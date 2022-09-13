The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Georgia (53) 2-0 1,561 2
2. Alabama (9) 2-0 1,496 1
3. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1,475 3
4. Michigan 2-0 1,359 4
5. Clemson 2-0 1,285 5
6. Oklahoma 2-0 1,209 7
7. Southern Cal 2-0 1,139 10
8. Oklahoma State 2-0 1,004 11
9. Kentucky 2-0 992 20
10. Arkansas 2-0 938 16
11. Michigan State 2-0 902 14
12. BYU 2-0 880 21
13. Miami 2-0 772 15
14. Utah 1-1 673 13
15. Tennessee 2-0 658 24
16. N.C. State 2-0 623 18
17. Baylor 1-1 562 9
18. Florida 1-1 484 12
19. Wake Forest 2-0 449 23
20. Mississippi 2-0 411 22
21. Texas 1-1 276 NR
22. Penn State 2-0 271 NR
23. Pittsburgh 1-1 160 17
24. Texas A&M 1-1 145 6
25. Oregon 1-1 89 NR
Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian State 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Oregon State 42, Florida State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1.
The News-Gazette’s Top 25
Rankings from News-Gazette college football and Illini beat writer Bob Asmussen, with his previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Ohio State 1
2. Georgia 3
3. Alabama 2
4. Clemson 4
5. Michigan 5
6. Oklahoma 10
7. Oklahoma State 11
8. Michigan State 9
9. Kentucky 19
10. Arkansas 14
11. BYU 17
12. Utah 13
13. Miami 16
14. Florida 12
15. Tennessee NR
16. Southern California 21
17. North Carolina State 20
18. Wake Forest 22
19. Mississippi 24
20. Texas NR
21. Penn State NR
22. Cincinnati 25
23. Kansas State NR
24. Baylor 7
25. Oregon NR
WHO’S Up
Sun Belt Conference. Has there ever been a better Saturday for the undervalued league? Doubt it. Appalachian State stunned Texas A&M, Marshall shocked Notre Dame and Georgia Southern outscored Nebraska in Lincoln. Three huge victories that give the Sun Belt a chance to put a team in a New Year’s Day bowl game. Amazing. Of course, nobody is going to want to schedule these teams anymore if they keep coming in and pulling upsets.
WHO’S DOWN
Texas A&M. Many, myself included, thought the Aggies had a great chance to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. Not now. Not after A&M lost at home to the cool school from Boone, N.C. A college football expert told me A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ranks among the most overrated coaches in the game. Hard to argue after another disappointing loss. Certainly the Aggies fans, among the most fervent in college sports, took the loss well, right? Not a chance. Depite his monster contract, Fisher finds himself on the hot seat of the Aggies faithful. And it doesn’t get easier this week, with Miami coming to College Station, Texas, for a primetime game on Saturday night.
WHO TO WATCH
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC). It is put up or shut up time for two teams that appear to be good, but we can’t be sure. Mel Tucker’s Spartans have beaten up on Western Michigan and Akron, So, we know Michigan State can compete in the MAC, but does it deserve a lofty place in the Top 25? Most of the positive feelings about the Spartans are a carryover from last year. First-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has wins against Kent State and Portland State. Yeah, that is not enough information. Washington should be a place you can win big, but so many coaches have struggled in Seattle. Weird. Either way, enjoy the scenic views of Husky Stadium.