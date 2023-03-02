HERSCHER — The Prairie Central boys’ basketball team overcame a tough challenge from Kankakee Bishop McNamara in Wednesday night’s Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal game, pulling off a 74-66 victory that advanced the Hawks to the Sweet 16.
Coach Darin Bazzell’s team led at the end of each quarter, but it was the middle two periods in which Prairie Central (31-2) gave itself some breathing room versus the Irish (25-8).
The Hawks outscored their opposition 40-31 across the second and third quarters, keyed by 10 points from senior Levi Goad, eight points from junior Tyler Curl and seven points from senior Drew Fehr.
This allowed Prairie Central to fend off a late push from Bishop McNamara, which saw senior Jaxson Provost tally 12 of his game-high 20 points during the last eight minutes.
Five different Hawks reached double figures on the night, paced by Curl with 20 points. Senior Dylan Bazzell tossed in 15 points, Goad ended with 12 points, Fehr deposited 11 points and senior Drew Haberkorn completed the quintet with 10 points.
Provost’s effort nearly was matched by junior teammate Robert Hutson Jr. (19 points).
Prairie Central qualifies for Friday’s 7 p.m. sectional championship game against Illini Prairie Conference rival Pontiac (26-6) back in Herscher.
The Hawks and Indians have met twice already this season, with the former squad winning each matchup. Prairie Central earned a 54-37 road triumph on Dec. 16 before defending its home court in a 63-62 overtime thriller on Jan. 20.
The Hawks are seeking their first sectional plaque since 2001.
In Class 1A
Storm bow out. Andrew Johnson expressed no qualms about the effort his Salt Fork boys’ basketball players exhibited in Wednesday night’s Class 1A Heyworth Sectional semifinal game versus Bloomington Cornerstone Christian.
“We just didn’t play our best game,” Johnson said. “We just didn’t do enough to find a way to win.”
A rough offensive first half ultimately put the Storm far enough behind that it couldn’t recover, dropping a 51-38 season-ending decision to the Cyclones.
Salt Fork (28-5) netted just two points in the second quarter and trailed 18-8 at halftime.
A 16-point surge in the third quarter almost entirely was matched by Cornerstone (30-5), which sank 13 of 14 fourth-quarter free throws as a unit to ice the game.
“We really couldn’t buy a bucket, even from the free-throw line,” Johnson said. “Second half, we came out and were a lot more assertive on offense. We still missed a lot of easy shots.”
Seniors Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor each scored 14 points to pace the Storm, which added six points from junior Evan Webb. The Cyclones garnered 15 points from senior Jakson Baber and 12 points from senior Austin Henard.
“It was a ship that was 100 percent driven by the seniors,” Johnson said of a 2022-23 Storm roster that will graduate Norton, Taylor and Blake Hettmansberger. “Their maturity level was perfect for this team.”