Polling place: Ranking the college basketball power conferences (and a few others)
BIG TEN PREVIEW
1. Wisconsin
Does this Wisconsin team have a lot of star power? No. Does nearly every player from last year’s surprise co-Big Ten champs return? Yes. Will they contend for another conference title with Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and D’Mitrik Trice leading the way? Also yes.
2. Iowa
That Iowa won 20 games last season playing without several key contributors bodes well for the Hawkeyes’ building on that success with a healthy Jordan Bohanon, Patrick McCaffery and Jack Nunge. Luka Garza opting to return is kind of important, too.
3. Illinois
The Illini would immediately jump to the top spot should Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn both return. Legit Big Ten title contenders, for sure. Checking in at this spot is based on at least Cockburn coming back. If he doesn’t? Brad Underwood has some tinkering to do.
4. Michigan State
Michigan State has some questions heading into the 2020-21 season. Namely, what are they going to do without Cassius Winston? Rocket Watts could be the answer there, but the Spartans will need their now role players to take a bit more control of their own destiny.
5. Michigan
The Wolverines are banking on a breakout sophomore season from Franz Wagner. How he ended his freshman year is a fairly good indicator one is on the way. That should help alleviate some of the 2020 recruiting disappointments in Ann Arbor.
6. Indiana
Trayce Jackson-Davis returning for his sophomore season was huge for Indiana. Getting five-star point guard Khristian Lander to reclassify? Equally as big. Those two will lead the Hoosiers with sufficient help on the wing from both veterans and newcomers alike.
7. Rutgers
All Rutgers has to do this coming season is replace Akwasi Yeboah in its starting lineup. The other four return, including leading scorers Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker. That the Scarlet Knights can simply insert four-star forward Cliff Omoruyi in Yeboah’s spot is kind of ideal.
8. Ohio State
The last two Ohio State teams have been built around Kaleb Wesson, who won’t be returning to Columbus for his senior season. The door is open, then, for a guy like E.J. Liddell to carve out a bigger role alongside Duane Washington Jr. and Harvard grad transfer Seth Towns. A solid trio.
9. Penn State
It’s only natural that the Nittany Lions will take a bit of a step back in their first post-Lamar Stevens year. That the load Stevens had to carry during last season’s 21-10 campaign was reduced and junior guards Myreon Jones, Myles Dread and Izaiah Brockington all returning should forestall a nosedive for coach Pat Chambers’ team.
10. Purdue
Count out Purdue coach Matt Painter at your peril, but this could be a rough season for the Boilermakers. The way out is a significantly more efficient and effective offense with juniors Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. expanding their roles significantly.
11. Maryland
No Anthony Cowan. No Jalen Smith. The lowest-ranked 2020 recruiting class in the conference. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon has his work cut out for him in 2020-21. Doing something with his three open scholarships is probably a good place to start.
12. Minnesota
Two factors will increase the Gophers’ odds of climbing out of the Big Ten cellar — Marcus Carr pulling his name from the NBA draft and Drake transfer Liam Robbins getting a waiver. Should neither happen, Minnesota will be a Wednesday-of-the-Big Ten-tournament team again.
13. Nebraska
The second year of the Fred Hoiberg era will begin much like the first … with no idea how what will be almost an entirely new team will fare. This batch of Cornhuskers, though, seems to have a somewhat higher ceiling than last year’s group that went 7-25.
14. Northwestern
Northwestern coach Chris Collins said last season he hoped his young team’s struggles would feature Illinois-like growth this year. While the Wildcats have some interesting pieces in Miller Kopp and Boo Buie, they’re not quite on the Dosunmu-Cockburn level.
BIG 12 PREVIEW
1. Kansas
Death. Taxes. Kansas at the top of the Big 12. Even a resurgent Baylor couldn’t keep the Jayhawks from reclaiming their rightful place after finishing third in 2018-19. Five-star guard Bryce Thompson, junior guard Ochai Agbaji and Co. will keep them there this season.
