DANVILLE — Allan Shepherd is accustomed to a busy schedule this time of year.
Shepherd’s Danville Post 210 Senior Legion baseball program is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Illinois state tournament.
That begins Saturday with a 10 a.m. matchup for the Speakers (27-6-1) against Wheaton Post 76 at Barrington High School.
His 2019 crop is trying to live up to the past pedigree of a successful program that featured a state championship in 2016, a regional runner-up honor in 2017 and a co-state championship to go along with regional runner-up status in 2018.
“There’s always a little brotherly love competition between all the 210 teams,” said Shepherd, who’s in his 18th year coaching. “The first team I ever took to state at the senior level (was in 2012). They say they’re the best, (but 2017) says that they’re the best.”
This year’s group, however, could prove better than its predecessors.
“This team reminds me of ’16 in the fact that it’s all pitching-heavy,” Shepherd said. “We’ve probably thrown 12 or 13 guys this year. ... Knock on wood, we got 18 guys and every one of them are going into the state tournament healthy.”
The latest development in that regard comes from 2018 Oakwood graduate Chase Vinson. He tossed his first innings of the entire Legion campaign in Wednesday’s Division 4 tournament title game versus Mattoon Post 88 after dealing with a sprained UCL.
Shepherd described the Danville Area Community College rising sophomore as Post 210’s best hurler and hitter. Vinson still has been able to do the latter, earning Division 4 tournament MVP honors for his efforts.
“This year, more than ever, his leadership has been key,” Shepherd said. “The bond I have with Chase Vinson is as strong as I’ve had with any kid, whether that just be from how long I’ve had him (four years) or just how good of a kid and teammate that he is.”
Shepherd said Vinson and 2018 Danville graduate Ernest Plummer are his two returning starters from last year’s Legion seniors club. They’re joined by droves of current and former Vermilion County standouts, with Shepherd highlighting 2018 Westville alumnus Dalton Dalbey, 2019 Salt Fork grads Gage Romack and Kotah Broeker and 2019 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alumnus Chase Rademacher.
“Those two guys (Broeker and Rademacher), we knew they were talented, but they were young to the senior team,” Shepherd said. “Boy, did they step up.”
The Speakers have needed contributions across the board amid an intentionally more-challenging schedule than previous Post 210 outfits experienced. That included trips to Indiana, Michigan and Missouri.
“I knew I had to expose them to some better talent,” Shepherd said. “Just get them out of their comfort zone, get them away from home and figure out how to win three to four hours away from home.”
That encapsulates the Speakers’ latest trip — a little more than three hours north to Barrington. Joining Danville and Wheaton in the state field are Elgin Post 57, Rock Island Post 200, Steeleville Post 480 and Barrington Post 158, with the state title set for Tuesday.
“When you get to the state tournament ... every game is tough,” Shepherd said. “This team is built on pitching, and that’s what you’ve got to have to win these tournaments, for sure.”
Familiarity with this stage also doesn’t hurt, leaving Shepherd feeling comfortable in that regard with this team.
“They don’t get rattled,” he said. “They just put their nose down and get the work done ... and it’s been kind of a delight to coach them.”