CHAMPAIGN — Roger Powell Jr. had settled into a pretty comfortable existence in his professional basketball career.
The former Illinois standout played in some of the top leagues in Europe after one season in the CBA, a short stint with the Utah Jazz and a season in what’s now the G-League.
Powell was 28 years old. Had a lucrative contact to return overseas after playing for Skyliners Frankfurt in the German Basketball Bundesliga. Then, he walked away from it all to coach college basketball.
“It was one of those decisions I made in faith,” Powell said during a recent appearance on ‘Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk,’ on WDWS 1400-AM. “I was making a decision to go and coach college basketball because it was God’s plan in my life. I had no idea what to expect. Now looking back on it, it was the best decision I ever made. I absolutely love coaching. I’ve been blessed and fortunate financially to make up a lot of money I missed the first couple years coaching at Valpo.”
Powell spent five seasons at Valparaiso as an assistant on Bryce Drew’s coaching staff before following Drew to coach at Vanderbilt for three more seasons.
When Drew was fired after the 2018-19 season, Powell landed at Gonzaga working for Mark Few. Gonzaga finished the 2019-20 season with a 31-2 record — Few’s fourth straight 30-win season and sixth total — and a No. 2 ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs beat Saint Mary’s for the West Coast Conference tournament title on March 10. Two days later, the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were riding high, and then everything kind of was taken away from us with COVID-19,” Powell said. “At the end of the day, it was a great season. Fun times, great group of guys and I’m getting to learn a ton from Coach Few and being in this program.”
Powell will begin his 10th season as an assistant coach next season. The 37-year-old has had opportunities to become a head coach in the past nine seasons but has yet to take that next step in his career.
“The first opportunity I had was a good program,” Powell said. “I just didn’t feel like I was ready. I never want to jump into anything prematurely.”
The chance to work with Few after eight seasons with Drew has Powell thinking about that next step a little more. The former Illini, who helped spark the 2004-05 Illinois team to a 37-2 record and a spot in the national-championship game, has gotten the opportunity to learn from a likely Hall of Fame coach at Gonzaga and how to run a program that’s become one of the elite in the county despite playing in the WCC.
“I definitely believe in the future if the opportunity were to come around and it was program I felt comfortable in and it fit me and I fit them I’d definitely do it,” Powell said about becoming a head coach. “But I’m not in a rush. I think every year I coach I get more experience. I learn something. It’s funny.
“How do you know if you’re ready to be a head coach? How do you gauge experience? I think it’s just every game you coach, every season you go through, every kid you recruit, every player you develop, everything you see is putting experience into my memory bank. Now, where I’m at after my 10th year of coaching, we’ll see. I think there’s definitely the possibility of me running a program. I’m actually starting to get excited about it, to be honest.”
Powell has coached almost exclusively successful teams in his first nine seasons as an assistant coach. Three of his Valparaiso teams won 20-plus games, the 2015-16 squad went 30-7 and the “bad” year was 18-16 in 2013-14. Vanderbilt went 19-16 in Powell’s first season on staff before the bottom fell out with just 21 wins the next two years combined.
Gonzaga is set up to keep that run of success going in 2020-21 — especially if Filip Petrusev, Cory Kipsert and Joel Ayayi pull their names out of the NBA draft. Even if they don’t, the Bulldogs still boast a solid sophomore class featuring former Illinois target Drew Timme and will enroll a top-15 recruiting class headlined by five-star guard Jalen Suggs.
“We have a mixture of talent, experience,” Powell said. “It will be exciting to see when these guys get on the court. Drew Timme, who came on really, really strong last year, he’s going to be a major force for us. We have one of the top classes in the country with Jalen Suggs, who’s kind of the key freshman recruit for us. Most consider him a one-and-done.”