2. Baylor
The Bears need Jared Butler and MaCio Teague to pull their names from the NBA draft if a repeat of last year’s rapid rise to Big 12 prominence is going to be sustained. That said, the 23-game winning streak in 2019-20 dispelled some of the “Is Scott Drew a good coach?” takes.
3. Texas
The only havoc Shaka Smart brought to Austin is what’s been created by the Longhorns making just two NCAA tournaments in five years and not advancing past the first round in either of them. Texas returning its entire rotation and adding five-star Greg Brown should change that.
4. Texas Tech
Despite losing his top two scorers in guards Davide Moretti and Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard is slated to bring in his most talented group to date donning scarlet and black. Beard and the coaching staff reloaded in a big way by signing a strong Class of 2020 and adding a few more pieces through the junior college and transfer route. The roster is deep with talent and also bought into a defense-first mentality, which is what has been a recipe for success with Beard at the helm the last several years toward back-to-back NCAA Elite Eight appearances and a spot in the national title game in 2019.
Carlos Silva, Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal
5. Oklahoma State
Here’s the thing. It looks like No. 1 overall recruit Cade Cunningham is going to stay in Stillwater to anchor the Cowboys’ top-15 overall class. Junior guard Isaac Likekele’s going to stick around, too. But this season is already a wash for Oklahoma State given its postseason ban.
6. West Virginia
Bob Huggins leaned into his biggest strength, adding four-star forward Isaiah Cottrell to a frontcourt already boasting Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. The Mountaineers’ coach is zagging as the rest of the world zigs to small ball lineups.
7. Oklahoma
What’s not to like about the Sooners? They still have former Illinois coach Lon Kruger at the helm and boast four returning starters, including Larry Bird look-a-like Brady Manek (if he’s rocking the ‘stache).
8. TCU
Out goes one Indiana native (Desmond Bane) and in comes another in now eligible Chattanooga transfer Kevin Easley Jr. The latter has big shoes to fill, but should provide a strong complement to juniors RJ Nembhard and Kevin Samuel.
9. Iowa State
The Cyclones went 12-20 last season even with Tyrese Haliburton playing 22 games before he fractured his left wrist. Imagine what’s going to happen with Haliburton gone for good as a lottery pick and a roster not exactly heavy on sure-thing talent.
10. Kansas State
Sure, Kansas State reached the Elite Eight just three seasons ago. Even followed that up with another 25-win season. But last year’s 11-win season, several key players out the door and eight solid, but not overwhelming, newcomers doesn’t bode well for Bruce Weber and Co.
ACC PREVIEW
1. Virginia
There was no question that Virginia was tracking upward when the season was shut down. Despite losing three underclassmen to the NBA draft following an NCAA championship season in 2018-19, Virginia lost one game after Jan. 20 and went 11-1 to end the season, with the last eight wins in a row. That was without Sam Hauser, a high-scoring transfer from Marquette who sat out the 2019-20 season and has been billed as the top transfer becoming eligible this year. A national top-20 recruiting class features three promising perimeter players.
Doug Doughty,
Roanoke (Va.) Times
2. Duke
Fairly standard season coming in 2020-21 in Durham with the annual five-star replenishment. The Blue Devils have a couple sophomore “veterans,” but freshmen Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams will be handed the keys to the program.
3. North Carolina
Last year’s team was the worst Roy Williams has ever coached. Said so himself. The Tar Heels are going to rely heavily on freshmen in 2020-21, but when those freshmen include a trio of five-star recruits and make up the No. 2 overall recruiting class it’s not a terrible thing.
4. Florida State
That Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton was able to replace a one-and-done five-star wing (Patrick Williams) with another (Scottie Barnes) was important. Not enough to keep the Seminoles at the tippy top of the ACC, but enough to maintain their competitiveness.
