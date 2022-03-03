With conference tournaments about to ramp up this week and next,
Sports Editor Matt Daniels ranks all 13 Division I teams in Illinois:
1. Illinois
(20-8, 13-5 Big Ten)
Reason to boast: Three straight seasons of at least 20 wins. A former standout (Ayo Dosunmu) thriving with his hometown Chicago Bulls. Kofi Cockburn and his All-American campaign. Trent Frazier
- and his campaign as one of the most underrated players in college basketball. A balanced cast of other characters has the Illini poised for a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament.
Reason to despair: An outright Big Ten title won’t happen this season. The best Brad Underwood
- ’s team can do is share the regular season championship with Wisconsin if it beats Penn State and Iowa, with Nebraska upsetting the Badgers. Lengthy scoring droughts have ensued at times, too, and the defensive effort doesn’t always seem to be there on a consistent, 40-minute basis.
2. Loyola Chicago
(22-7, 13-5 MVC)
Reason to boast: Drew Valentine hasn’t let the program slip in his first season in charge. The Chicago school has the most wins of any in-state Division I team this season, and feature a proven winner in leading scorer Lucas Williamson
- (14.1 points). Plus, the school’s profile will raise even more next season when Loyola makes the move from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Atlantic 10.
Reason to despair:
- Loyola has gone 10-1 against in-state foes this season, but the Ramblers meet Bradley in an MVC tournament quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon. And the Braves are the one in-state team to have beaten Loyola — which will need to win the conference tournament in order to make the 68-team NCAA tournament field — this season.
3. Bradley
(17-13, 11-7 MVC)
Reason to boast: Terry Roberts has proven to be a hit in his first season in Peoria. The junior-college transfer guard from Florida is Bradley’s top playmaker, averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Improved play from him, along with the likes of Rienk Mast (11.6 points, 8.3 rebounds) and Malevy Leons
- (10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds) has helped the Braves go 9-3 since Jan. 19.
Reason to despair: Like Loyola and its other counterparts in the MVC, Brian Wardle
- ’s team will need to win every game in St. Louis this weekend if it wants to reach the NCAA tournament. A poor start to the season saw the Braves carry a 1-5 record into Thanksgiving. That translated into the beginning of league play, too, where Bradley started out 2-4.
4. Southern Illinois Carbondale (16-14, 9-9 MVC)
Reason to boast: The Salukis managed to play well down the stretch, compiling a four-game win streak from Feb. 12-23. Those victories likely helped Bryan Mullins
- ’ program from playing on Thursday night in an MVC tournament play-in game, with the Salukis garnering the sixth seed in St. Louis and opening up Friday night in the quarterfinals against Drake.
Reason to despair: An anemic offense has led to some hard-to-watch basketball from Carbondale this winter. It’s a far cry from when players like Kent Williams and Jamaal Tatum shined in the 2000s. The Salukis average 64.4 points, ranking 318th out of 350 Division I teams this season
- .
5. Western Illinois
(16-14, 7-11 Summit)
Reason to boast: Good times are happening again in Macomb. Second-year coach Rob Jeter
- has guaranteed the Leathernecks will finish with a winning record for the first time since the 2012-13 season. It’s still a losing record in Summit League play and only a sixth-place finish in the 10-team league, but Western Illinois’ up-tempo offense — its 79.4 points ranks 24th in the country — has four players averaging double figures.
Reason to despair:
- The defense hasn’t exactly traveled well this season. The Leathernecks give up an average of 77 points, tied for 324th in the country. And if Western Illinois wants to make a Cinderella run through the Summit League tournament, starting Sunday night in the quarterfinals against Oral Roberts in Sioux Falls, S.D., that has to change.
6. DePaul
(15-14, 6-13 Big East)
Reason to boast: The first season under Tony Stubblefield has produced some solid moments. Winning at Louisville. Beating ranked foes in Seton Hall and Xavier. Taking Big East champion Providence to overtime on the road. Javon Freeman-Liberty, the nephew of former Flyin’ Illini great Marcus Liberty
- , is averaging 21.7 points and is a delight to watch any time he steps on the court.
