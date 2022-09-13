The Associated Press Top 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Georgia (53) 2-0 1,561 2

2. Alabama (9) 2-0 1,496 1

3. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1,475 3

4. Michigan 2-0 1,359 4

5. Clemson 2-0 1,285 5

6. Oklahoma 2-0 1,209 7

7. Southern Cal 2-0 1,139 10

8. Oklahoma State 2-0 1,004 11

9. Kentucky 2-0 992 20

10. Arkansas 2-0 938 16

11. Michigan State 2-0 902 14

12. BYU 2-0 880 21

13. Miami 2-0 772 15

14. Utah 1-1 673 13

15. Tennessee 2-0 658 24

16. N.C. State 2-0 623 18

17. Baylor 1-1 562 9

18. Florida 1-1 484 12

19. Wake Forest 2-0 449 23

20. Mississippi 2-0 411 22

21. Texas 1-1 276 NR

22. Penn State 2-0 271 NR

23. Pittsburgh 1-1 160 17

24. Texas A&M 1-1 145 6

25. Oregon 1-1 89 NR

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian State 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Oregon State 42, Florida State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1.

The News-Gazette’s Top 25

Rankings from News-Gazette college football and Illini beat writer Bob Asmussen, with his previous rankings listed:

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Ohio State 1

2. Georgia 3

3. Alabama 2

4. Clemson 4

5. Michigan 5

6. Oklahoma 10

7. Oklahoma State 11

8. Michigan State 9

9. Kentucky 19

10. Arkansas 14

11. BYU 17

12. Utah 13

13. Miami 16

14. Florida 12

15. Tennessee NR

16. Southern California 21

17. North Carolina State 20

18. Wake Forest 22

19. Mississippi 24

20. Texas NR

21. Penn State NR

22. Cincinnati 25

23. Kansas State NR

24. Baylor 7

25. Oregon NR

WHO’S Up

Sun Belt Conference. Has there ever been a better Saturday for the undervalued league? Doubt it. Appalachian State stunned Texas A&M, Marshall shocked Notre Dame and Georgia Southern outscored Nebraska in Lincoln. Three huge victories that give the Sun Belt a chance to put a team in a New Year’s Day bowl game. Amazing. Of course, nobody is going to want to schedule these teams anymore if they keep coming in and pulling upsets.

WHO’S DOWN

Texas A&M. Many, myself included, thought the Aggies had a great chance to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. Not now. Not after A&M lost at home to the cool school from Boone, N.C. A college football expert told me A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ranks among the most overrated coaches in the game. Hard to argue after another disappointing loss. Certainly the Aggies fans, among the most fervent in college sports, took the loss well, right? Not a chance. Depite his monster contract, Fisher finds himself on the hot seat of the Aggies faithful. And it doesn’t get easier this week, with Miami coming to College Station, Texas, for a primetime game on Saturday night.

WHO TO WATCH

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC). It is put up or shut up time for two teams that appear to be good, but we can’t be sure. Mel Tucker’s Spartans have beaten up on Western Michigan and Akron, So, we know Michigan State can compete in the MAC, but does it deserve a lofty place in the Top 25? Most of the positive feelings about the Spartans are a carryover from last year. First-year Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has wins against Kent State and Portland State. Yeah, that is not enough information. Washington should be a place you can win big, but so many coaches have struggled in Seattle. Weird. Either way, enjoy the scenic views of Husky Stadium.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

Tags

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

Trending Videos