5. Syracuse
Having to replace leading scorer Elijah Hughes is an issue, but the rest of Syracuse’s starters are scheduled to return in 2020-21. Should Illinois transfer Alan Griffin get a waiver (who knows?) the Orange would have an answer for the hole Hughes heading to the NBA created.
6. Louisville
At first glance, no Jordan Nwora would seem like a problem given he was Louisville’s only double-digit scorer last season. But he had a tendency to disappear in big games, and the Cardinals’ talented sophomore class got a couple key grad transfer reinforcements.
7. Miami
Those games where it seems like Chris Lykes just can’t miss? Like against Illinois this past season? Miami is going to need more of those from its veteran guard in 2020-21. Lykes lost his wingman with Dejan Vasiljevic’s graduation, but the rest of the Hurricanes’ roster returns mostly intact.
8. N.C. State
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts addressed losing Markell Johnson and CJ Bryce by doubling up on point guards in the 2020 class with four-stars Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore. Devon Daniels does return for the Wolfpack, but Keatts will still need more.
9. Georgia Tech
Josh Pastner has been treading water after winning 21 games in his first year as coach in 2016-17. A steep drop-off the next season made the Yellow Jackets a work in progress. Work that might pay off in 2020-21 with four starters returning.
10. Notre Dame
Unless Notre Dame’s junior class turns into world beaters, the Fighting Irish are probably looking at a slight drop off from last year’s 20-12 team following the graduation of John Mooney and T.J. Gibbs. Now-eligible Stanford transfer Cormac Ryan could be a difference-maker, though.
11. Virginia Tech
The Hokies certainly would have been better off had Landers Nolley not transferred to Memphis. Grad transfers Cartier Diarra (Kansas State) and Justyn Mutts (Delaware State) will provide a veteran presence, but Virginia Tech is building around its sophomore class.
12. Pittsburgh
Even after losing Trey McGowens and Ryan Murphy to the transfer portal, the Panthers can still field a solid backcourt between Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson. The latter two led the team in scoring last year. The frontcourt? Well, Pitt will likely have to put its faith in a pair of four-star freshmen.
13. Clemson
Remember when Brad Brownell dragged himself off the hot seat with a Sweet 16 appearance? It was only two seasons ago, but feels like a lifetime at Clemson given what’s followed has been mostly diminishing returns. That seems unlikely to change.
14. Boston College
Boston College’s two best players this coming season will be Jay Heath and Steffon Mitchell. That even ardent college basketball fans have almost assuredly never heard of either is the first clue into the type of season the Eagles should expect. Hitting last year’s 13-win mark might be a challenge.
15. Wake Forest
Not a great offseason for the Demon Deacons. They lost their coach when Danny Manning was fired, their top two returning players (Olivier Sarr to Kentucky and Chaundee Brown to Michigan) and then three-fourths of their 2020 class. Anything other than a last place finish will be a surprise.
BIG EAST PREVIEW
1. Villanova
Villanova had one of the most productive starting lineups in college basketball last season with all five starters averaging double figures. Saddiq Bey won’t be back — not as a potential late lottery NBA draft pick — but the other four return. Heck, almost the entire roster returns.
2. Creighton
Can’t argue with Greg McDermott’s success. The Creighton coach has been in Omaha for 10 seasons. The Bluejays have won at least 20 games in nine of them. Bank on 2020-21 being the 10th of 11 behind a deep backcourt of Marcus Zegarowski, Mitchell Ballock and Damien Jefferson.
3. Xavier
The Musketeers stumbled a bit in Big East play last season even with a relatively veteran roster. That they didn’t lose that experience should help provide for a bounceback in 2020-21 behind the veteran duo of Naji Marshall and Paul Scruggs.
4. Providence
Does last year’s stretch run (eight wins in final 10 games) portend more success to come for the Friars? It’s certainly not out of the question, but Providence coach Ed Cooley is going to need more from junior guard David Duke and senior big man Nate Watson in particular.
