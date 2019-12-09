COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Former Illinois setter Jordyn Poulter was named Co-Most Improved Player of the Year by USA Volleyball on Monday. The three-time All-American shared the honor with former Wisconsin setter Lauren Carlini. They split time this summer in helping Team USA win gold at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, silver at the FIVB World Cup and in qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"Our biggest job with USA is to learn and improve — every play, every day," Team USA coach Karch Kiraly said. "One of the biggest components of that learning process is building our ability to be 'comfortable being uncomfortable,' working at the edge of our competence.
"While Jordyn leaned into that process last year, she immersed herself in it this season, and the results of her work are readily apparent, leading our offense to a strong silver-medal finish at the World Cup in only her second year with the program."
Poulter, who worked primarily with Team USA assistant and former Illini Erin Virtue, played in 56 sets in 2019 and made 13 starts for Team USA. She averaged 11.8 assists per set and 2.48 digs, which ranked fourth highest on the team. She was at her best in the FIVB World Cup, starting seven of 11 matches and setting Team USA to a 37 percent kill efficiency when she was on the court.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunities I was given this summer in the USA gym that allowed me to improve as a player, teammate and person,” Poulter said. “Being surrounded by the strong, talented women we have in our gym pushes you to be better and want to be better for those around you. I’m honored to have had the privilege to improve in an environment that promotes learning and growth daily.
“Aside from the experience gained this past summer, I think I reached a place where I was comfortable running our speed and tempo while putting hitters in good situations to be successful. In order to do that, we setters worked with Erin to tweak some individual technicalities, which for me was going to get the ball high and finishing my hands high to the target.”