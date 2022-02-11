MAHOMET — It’s not an easy question for Rob Ledin to answer.
Perhaps the response is nestled within the Mahomet-Seymour wrestling website.
Or buried among the documents and trophies dotting Ledin’s office next to the Bulldogs’ wrestling room, tucked behind a block of gymnasium bleachers.
How many individual M-S wrestlers have won regional championships since he began coaching the M-S program in 2006?
“Oh, no. I’m an old man now. I’ve got a lot of years behind me,” Ledin said. “I haven’t kept track of that. ... I don’t even know how many regional titles as a team we’ve won.”
The latter figure is a bit easier to track. Ledin’s program has won 10 IHSA regional team plaques, plus one Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association super-regional title in his tenure. But all of this information goes to prove one aspect.
Mahomet-Seymour wrestling is used to winning. No matter the stage.
That continued last Saturday when M-S finished atop its own Class 2A regional in the team standings and had six wrestlers win titles in their respective weight classes. All told, the Bulldogs qualified 10 individuals for this weekend’s 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional, which begins Friday and concludes Saturday with spots in next week’s individual state tournament on the line.
The top four finishers in each weight class move on to the three-day state meet at State Farm Center that begins in Champaign next Thursday.
“I run a systematic program. At the same time, I don’t think I take away from the individuality of the wrestlers,” Ledin said. “I try to show moves and show technique that is variable to a point and not really take away the creativity or the things that make wrestling special for that particular individual.”
Successful results transpireThe approach has paid off again and again for the IWCOA Hall of Fame inductee and four-time News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year.
His current wrestlers can attest to it.
“He’s taught us that winning really anything at Mahomet for wrestling is a culture and an expectation,” said Brennan Houser, a junior and regional champion this season at 170 pounds. “I’ve tried to fulfill that expectation every year, every time I step on the mat.”
Ledin and his assistant coaches directed more than 20 wrestlers through a typical practice Monday afternoon. At least, it’d be typical in December or January. To see this many wrestlers still active in a single room with the postseason well underway is a sign of a successful program.
“It’s really exciting because some other teams have a lot of issues with guys coming out,” said Houser, who carries a 37-6 record into the weekend. “But we had close to 50 this year, and 22 still coming out.”
Of course, the Bulldogs’ 10 boys’ sectional qualifiers plus their one girls’ sectional competitor in Izzy Leyhe have a great reason to keep putting in repetitions during the second week of February.
A shot at state glory.
“It means a lot, especially with winning it with your best friends, your closest friends,” said sophomore Tallen Pawlak, a regional titlist at 138 who sports a 30-11 record. “Working hard in the practice room every day and seeing the results, us winning, it’s nice.”
Sizing up their outlookSo how does Ledin feel about the chances of each of his six regional champions throughout the rest of the individual postseason?
Junior Caden Hatton (40-4) is ranked fourth in state in 2A at 106, according to the IWCOA’s Rob Sherrill. Hatton will need to contend with Chatham Glenwood’s Drew Davis, the weight’s top-ranked performer, during this week’s sectional.
“Caden has had a lot of success,” Ledin said. “So he’s on a good roll.”
Hatton said he isn’t worried about those aforementioned rankings.
“I haven’t let it affect me,” he said. “It was my first regional championship, so that’s pretty cool for me. I’m just glad I get to go on to sectionals and hopefully state.”
Pawlak is an honorable-mention choice in Sherrill’s 2A rankings at 138. Bethalto Civic Memorial’s Bryce Griffin (ranked first) and Triad’s Chase Hall (ranked fourth) are two potential sectional opponents who pose trouble to Pawlak’s state aspirations.
“There’s a little pressure,” Pawlak said. “Most pressure comes with sectionals because that’s probably the most important, so you can make it to state and show out and do what you’re supposed to do.”
Ledin said Pawlak travels overseas to hone his craft, making him a tough out for anyone at 138.
“If he stays basic he can really knock anybody off at any time, but he gets a little flashy sometimes and tries to open up,” Ledin said. “But gobs of talent there.”
Senior Braeden Heinold (39-8) holds down the No. 10 spot in Sherrill’s 2A rankings at 152 after capturing a regional championship last weekend. Heinold is glad the Bulldogs will remain in their facility for yet another postseason meet.
“We’ve got that home-field advantage,” he said. “You don’t want to lose at home. You get to sleep in your own bed. You don’t have to wake up early, go on a bus ride or anything.”
Ledin is excited to see what Heinold is capable of against the likes of Marion’s Nate Dampier (ranked fifth) and others in the sectional and hopefully state.
“He’s had enough adversity,” said Ledin, referring to last week’s regional title being Heinold’s first high school tournament championship. “He’s really improved his wrestling in all aspects. ... He’s definitely going to be a sleeper in the tournament.”
No one is sleeping on Houser, who is rated second at 170. The only person ahead of him is Civic Memorial’s Abe Wojciekiewicz, who will be in the M-S Sectional.
“If he gets his head on right as far as believing he could win it all, I think we’re going to be good,” Ledin said of Houser. “He could win it all. Is very good on his feet, very good on top and he’s really improved on bottom.”
Casillas one to watchThen there’s junior Mateo Casillas. The reigning N-G All-Area Wrestler of the Year finished second in last season’s IWCOA state meet at 195, and he’s compiled a 46-1 record this winter as a follow-up.
That includes winning a regional title last Saturday.
“It’s nice to get back on the right track. One more step to the state title,” Casillas said. “Coming in and people are like, ‘Oh, I’ve got Mateo on my side, I’ve got to wrestle him first round,’ obviously that’s different (than) coming in in the past when I’ve been unknown. But I like the pressure.”
Casillas is ranked second on Sherrill’s 195 list behind Washington’s Donnie Hidden, who defeated Casillas for that 2021 state crown. Hidden won’t be at the M-S Sectional, but Bloomington’s Anthony Curry (ranked fifth) could meet Casillas in the title match on Saturday in Mahomet.
“For a kid basically doing three sports for the beginning of last year (football, wrestling and baseball),” Ledin said, “ ... to turn around and only have one loss (is impressive).”
Junior Camden Harms rounds out M-S’s regional titlists at 285. He’s an honorable-mention choice in Sherrill 285 rankings and likely will need to deal with Chatham Glenwood’s Alex Hamrick (ranked No. 2) in the sectional.
“He’s giving up some weight, but man he just goes for it,” Ledin said of Harms. “He’s athletic. He does things you don’t expect out of a heavyweight that can be really surprising.”
Harms, who is 30-6 this season, recognizes he’s following in the footsteps of some impressive Bulldogs at heavier weights, most recently David Griffet (2018 state runner-up at 285) and Ben Stahl (2018 state sixth-place finisher at 220).
“I’ve always strived for big first places and state titles,” Harms said. “If I work hard enough, I can succeed in doing that and filling that role.”