5. Butler
Butler returns three starters and features a lineup of three seniors. That’s a good thing. Butler adds six new players. That’s a bad thing. Heading into coach LaVall Jordan’s fourth year, it’s impossible to create chemistry when players spend the summer distanced from each other during a pandemic. The Bulldogs lost 90 percent of their three-point baskets, and it’s hard to know where points will come. Jair Bolden, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, shot 41 percent from the arc but can’t be expected to be another Kamar Baldwin, one of Butler’s all-time greats.
David Woods, Indianapolis Star
6. Marquette
Immediate eligibility for Ohio State transfer D.J. Carton is a game-changer for Marquette. Carton is not Markus Howard, but a legit point guard on the court at least softens the blow of losing the nation’s leading scorer.
7. Seton Hall
Seton Hall will walk a parallel path to Marquette. As in, what do you do when your best, super high-usage player graduates? The answer isn’t as clear cut for the Pirates, who also have to replace Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill along with All-American Myles Powell.
8. UConn
Geno Auriemma’s UConn women’s team will immediately become the best in the Big East. Dan Hurley’s bunch is going to have to work at it, but the Huskies do have some talent in sophomore guard James Bouknight and a couple intriguing freshmen bigs.
9. DePaulThe Blue Demons eventually have to emerge from the Big East basement, right? A backcourt of Charlie Moore and Romeo Weems (a legit two-way guard) might at least be enough to haul DePaul out of last place.
10. St. John’s
St. John’s hasn’t finished better than seventh in the Big East after the mutual parting of ways with Steve Lavin after the 2014-15 season. The Chris Mullin as coach experiment was a failure, which didn’t leave new coach Mike Anderson much to work with in his full-on rebuild.
11. Georgetown
Speaking of former alums struggling as coach. Can’t say Patrick Ewing’s return to Georgetown has been all that successful either. Arguably the three best players from last season won’t be back (and James Akinjo bailed early in 2019-20).
PAC-12 PREVIEW
1. Oregon
Oregon will have one of its most experienced rosters for Dana Altman’s 11th season on the job after no players left early for the NBA for the first time in four seasons. The Ducks bring back only one returning full-time starter in senior guard Chris Duarte, who averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. However, the Ducks return top reserves including junior guard Will Richardson, who averaged 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. N’Faly Dante, a 6-foot-11 center, was a five-star recruit who was ineligible as a freshman until December and missed a month due to injury, but should be much improved in a full season. Altman also dipped into the graduate-transfer market once again to add guard Amauri Hardy of UNLV. Four-star freshman Jalen Terry will also be in the mix to replace All-American point guard Payton Pritchard.
Steve Mims, Eugene (Ore.)
Register-Guard
2. UCLA
Daishen Nix’s last-minute flip-flop, spurning UCLA for the G-League, stung in Westwood. The Bruins will get over it. Second-year coach Mick Cronin will also be able to lean on an experienced team (top five scorers all return) that hit its stride in late January last season.
3. Colorado
One thing will keep the Buffaloes from tumbling from their newly-acquired spot in the top tier of the conference. Point guard McKinley Wright IV has to pull his name out of the NBA draft considering Colorado already lost second-leading scorer Tyler Bey as an early entrant.
4. Southern California
Andy Enfield hasn’t had any issues acquiring talent. What the USC coach has struggled to do, though, is turn that talent into a consistent winner. The Trojans have a go-to post scorer in potential 2021 No. 1 overall pick Evan Mobley. Someone to get him the ball, though, remains a bit of an issue.
5. Stanford
Imagine how good this Cardinal team would be if point guard Tyrell Terry hadn’t wowed NBA scouts with his basketball IQ and freshman year production. Stanford will likely have to move on with just leading scorer Oscar Da Silva and five-star freshman Ziaire Williams. So, not bad.
6. Arizona
Arizona’s trio of likely first-round NBA draft picks means coach Sean Miller has to hit the reset button again. A heavy international contingent in the Wildcats’ 2020 class makes it hard to gauge, but they’re almost all four-star recruits. That will have to play immediately.
