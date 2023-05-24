MOUNT ZION — A five-run bottom of the fourth inning plus strong pitching from junior Tayten Hunter helped fourth-seeded Champaign Central softball defeat fifth-seeded rival Centennial 6-2 in Tuesday’s Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional semifinals.
This marks the first IHSA postseason win since 2014 for the Maroons (16-20), who earned their second consecutive victory over the Chargers (12-14) in the last six days. Centennial bested Central 8-2 on May 16 before the Maroons returned the favor with a 13-3 triumph last Thursday.
In Tuesday’s regional semifinal success, Central trailed 2-0 when it generated six unanswered runs. Senior Bridget Lee doubled among two hits and drove in four runs to pace the Maroons’ attack, which added two hits apiece from sophomore Kaitlyn Helm and senior Abby Boland.
Hunter made all of that support stand up with a complete-game six-hitter in the pitcher’s circle. She gave up no earned runs, walked one batter and struck out 12.
Centennial was keyed by senior Madisyn Schrad’s three hits and two runs scored. Freshman Zoe Goodreau struck out nine hitters in six innings pitched, as well.
Central will face regional host Mt. Zion (29-5) in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional final. The Braves trumped eighth-seeded Decatur Eisenhower 18-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Eagles outlast Tigers. Senior Emily Curtis tossed a gem in the pitcher’s circle for second-seeded Rantoul during Tuesday’s Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal, guiding her club to a 2-1 win over seventh-seeded Urbana in Mahomet.
Curtis struck out 12 batters and kept the opposition off the scoreboard until the seventh inning, helping the Eagles (10-14) gain a spot in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final back in Mahomet.
Freshman Lauren Herbert racked up two hits and one RBI for Rantoul to go with one RBI from senior Caya Flesner and two hits from sophomore Sofia Roelfs.
The Eagles will meet either third-seeded Mahomet-Seymour (11-18) or sixth-seeded Danville (6-15) in the regional championship game. The Bulldogs and Vikings square off at 5 p.m. Wednesday in another semifinal.
Urbana finishes its season with a 6-23 record.
Bulldogs fall short in sectional semifinal. Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer couldn’t keep pace with Chatham Glenwood in Tuesday’s Class 2A Normal West Sectional semifinals, dropping an 8-0 decision in Normal that ended the Bulldogs’ season.
M-S (13-6-3) still is the lone local program to advance to the sectional round this season, and has done so in each of the last six campaigns whose scheduling was not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.