Four area teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls, and two more are receiving votes outside the top 10.

Below are this week's complete rankings, which were released Wednesday. This serves as the final girls' poll of the 2022-23 season. These rankings were voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (12)26-11201
2. Moline25-31062
3. Joliet West23-5943
4. Kenwood22-5854
5. Hinsdale Central25-3577
6. Brother Rice25-4445
7. Glenbrook North24-330NR
8. Whitney Young21-6286
9. Curie19-920NR
10. Quincy21-4168

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3.

Class 3A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Metamora (7)25-21132
2. Simeon (4)24-31081
3. Hillcrest (1)25-2953
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)25-2924
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel23-555T7
6. Decatur MacArthur24-350T7
7. Richwoods20-3486
8. East St. Louis19-6285
9. Mt. Zion25-222T10
10. Burlington Central23-521T10

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 15. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7. Lemont 4. Lincoln 1. Kaneland 1.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Princeton (6)27-11282
2. Prairie Central (5)25-21213
3. Breese Central (1)23-4974
4. Normal University (2)20-7906
5. Columbia25-3781
6. Rockford Christian26-1675
7. St. Joseph-Ogden22-4517
8. Rockridge21-439T9
9. Pontiac20-6338
10. Pinckneyville24-325T9

Others receiving votes: Massac County 17. DePaul College Prep 12. Macomb 5. Kankakee (McNamara) 4. Seneca 2. Iroquois West 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur Lutheran (7)24-01211
2. Altamont (5)22-31142
3. Jacksonville Routt (1)23-2904
4. Illini Bluffs23-4785
5. Centralia Christ Our Rock25-1723
6. New Berlin22-5606
7. Camp Point Central22-4589
8. Waterloo Gibault22-6497
9. Salt Fork24-220NR
10. Manley25-412NR

Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 11. Augusta Southeastern 8. Casey-Westfield 8. Winchester-West Central 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 2. Scales Mound 1.

 ———
Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Fremd (4)27-2651
2. Bolingbrook (1)24-3622
3. Alton (1)27-1564
4. Geneva (1)24-3553
5. Kenwood25-4395
6. O'Fallon27-4336
7. Normal Community27-3297
8. Libertyville26-420T10
9. Whitney Young21-5159
10. Hononegah26-35NR

Others receiving votes: Maine South 4. Mother McAuley 1. Lyons 1.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nazareth (5)26-1681
2. Lincoln (2)29-0652
3. Peoria Central22-3563
4. Peoria Notre Dame23-3476
5. Montini22-6414
6. Carmel21-7325
7. Geneseo24-62410
8. Washington23-4227
9. St. Ignatius22-6128
10. Rockford Boylan24-589
(tie) Deerfield23-58NR

Others receiving votes: Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (11)28-11101
2. Petersburg PORTA26-0892
3. Byron28-2834
4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)25-6615
5. Central Southeastern27-3546
6. Fieldcrest27-3477
7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin24-636NR
(tie) Teutopolis24-5363
9. Peotone27-130T10
10. Paris25-3189

Others receiving votes: Princeton 11. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Breese Mater Dei 7. Sherrard 6. Pleasant Plains 6. DePaul College Prep 1.

Class 1A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Galena (7)29-1921
2. Okawville (3)25-4903
3. Brown County27-3724
4. Tuscola29-1592
5. Mendon Unity28-3565
6. Effingham St. Anthony24-5489
7. Neoga27-3467
8. Father McGivney Catholic27-33110
9. Havana25-4256
10. Elmwood25-698

Others receiving votes: Orangeville 6. Carlyle 5. River Ridge 3. Lewistown 2. Christopher 2. Willows 2. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1.

 ———

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