7. Arizona State
Arizona State already has to figure out how to replace big man Romello White. The potential to have to do so with both Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. as NBA draft early entrants would seriously inhibit the Sun Devils’ ceiling of success.
8. Washington State
Here’s where things get tricky. The Cougars might be in position to make a leap in coach Kyle Smith’s second season in 2020-21. Might is the operative word, though. That leap only happens if leading scorer CJ Elleby pulls his name out of the NBA draft.
9. Utah
The same is true for the Utes. Leading scorer Timmy Allen doesn’t seem to have much NBA draft traction, but he’s still testing the waters. After losing second-leading scorer Both Gach to transfer (going home to Minnesota), Utah can’t afford to lose Allen, too.
10. California
Cal doesn’t have the big-name stars like Jaylen Brown it had under Cuonzo Martin. Of course, those Cal teams didn’t exactly live up to expectations. Returning three starters — including leading scorer Matt Bradley — might be enough to get on the right side of .500. Maybe.
11. Oregon State
Tres Tinkle wasn’t exactly a one-man team for Oregon State last season, but his usage rate and production some nights made it feel like that on occasion. Point guard Ethan Thompson is still around, but the Beavers are banking on JUCO reinforcements to carry the day. Risky.
12. Washington
Last season got away from the Huskies in a hurry with a nine-game losing streak in the heart of Pac-12 play. And that was with a pair of five-star big men on the roster in Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. They’re both NBA bound, so don’t expect a whole lot from Washington.
SEC PREVIEW
1. Kentucky
Just like in pretty much every other Kentucky season under John Calipari, this Wildcats’ team will be high on potential and low on experience. Kentucky once again has the country’s No. 1 recruiting class — led by top-10 national prospects Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke — but sophomore forward Keion Brooks, who averaged 4.5 points in 15.1 minutes per game last season, will be the only scholarship player with any experience playing for Kentucky.
The fate of Kentucky’s season might hinge on the status of Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr, a 7-foot senior hoping to earn immediate eligibility from the NCAA. If Sarr can play, he should be among the best players in the SEC and would transform Kentucky into a legitimate national title contender. If Sarr doesn’t get his transfer waiver, the Cats would have no true center, a whole bunch of freshmen to depend on and an uphill climb to reach their first Final Four since 2015.
Ben Roberts, Lexington (Ky.)
Herald-Leader
2. LSU
As long as Darius Days pulls his name out of the NBA draft (probably the best choice), LSU coach Will Wade will have almost his entire rotation returning. The addition of five-star guard Cameron Williams — Wade does it again! — should make up for Skylar Mays’ lost scoring.
3. Alabama
Alabama’s hoping coach Nate Oats’ immediate success at Buffalo can be repeated in Tuscaloosa. There’s good reason to think it might. Jahvon Quinerly will slide right into Kira Lewis’ point-guard role, Josh Primo could be a legit freshman starter and Yale grad transfer Jordan Bruner solidifies the Tide’s frontcourt.
4. Arkansas
When he’s not whipping his shirt around his head in celebration, second-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is crushing the transfer portal. Three grad transfer additions will provide a veteran presence for a top-10 recruiting class featuring all Arkansas natives.
5. AuburnFeel what you like about Bruce Pearl — and it’s probably justified — but it’s hard to argue against his recent success given Auburn’s 81 wins the past three seasons. This Tigers’ team, though, is different. Think complete overhaul after a senior-laden team in 2019-20.
6. Texas A&M
Year one in College Station wasn’t without its struggles for Aggies’ coach Buzz Williams. But he’s been there before and in an even worse spot after his first season at Virginia Tech. Two key incoming freshman and a huge grad transfer might put A&M over the hump this season.
7. Florida
How one (fairly unexpected) transfer can change things. Florida looked set up for renewed success in 2020-21 with a legit small ball team built around solid wing play. Then two-year starting point guard Andrew Nembhard decided to bail.
