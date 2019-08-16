SHELBY, N.C. — In a battle between two teams making their American Legion World Series debuts Thursday, Danville Post 210’s seniors struggled to find their footing.
Josh MacCord limited the Speakers to three hits in six innings and Destrehan (La.) Post 366 bashed four home runs in a 12-1 victory over Post 210 at Keeter Stadium.
The Cardinals (36-8) tagged Speakers starter Gage Romack for three first-inning runs, including a Ron Franklin two-run home run.
Post 210 (36-9-1) responded with its lone run in the bottom of the first, when Chase Vinson singled in Ernest Plummer
But Destrehan rolled from there, ultimately pinning eight earned runs on Romack in 4 1/3 innings. Two home runs and four RBI from Stephen Klein paced that charge.
The Speakers’ hopes at winning a World Series title aren’t dashed just yet, as the runners-up in each four-team pool qualify for the tournament semifinals next Monday along with each pool winner.
Post 210’s pool-play run continues Friday versus Albuquerque (N.M.) Post 13 in a 3 p.m. matchup featured on ESPNU.