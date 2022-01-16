CHAMPAIGN — Three indoor practice athletic facilities at the University of Illinois are on budget and on schedule to be completed this year.
“We are lucky because we had these projects in the bidding process before COVID-19 hit, and so we haven’t big affected as much as some other projects,” said Brett Stillwell, UI senior associate athletic director for capital projects and facilities.
The new $6 million Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center is a 13,000-square-foot addition to the existing softball clubhouse at Eichelberger Field and will include a full infield as well as hitting and pitching cages. Other features include a new recruiting lobby and hall of fame, an expanded player lounge, increased storage and improved parking.
It was the second major gift from the Rex and Alice A. Martin Foundation. The family donated $1 million in 2008 to complete additions to the softball complex, including the construction of the current clubhouse.
The $8 million Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center will house a full infield, hitting tunnels, a recruiting lounge and a modern entryway to the baseball field. The construction of the 26,000-square-foot facility and softball training center are expected to be completed in June, Stillwell said.
“We have all of the exterior almost complete,” he said. “The site work has been started, and we will finish that in the spring. Our goal is to be done in June, which is now just a few months away, but a lot of the work has been done, and we should be able to hit that date.”
The project was first announced Nov. 13, 2018.
Winter weather hasn’t slowed the construction.
“The baseball and softball facilities are on the same schedule,” Stillwell said. “The softball facility appears to be just a little behind the baseball facility, but it is a smaller facility, and they should be done simultaneously. They put the skin on the outside of the baseball facility, and when that was completed, they put the skin on the outside of the softball facility. Then they put the glass in the baseball complex and are now doing the same for the softball complex. So each step happens in that fashion. They finish the baseball side and then do the same for the softball side.”
The UI has secured four naming gifts in the past two years, including funding and support for Demirjian Park for track and field and soccer and the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center.
Clint Atkins was a developer and philanthropist who co-founded the Urbana-based development group, The Atkins Group. He died April 24, 2011.
The softball center was made possible through a $3 million lead naming gift from Rex Martin and his daughters, Ashley Martin and Alexis Martin-Klose. The gift honors their late wife and mother, Alice Martin, a University of Illinois alumna who supported women’s rights. The Illinois softball’s annual team leadership award is named for Alice Martin.
Alice Martin served as the President and Co-Founder of the Rex and Alice A. Martin Foundation for 16 years, a charitable foundation headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., that donates to major projects for children. Alice believed in women’s rights and created the Women’s Leadership Group at NIBCO, the company owned and operated by the Martin family. She served on advisory boards at both Indiana University and the University of Notre Dame. Her legacy is one that promotes leadership and an empowering spirit for women around the world. She served on over 30 local, regional and state charitable boards of directors and was honored many times for her leadership and philanthropy.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Martin family and look forward to ensuring that the lessons Alice loved to teach – leadership, strength and empowerment, live on forever in our program,” U of I Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement.
The indoor practice facility for the baseball program was made possible by a lead naming gift of $3 million by Susie Atkins, in memory of her late husband, Clint. It was the second major gift from the family, who also donated $2.5 million in 1991 for the Atkins Tennis Center.
Work also continues on the $39.8 million renovation of the Ubben Basketball Complex.
“We have a target date for that too, and we plan to have it ‘substantially complete’ by September,” he said. “‘Substantially complete’ means the teams can occupy it and use it while we finish work on it. It doesn’t mean that everything will be complete, but we will have a facility that is useable.”
So far, about $28 million has been raised for the renovations on the Ubben Basketball Complex. The facility originally opened in 1998 and is undergoing a facelift that will double the size of the building to 80,000 square feet. Improvements will benefit both the men’s and women’s programs and will include a new atrium lobby, areas to host recruits, two new half courts for both the woman and men, state-of-the-art sports medicine facilities, an enhanced strength and conditioning area, study spaces, expanded staff offices, and modern student-athlete amenities in new locker rooms and team areas.
Support of $2.5 million came from former Illinois guard Steve Lanter, who played at Illinois in the late 1970s for Lou Henson. The locker room, ready room and head men’s basketball coach’s office will be named for Lanter, who is the CEO and founder of Lanter Delivery Systems in St. Louis.
“I have been impressed and amazed with our donor support,” Stillwell said. “These projects don’t happen without that. All three of the buildings have significant donor funding, and we can’t thank those people enough. These facilities are training facilities for our student-athletes who really appreciate them, and it keeps us on track for providing the resources and helping the coaching, which results in great teams and great success.”
Many construction projects have been slowed because of delivery issues and COVID-19 complications, but so far, there have been no major setbacks with the athletic projects.
“It certainly hasn’t been without headaches or complications because of the COVID, but that is going to be true with any project,” Stillwell said. “Getting materials here hasn’t been that big of an issue and that is because we work with people who are pro-active, and we have been able to navigate through those issues.”