8. South Carolina
The Gamecocks basically stood pat after last year’s 18-13 season. That’s because South Carolina coach Frank Martin simply intends to ride his junior-guard pairing of A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard — the team’s top two scorers last season — for another year.
9. Tennessee
The Volunteers weren’t even the best team in the state last season. That honor went to East Tennessee State. Bank on five-star freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to immediately carve out a significant role. Rick Barnes needed a talent infusion, and he got it.
10. Ole Miss
Blake Hinson’s decision to transfer this week adds another wrinkle in a complicated situation for Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, who already has to figure out how to replace graduated point guard Breein Tyree. At least for a year before 2021 four-star Daeshun Ruffin arrives.
11. Missouri
Progress has been, well, slow in the Cuonzo Martin era. Missouri ripped off a 20-win season in his first as coach when he had two veteran guards and the Porter family. Wins have come a bit harder since, and the Tigers are basically running back last year’s 15-16 squad.
12. Mississippi State
The Bulldogs might have challenged at the top of the conference had Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon both not opted to go pro. As things stand, Ben Howland will have to lean heavily on Robert Woodard II (should he pull his name out of the draft).
13. Georgia
Anthony Edwards was Georgia coach Tom Crean’s big swing in the 2019 class. It paid off. Edwards led the Bulldogs in scoring and could wind up the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft. That’s the rub. Georgia doesn’t have another Edwards on its roster.
14. Vanderbilt
Maybe the Commodores shouldn’t have cut bait on Bryce Drew so quickly? Drew’s final season was a disaster, but the Darius Garland injury crippled Vanderbilt early in 2018-19. The Jerry Stackhouse era didn’t bring much relief, though, with last season’s 11-21 record and resulting last-place finish in the SEC.
MISSOURI VALLEY PREVIEW
1. Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa’s case for the top spot starts with the fact the Panthers boast the top player in the conference in junior guard AJ Green. The hometown star and reigning MVC Player of the Year was often times enough by himself for UNI last season.
2. Loyola Chicago
After Loyola was bounced from the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals in March, center Cameron Krutwig made a point to mention renewed expectations for 2020-21. “The faces change but the expectations don’t,” he said. “The good thing for us is we don’t have a lot of faces changing next year.” Krutwig, a starter since his freshman season when he helped Loyola make its magical Final Four run in 2018, will be a senior. He’ll have a more experienced — and the Ramblers hope healthier — roster around him with every player except one reserve returning. Loyola raised the bar in 2018. Now the Ramblers needs to get back to winning the MVC tournament title for another NCAA Tournament bid.
Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune
3. Bradley
Can Bradley steal away the MVC tournament title — and with it the league’s (likely) one NCAA tournament bid — a third straight season? The team’s focus will at least shift with senior forward Elijah Childs returning as “the guy” for the Braves.
4. Southern Illinois
The Salukis found their way to .500 even after losing leading scorer Aaron Cook just five games into the season. Cook’s bound for Gonzaga as a grad transfer, but Bryan Mullins turned to freshman Marcus Domask and Lance Jones in Year 1 in trying to rebuild his alma mater.
5. Drake
Time for some small ball from the Bulldogs. Liam Robbins’ transfer to Minnesota leaves a 7-foot, 235-pound hole in the Drake lineup. So count on third-year coach Darian DeVries to lean in to his guards — especially point guard Roman Penn — to try for a third straight 20-win season.
6. Indiana State
Larry Bird’s Sycamores these are not — and, let’s be honest, haven’t been since 1979. Still, Indiana State should at least remain competitive in the middle of the MVC pack. The return of senior guard and leading scorer Tyreke Key will certainly help.
7. Missouri State
The Bears have been stuck in neutral since Dana Ford was hired ahead of the 2018-19 season. Unless the in-state duo of Ja’Monta Black and Isiaih Mosley makes a major sophomore leap, don’t count on Missouri State gaining on the rest of the MVC.
