TOLONO — As first-year Unity volleyball coach Erika Yerry stood inside the Rocket Center gymnasium on Thursday and discussed her team’s latest victory — a 25-22, 25-15 Illini Prairie Conference decision over Paxton-Buckley-Loda — a roar rose up from a different part of the building.
Senior Gracie Renfrow held a small bouquet of flowers and stood next to one of her male classmates. Five other boys had unbuttoned their flannel shirts to unveil the phrase “HOCO?” painted across their stomachs.
“Homecoming. So it must be a boyfriend,” Yerry said. “We’ve had three, I think, of them asking their girlfriends to come to homecoming with them. Last game one of our sophomores got asked, so it was great.”
Everything is coming up roses these days for the Rockets (15-0, 3-0 Illini Prairie), as they continued blitzing their competition and picked up their 13th straight-sets win of the season.
“Wasn’t expecting it,” Yerry said of this extended unbeaten streak. “But I knew that they were great from last season. Lauren (Hamilton, assistant coach) has been around them a lot, so she told me about how they were. ... But I wasn’t sure what we were going to get, so I’m excited that we’re 15-0.”
Senior outside hitter Macie Knudsen, who posted eight kills versus the Panthers (9-3, 2-2), felt similarly to Yerry at the start of the campaign.
“No, we really weren’t (expecting this start), especially with a new coach. It was a big change,” Knudsen said. “We were expecting, ‘Oh, it’s going to take a while to get the hang of things.’ But once we started going on a roll, we don’t expect to lose now.”
Unity owns wins against challenging foes such as Champaign Central, Tuscola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Newton and — on Tuesday — rival St. Joseph-Ogden. It can add PBL to that list, as well.
“Being able ... to play someone competitive is very exciting for us seniors,” Knudsen said. “(Yerry) just makes us a better team with better chemistry.”
One aspect of the Rockets’ style evident in Thursday’s match was a plethora of viable hitting options.
Knudsen, senior outside hitter Emma Bleecher (eight kills, seven digs), senior middle Payton Kaiser (six kills, four digs) and sophomore middle Katey Moore (four kills, one block) most often were utilized against the Panthers as senior setter Maddie Reed (23 assists, eight digs) gave the quartet and others plenty of good looks.
“We never want to be predictable,” Yerry said. “A lot of teams know we’ve got two great outsides, so the block is usually set up around them. ... But the more we can establish our middles and our right sides, then they have to respect our other hitters and we’re able to open up our outsides.”
“It feels good to be one of those people,” Knudsen added, “to be able to step up and get points for your team.”
The Panthers, meanwhile, struggled to get anyone other than senior outside hitter Addison Oyer rolling on offense.
Oyer was coming off a memorable night Tuesday versus Monticello, reaching 1,000 career kills and setting PBL’s single-match kills record with 32. She bashed another 13 kills against the Rockets, but eight of those occurred in the closer first set.
“We just served a little bit tougher,” Yerry said of the difference between the first and second sets. “They basically set (Oyer) front row and back row, so if we served them a little bit tougher it puts them out of system, so they didn’t set her as much.”
The Panthers, who added 12 assists from junior Araya Stack, 10 digs from Oyer and two blocks from senior Maisy Johnson, saw their win streak end at four.
They had knocked off tough opponents in Tri-Valley and Monticello earlier in the week, both over three sets.
“We learned that we cannot take a little win streak for granted. We’ve got to work hard each and every point,” PBL coach Lindsay Stalowy said. “Unity made us look slow, and I don’t think they necessarily have a fast pace of play. But they made us look very slow.”
Oyer continuing her stellar 12th-grade season, from an individual perspective, still was a highlight for the Panthers in this loss.
“Addison is awesome. She’s a great player to have on your team,” Stalowy said. “Every year we ask our players to vote on the best teammate, and it’s pretty rare when your best player gets voted the best teammate as well.”
PBL’s first three Illini Prairie matches prior to Thursday all went to three sets. The Panthers’ first season in the league is something Stalowy was looking forward to, and she hasn’t been disappointed.
“I want to play tough competition,” Stalowy said. “I don’t want any rollover, easy games, so we’re definitely getting what we asked for.”
Unity is getting what it wants, too.
Wins, wins and more wins.
“They expect to win,” Yerry said. “They understand that this is where their talent level is at, so they’ve met the challenge.”