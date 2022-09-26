Monday morning marked the first practice for the 2022-23 season for the Illinois men's basketball team. Here's some of what Illini coach Brad Underwood had to say:
And here we go
Monday wasn't the first time this Illinois basketball team got together on the basketball court. Eight weeks of summer workouts were followed by a similar schedule once the school year started by splitting eight hours each week between time on the court and time with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. But Monday still felt different to Underwood.
"When you can only go eight hours, it's really hard to string anything together," the Illinois coach said. "The way we structure our fall stuff, there is lot of individual and we did a lot of teaching. But it's still day one. We had different practice gear on — we had the new stuff on — and went longer. ... When you can start to string stuff together and play through fatigue, it's got a different vibe. Day one was pretty good, and our guys were hyped."
Injury update
Matthew Mayer arrived in Champaign in July — about one month into summer workouts — after he wrapped up his academic obligations at Baylor. But it wasn't a seamless transition for the 6-foot-9 wing to get on the court, with a back injury limiting Mayer this summer. Since cleared health-wise, Mayer is 100 percent heading into the 2022-23 season.
"Matt wasn't in great shape when he got in, but he's worked really hard at that aspect of it," Underwood said. "His back held him up, and now he's cleared. He's done a great job of rehabbing that. Here in the last 10 days, two weeks, has been full go."
Waiting for Perrin
Underwood spent plenty of time this summer extolling the virtues of Zacharie Perrin. The 6-foot-10 French forward was, at the time, the last piece to Illinois' roster puzzle. Perrin's breakout spring at multiple events in Europe followed by his play for France in the FIBA U18 European championship had Underwood excited. Then Perrin couldn't get in to Illinois for this school year and wound up at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.). Now, Underwood has to be careful how he discusses Perrin since he's again a recruited prospect.
"We're still very hopeful that young man stays a part of our program," Underwood said. "We know we've got needs. With the portal, you'd be foolish not to recruit every position and establish not just a group of freshmen but you also have to start paying attention to the portal mid-semester and what guys may come available. If we've got opportunities at semester again, we'll sure look at those if they fit what we're doing."