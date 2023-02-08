Four area teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls, and two more are receiving votes outside the top 10.
Below are this week's complete rankings, which were released Wednesday. This serves as the final girls' poll of the 2022-23 season. These rankings were voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (12)
|26-1
|120
|1
|2. Moline
|25-3
|106
|2
|3. Joliet West
|23-5
|94
|3
|4. Kenwood
|22-5
|85
|4
|5. Hinsdale Central
|25-3
|57
|7
|6. Brother Rice
|25-4
|44
|5
|7. Glenbrook North
|24-3
|30
|NR
|8. Whitney Young
|21-6
|28
|6
|9. Curie
|19-9
|20
|NR
|10. Quincy
|21-4
|16
|8
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Metamora (7)
|25-2
|113
|2
|2. Simeon (4)
|24-3
|108
|1
|3. Hillcrest (1)
|25-2
|95
|3
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|25-2
|92
|4
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|23-5
|55
|T7
|6. Decatur MacArthur
|24-3
|50
|T7
|7. Richwoods
|20-3
|48
|6
|8. East St. Louis
|19-6
|28
|5
|9. Mt. Zion
|25-2
|22
|T10
|10. Burlington Central
|23-5
|21
|T10
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 15. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7. Lemont 4. Lincoln 1. Kaneland 1.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Princeton (6)
|27-1
|128
|2
|2. Prairie Central (5)
|25-2
|121
|3
|3. Breese Central (1)
|23-4
|97
|4
|4. Normal University (2)
|20-7
|90
|6
|5. Columbia
|25-3
|78
|1
|6. Rockford Christian
|26-1
|67
|5
|7. St. Joseph-Ogden
|22-4
|51
|7
|8. Rockridge
|21-4
|39
|T9
|9. Pontiac
|20-6
|33
|8
|10. Pinckneyville
|24-3
|25
|T9
Others receiving votes: Massac County 17. DePaul College Prep 12. Macomb 5. Kankakee (McNamara) 4. Seneca 2. Iroquois West 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur Lutheran (7)
|24-0
|121
|1
|2. Altamont (5)
|22-3
|114
|2
|3. Jacksonville Routt (1)
|23-2
|90
|4
|4. Illini Bluffs
|23-4
|78
|5
|5. Centralia Christ Our Rock
|25-1
|72
|3
|6. New Berlin
|22-5
|60
|6
|7. Camp Point Central
|22-4
|58
|9
|8. Waterloo Gibault
|22-6
|49
|7
|9. Salt Fork
|24-2
|20
|NR
|10. Manley
|25-4
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pecatonica 11. Augusta Southeastern 8. Casey-Westfield 8. Winchester-West Central 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 2. Scales Mound 1.
|———
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fremd (4)
|27-2
|65
|1
|2. Bolingbrook (1)
|24-3
|62
|2
|3. Alton (1)
|27-1
|56
|4
|4. Geneva (1)
|24-3
|55
|3
|5. Kenwood
|25-4
|39
|5
|6. O'Fallon
|27-4
|33
|6
|7. Normal Community
|27-3
|29
|7
|8. Libertyville
|26-4
|20
|T10
|9. Whitney Young
|21-5
|15
|9
|10. Hononegah
|26-3
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maine South 4. Mother McAuley 1. Lyons 1.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (5)
|26-1
|68
|1
|2. Lincoln (2)
|29-0
|65
|2
|3. Peoria Central
|22-3
|56
|3
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|23-3
|47
|6
|5. Montini
|22-6
|41
|4
|6. Carmel
|21-7
|32
|5
|7. Geneseo
|24-6
|24
|10
|8. Washington
|23-4
|22
|7
|9. St. Ignatius
|22-6
|12
|8
|10. Rockford Boylan
|24-5
|8
|9
|(tie) Deerfield
|23-5
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (11)
|28-1
|110
|1
|2. Petersburg PORTA
|26-0
|89
|2
|3. Byron
|28-2
|83
|4
|4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|25-6
|61
|5
|5. Central Southeastern
|27-3
|54
|6
|6. Fieldcrest
|27-3
|47
|7
|7. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|24-6
|36
|NR
|(tie) Teutopolis
|24-5
|36
|3
|9. Peotone
|27-1
|30
|T10
|10. Paris
|25-3
|18
|9
Others receiving votes: Princeton 11. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10. Breese Mater Dei 7. Sherrard 6. Pleasant Plains 6. DePaul College Prep 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (7)
|29-1
|92
|1
|2. Okawville (3)
|25-4
|90
|3
|3. Brown County
|27-3
|72
|4
|4. Tuscola
|29-1
|59
|2
|5. Mendon Unity
|28-3
|56
|5
|6. Effingham St. Anthony
|24-5
|48
|9
|7. Neoga
|27-3
|46
|7
|8. Father McGivney Catholic
|27-3
|31
|10
|9. Havana
|25-4
|25
|6
|10. Elmwood
|25-6
|9
|8
Others receiving votes: Orangeville 6. Carlyle 5. River Ridge 3. Lewistown 2. Christopher 2. Willows 2. Woodlawn 1. Tri-County 1.
|———