CHAMPAIGN — The USA Volleyball gym reopened last week in Anaheim, Calif.
With some strict guidelines in place, of course. That’s simply the way things are when it comes to the return of sports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just four athletes from the women’s national team and four from the men’s team are allowed in the weight room at the same time. When it comes to actual on-court volleyball, it’s still all about individual workouts.
A major decision was also supposed to be made for the women’s national team right about now.
In a non-pandemic world, coach Karch Kiraly was going to use the spring to finalize the U.S. roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That decision was supposed to come at the end of May for the late summer games.
The pandemic, of course, changed all that. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will instead become the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. No need to pick a roster just yet.
So Jordyn Poulter remains at home in Aurora, Colo., with her family after her second professional season in Italy was also cut short.
That the former Illinois standout setter can work out in nearby Englewood, Colo., at Front Range Volleyball Club is a plus. It’s where she honed her skills leading one of the top club teams in the country six years ago before she arrived in Champaign and her full access is why she doesn’t feel it’s necessary to head to Anaheim right away.
“I’m able to get in there and get some setting reps in and kind of do more here than I would be able to out in Anaheim,” Poulter said about her work at Front Range, which reopened almost two weeks ago. “They’re keeping it pretty safe and staying pretty cautious (in Anaheim). They hope the restrictions start to loosen up and the protocol they’ve used is safe and shows it’s effective so we’re able to get more people in the gym and hopefully get something a little more that resembles actual volleyball.”
Odds are Poulter would have factored into any decision Kiraly made ahead of the now rescheduled Olympics. The three-time All-American with the Illini was involved in nearly every major tournament for the U.S. in the last year from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, FIVB World Cup and NORCCA Women’s Continental Championship. Poulter also was on the roster as Team USA clinched its Olympic berth last August.
“Jordyn did such a great job this summer,” fellow former Illini and national team member Michelle Bartsch-Hackley said. “She pretty much was our starting setter most of the summer. Seeing her develop and get more comfortable throughout the summer was pretty cool.”
Poulter worked primarily with Lauren Carlini at setter throughout the last year with Team USA. Although national team stalwart Carli Lloyd competed in two of the five FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary weeks in Poulter’s stead, the former Illini standout and her old Big Ten rival Carlini, a Wisconsin graduate, emerged as the potential setters of the present and future for the U.S.
Poulter called her first full year with the national team “invaluable” when it came to the experience she gained. That she got to play with athletes she grew up watching, like Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Bartsch-Hackley, meant something, too.
“I was in seventh grade when Illinois went to the championship match in 2011,” Poulter said. “Having looked up to Bartsch and then being teammates with her is really cool. I don’t think that’s something that’s lost on me. That makes every day really enjoyable being alongside these incredible athletes and women. It makes me really proud to be a part of this program and team.”
A postponed Olympics gives Team USA more time to gel and, for a changing-of-the-guard roster with more young players, another year to improve and gain experience on the international stage with their respective professional teams. The postponement, according to Bartsch-Hackley, isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“We really were a little unprepared going into the Olympics because our team had a mix of younger girls and older girls,” Bartsch-Hackley said. “We hadn’t spent a lot of time together. I think this is a huge positive for us. It gives us more than a year to keep preparing with this group of girls.”
Poulter is trying to take that positive approach herself.
“It’s weird right now knowing that would have been decided if corona hadn’t struck the globe,” Poulter said. “I keep telling myself everything is going to work out for the better. It’s another year for me and my teammates to take advantage of the opportunity to get better. That’s kind of how you have to look at it. We were looking at last year sort of as that way — as the last big push before the Olympics. Now we have another year.”
Poulter’s work to improve — at least for now — will continue to happen in Colorado. Being home is a little different for the 22-year-old Illinois grad. Four years with the Illini followed by two more playing professionally in Italy and her time with the national team meant few trips back to Colorado. Nearly three months back home has Poulter, at times, a little anxious to get moving again. It’s a full house at the Poulter home, too, with Poulter’s younger sister Lorrin also back home with their parents, Rhonda and Bob, after her freshman season playing volleyball at Denver
“All four of us here in the house has been an adjustment for everyone I think,” Poulter joked. “Coming back home, you have to respect that it’s not really your space. You’re sharing that space. Living overseas we have our own apartments. Living with other people is also an adjustment. The flip side of that is I’m grateful my family is healthy and safe and I have such a good support system. It’s been great for the most part. I’m really thankful for what I have here.”
Poulter returned to Colorado in early March after her season at Chieri ’76 in Italy’s Serie A1 — her second — was postponed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Chieri is located approximately 20 kilometers southeast of Turin and not in the hard-hit Lombardy region of Italy. Several of the teams in Serie A1, though, are in the Lombardy region.
“The numbers just continued to get worse,” Poulter said of the coronavirus outbreak in north-central Italy. “I think all of us foreign players were left with a decision to make basically. By the time that I had left, we weren’t allowed to practice in the gym. My mentality, I guess, was I’d rather not be practicing in America with my family and being somewhere comfortable.”
Poulter was released from her contract along with fellow American Amber Rolfzen and said she received nothing but support from her team. It wound up being an unfulfilling end, though, to a bounce back season. Chieri ’76 finished second-to-last in Serie A1 in Poulter’s first season before improving to seventh.
Poulter’s comfort level in her second season as a pro had a positive impact on her performance on the court.
“There wasn’t a ton of second guessing myself or having that confidence waver,” she said. “I give a lot of credit to my coach and my teammates around me. That’s all you can ask for is for people to allow you to play freely and be true to who you are as a player. That was kind of the state I operated in this second year.”
The unfortunate ending to her season didn’t sour Poulter on playing in Italy. She’ll return to Serie A1 this coming season with UYBA Volley in Busto Arsizio, Italy, northwest of Milan. UYBA finished second in Serie A1 this past season, with U.S. national team members Haleigh Washington and Karsta Lowe on the roster.
“I’m excited to stay in the Italian league and to sign with a team that really has established itself as one of the best in the Italian league consistently over the last five years,” Poulter said. “They’re part of the Champions League in Europe, so we’ll get to compete in those additional games outside of the ones just in the Italian league. That will be exciting to see more European and international competition throughout the season.”