Reason to despair:
- Lengthy losing streaks in Big East play have hindered any sort of progress for a program vying for its first NCAA tournament berth since 2004. DePaul lost five games in a row from Dec. 29 through Jan. 11, followed by four straight losses from Jan. 19-29 and then three more in a row from Feb. 12-17. That can’t happen to good teams.
7. Northwestern
(13-15, 6-13 Big Ten)
Reason to boast: After playing Illinois close in a 59-56 loss at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Jan. 29, early February saw Chris Collins’ Wildcats win three straight Big Ten games by beating Rutgers (79-78 in overtime), Nebraska (87-63) and Indiana (59-51). Hope returned to Evanston with Boo Buie
- flashing plenty of leadership and timely playmaking at a critical juncture of the schedule.
Reason to despair:
- Might this signify the end of the Collins Era? The former N-G All-State Player of the Year at Glenbrook North used his ties at Duke to land the job at Northwestern nine years ago. He’ll still go down as the first Northwestern coach to lead the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament, but five straight losing seasons have followed since the 2016-17 season.
8. Illinois-Chicago
(14-15, 9-10 Horizon)
Reason to boast: Second-year coach Luke Yaklich has strong ties to the state of Illinois and was vital during Michigan’s success under John Beilein. With former Illini great Dee Brown
- on his staff, UIC could possibly succeed when it comes to recruiting in-state talent.
Reason to despair: The Flames haven’t had their NCAA tournament hopes extinguished yet following an 80-69 first-round Horizon League tournament win on Tuesday night against Milwaukee. But they’ll need to pull multiple upsets if they want to go dancing for the first time since the late Jimmy Collins
- took them to the NCAA tournament in 2004.
9. Illinois State
(12-19, 5-13 MVC)
Reason to boast: The Redbirds will have a new coach on the sidelines in Normal next season after Kyle Brennan fired former Illinois State player Dan Muller last month. Former Illini Roger Powell Jr.
- has had his name bandied about as a possible replacement. If he can land the job, Illinois State wins the press conference, might win back some fans and might win a few more games in the future.
Reason to despair:
- Muller played on the last Illinois State team to reach the NCAA tournament in 1998, but he was never able to replicate that success during his nine-plus seasons in charge of the Redbirds. The fact Illinois State is once again playing on the first night of the MVC tournament for the fourth straight season doesn’t bode well for the immediate future of the program.
10. Southern Illinois
Edwardsville (11-21, 5-13 OVC)
Reason to boast:
- Some lean years have existed for the Cougars going from Division II to Division I more than a decade ago. All have featured losing seasons, but the 11 wins is only the fifth time since they made the leap to D-I that SIUE has reached double-digit wins in a season.
Reason to despair:
- The Cougars managed to grab the eighth seed in the eight-team OVC tournament that tipped off Wednesday night in Evansville, Ind., but it was a quick exit. Fifth-seeded Tennessee Tech ended SIUE’s stay at the Ford Center with a 77-62 victory in the first round.
11. Northern Illinois
(8-21, 5-14 MAC)
Reason to boast: Wins are fleeting for coach Rashon Burno in his first season in DeKalb. But he managed to snag a surprising 71-64 win at Washington on Nov. 9 in his first game and got his team to beat Akron and former Illini coach John Groce
- — who has guided the Zips to 20 wins this season — two weeks ago.
Reason to despair:
- Glenbard West might score more points on Monday night in a Class 4A super-sectional game at the Convocation Center in DeKalb than the Huskies have all season. Northern Illinois averages only 64.3 points, tied for 319th in the country with Navy.
12. Chicago State
(7-22, 3-13 WAC)
Reason to boast: New Mexico State is the consensus among bracketologists to earn the WAC’s automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. And first-year coach Gerald Gillion
- just led the Cougars to a 61-59 win against the Aggies on Saturday. Impressive.
Reason to despair:
- The Cougars will struggle to gain any sort of traction or talented players in the Windy City by playing in the WAC. Playing conference games against teams like Seattle, California Baptist and Grand Canyon, among others, is just strange.
13. Eastern Illinois
(5-26, 3-15 OVC)
Reason to boast:
- They’re good at beating in-state teams ... from the Division III ranks. EIU knocked off Rockford University and North Park University before early Decemeber.
Reason to despair: In a league of 10 teams, they didn’t play a single game in March after not qualifing for the eight-team OVC tournament.