could make. The longer I officiated, that wasn’t the spotlight anymore. It was how successful could I be at this.”