8. Illinois State
The glory days of Redbirds basketball — and coach Dan Muller knows them well — might have passed. Illinois State went 10-21 last season in a serious step back in Muller’s eighth season as coach. At least it can’t get much worse.
9. Valparaiso
Javon Freeman-Liberty’s decision to return to Valparaiso last season kept the Crusaders afloat after they did lose Bakari Evelyn (Iowa) and Derrik Smits (Butler) as grad transfers. No such reprieve is coming for 2020-21, with Freeman-Liberty decamping for DePaul.
10. Evansville
Walter McCarty’s dismissal last season, while deserved, sent the Purple Aces plunging into a downward spiral. How else would you describe an 18-game losing streak — all MVC games — to end the season? Things aren’t going to get better for Todd Lickliter in his first full year.
OHIO VALLEY PREVIEW
1. Belmont
The rest of the OVC might be regretting inviting Belmont to the party. The Bruins have either placed first in their division (when there were divisions) or first overall in the league in seven of eight years. Three starters returning, including the top two players, means they’ll probably do it again.
2. Austin Peay
Expectations are sky high for the Governors heading into the 2020-21 season, and only because both double-double machine Terry Taylor and second-leading scorer Jordyn Adams pulled their names out of the NBA draft. Cue sighs of relief from Austin Peay coach Matt Figger.
3. Murray State
The Racers at least shared the conference title in each of the past three seasons. A surge from Austin Peay doesn’t mean Murray State all of a sudden becomes less competitive. Racers’ coach Matt McMahon has the benefit of returning his top two scorers in 2020-21.
4. Eastern Illinois
The only consistency in the first eight years of the Jay Spoonhour era has been how often he’s turned over a significant percentage of his roster. The Panthers avoided that this offseason and, in fact, will return their top six scorers. Maybe the 20th anniversary of their last NCAA tournament appearance portends good fortune.
5. Eastern Kentucky
The Colonels doubled their OVC wins in coach A.W. Hamilton’s second season in charge during 2019-20. Don’t count on a similar gain this season, but junior guard Jomaru Brown is a legit scorer and should keep EKU firmly in the top half of the conference.
6. Jacksonville State
The drop-off after EKU is a steep one this season. Jacksonville State got hit with the double whammy of graduation (its leading scorer) and the transfer portal (two of its next four) this offseason.
7. Tennessee State
Third-year coach Penny Collins made huge strides in 2019-20, with the Tigers doubling their win total in an 18-15 season. They did so with a senior-laden roster, though, which doesn’t bode well for Year 3 of the Collins era.
8. Morehead State
Losing leading scorers Jordan Walker and Djimon Henson was a big enough blow for Morehead State. Point guard Justin Thomas following his fellow Indianapolis natives out the door as a grad transfer just amplifies the Eagles’ precarious position for the 2020-21 campaign.
9. Tennessee Tech
Tech is hoping for a repeat of what coach John Pelphrey did at South Alabama more than a dozen years ago leading the Jaguars to back-to-back Sun Belt titles. Last year’s 9-22 record means it will be a steeper climb in Cookesville, Tenn.
10. SIU Edwardsville
The Cougars mostly avoided transfer portal woes and weren’t hit terribly hard by graduation either. In fact, the return of guards Zeke Moore and Cameron Williams (22.2 ppg between them) might be enough to pull SIUE out of its semi-permanent place in the OVC cellar.
11. UT Martin
Don’t be surprised if this coaching job comes open next spring. Anthony Stewart inherited a 20-win team and coaxed out another season of success in his first year before the current three-year skid. Playing time should be in abundance for newcomer Jonte Coleman, a Champaign Central graduate.
12. Southeast Missouri State
SEMO is hitting the reset button in 2020-21 after the Rick Ray era never got any traction. Former Kansas State assistant Brad Korn now leads the Redhawks — with former Illinois manager Dustin Yoder as an assistant. The new staff has a serious rebuild on its hands.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).