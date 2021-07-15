SAVOY — Last summer wasn’t quite a wash for the Illinois men’s basketball team, but it was close.
The team did return to campus during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the preparation for the ensuing season didn’t hit its typical level.
The pace was slower — both in the weight room with Adam Fletcher and on the court with the coaching staff — after missing out on any spring work when campus was closed and everyone returned home. What the team could do also changed given some of the protocols in place to combat the pandemic.
This summer is different. More normal.
The roster might still be unsettled with Kofi Cockburn settling on Friday to make his announcement about where he’ll play next season, but workouts have been underway for several weeks at Ubben Basketball Complex.
“They’re full fledged in with Fletch in terms of the weight room,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s the biggest key right now is getting some guys stronger.
“We did not have an offseason last year in the weight room, so guys like (Andre) Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins, huge offseason for them in terms of that.”
The weight room work is equally important — if not more so — for the trio of freshmen wings in Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski. Fletcher has transformed the Illini’s strength and conditioning program since his arrival in Champaign ahead of the 2015-16 season. Illinois’ three freshmen are getting well versed in what’s expected in Fletcher’s domain.
“It takes them a week or so to find out they can stand up and sit down and not be in pain,” Underwood joked. “They shoot a jump shot and if it’s an airball, it’s not them, it’s the weight room. They’ve attacked it, and that’s been really positive to see.”
The majority of the workouts thus far have been small groups. A full-group workout this week only makes three so far this summer. The smaller groups have allowed the Illinois staff to get the three freshmen settled into college basketball.
“I’m excited as heck about our freshmen,” Underwood said. “They all offer something a little bit different talent wise, but in terms of getting in the gym and working and diving right in, they’ve been both feet in to the work part. I think the biggest challenge, I always say, starts when I step on the floor and start coaching them.
“Everything right now has been very individualized, in terms of getting shots, ball handling, the fundamental things of the game. It’s been very positive. They’re great listeners, they’ve paid attention and that’s all I can ask for at this point.”
Goode, Melendez and Podziemski aren’t the only newcomers at Ubben this summer. Alfonso Plummer and Omar Payne have adjusted quickly after transferring from Utah and Florida, respectively.
Their mature approach, Underwood said, was readily apparent.
“They’ve both come from very successful programs,” the Illinois coach continued. “That transition has been great. They fit us character-wise. I’ve been really excited with how they dove in to our culture of work. They both spend a lot of time in the gym.”
Easing the transition for all the newcomers are “super seniors” Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams. The veteran guard duo has a firm grasp on Underwood’s expectations.
“One of the reasons they’ve been here four years is they believe in our culture,” Underwood said. “You’re talking about great leaders. You’re talking about guys who have 100-plus games of experience. Great teachers. Great human beings. Guys these new guys can learn from. They coach guys through these individuals at this time of year, and that’s huge.”