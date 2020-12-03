CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Fahey describes herself as “not a big ‘you have to learn to lose’ coach.”
So Wednesday night’s 62-59 setback against Valparaiso at State Farm Center led to one distinct emotion from the Illinois women’s basketball coach: disappointment.
“I want this team to understand that you don’t have to lose to get better. You don’t have to lose to motivate,” Fahey said. “Competitors have to show up, but they have to do something different. That’s just not the players — it’s the coaches.”
Wednesday’s loss marks the sixth loss to a non-Power 5 team during Fahey’s four seasons at Illinois after previous defeats against Illinois State, Sacramento State, New Mexico, Western Illinois and Florida Gulf Coast.
Valparaiso (1-1) also beat Illinois (1-1) for the first time in five tries, dating back to the first meeting between the programs in 1998.
It didn’t appear early inWednesday’s game that the Illini would see that streak end, considering they limited Valparaiso to six first-quarter points. But Illinois led 13-6 through 10 minutes, hinting at a night full of shooting woes that was to follow. The Illini hit just 1 of 16 three-point attempts and 10 of 22 free throws.
“Sometimes, when those don’t go in, it’s like you catch a cold,” Fahey said. “And everyone caught it. It’s kind of contagious.”
Illinois trailed 31-29 at halftime but peeled off a 10-2 run to open the third quarter. Included in it was the Illini’s lone three-pointer, courtesy Jeanae Terry. She finished with a team-leading 16 points and compiled a double-double courtesy 13 rebounds.
Kennedi Myles buoyed the Illinois frontcourt with a double-double of her own (14 points, 11 rebounds).
Those efforts went for naught when the Illini couldn’t convert a field goal for the game’s final 4 minutes, 12 seconds. A Caitlin Morrison layup with 44 seconds to play put Valparaiso ahead for good at 60-59.
Grace White (17 points) and Carie Weinman (16 points) keyed the Cruasders.
“It hurts ... pretty bad, but I know that this team is a team that’s not going to stop,” Fahey said. “They’re going to get challenged.”