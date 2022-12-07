Three local teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press high school basketball poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon. Another three are receiving votes but not quite in their respective top 10s just yet.

This will be the final poll of the calendar year 2022, with voting resuming in early 2023.

Below is the complete poll for both boys' and girls' basketball, selected by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kenwood (6)5-0964
2. Moline (4)4-1782
3. Joliet West6-2701
4. Whitney Young3-1675
5. Brother Rice8-0497
6. Rolling Meadows8-0476
7. St. Rita3-339T3
8. Lisle (Benet Academy)7-028T10
9. Quincy5-0248
10. Glenbrook North6-015NR

Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (6)4-0962
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4)4-0871 
3. Hillcrest6-0665
(tie) East St. Louis5-0663
5. Metamora4-2534
6. St. Ignatius5-1526
7. Decatur MacArthur6-0297
8. Lemont7-023NR
9. Rock Island6-1228
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)5-1199

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 13. Peoria (H.S.) 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6. Lake Forest 2. Richwoods 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Centralia 2. Grayslake Central 1. Kankakee 1.

Class 2A boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. DePaul College Prep (6)4-21011 
2. Prairie Central (3)6-0982
3. Princeton (2)8-0843
4. Columbia5-1685
5. St. Joseph-Ogden5-0594
6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)6-1526
7. Rockridge4-1367
8. Breese Central6-0299
9. Pinckneyville5-0208
10. Bloomington Central Catholic5-217NR

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 11. Breese Mater Dei 10. Quincy Notre Dame 7. Clark 5. Massac County 4. Rockford Lutheran 2. Carmi White County 1. Normal University 1.

Class 1A boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Augusta Southeastern (11)7-01101
2. New Berlin7-0964
3. Jacksonville Routt5-1832
4. Casey-Westfield5-1753
5. Scales Mound7-04910
6. Decatur Lutheran7-039NR
7. Winchester-West Central6-2325
8. Chicago Marshall2-328NR
9. Yorkville Christian1-5279
10. Waterloo Gibault3-223NR

Others receiving votes: South Beloit 16. North Clay 6. East Dubuque 5. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5. Farina South Central 2. Pecatonica 2. Camp Point Central 2. Ottawa Marquette 2. Madison 1. Aurora Christian 1. Tuscola 1.

Class 4A girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Hersey (3)9-1632
2. Benet (2)5-2621
3. Fremd (1)9-0604
4. Bolingbrook (1)9-047T6
5. Loyola5-1363
6. O'Fallon7-130T6
(tie) Kenwood8-0308
8. Normal Community7-012NR
9. Lyons7-11110
10. Geneva6-299

Others receiving votes: Barrington 7. Lincoln Way West 6. Stevenson 3. York 2. Naperville North 2. Libertyville 2. Hononegah 2. Alton 1.

Class 3A girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nazareth (7)6-1701
2. Carmel7-1612
3. Peoria Notre Dame8-0493
4. Washington6-0465
5. Montini6-1404
6. Lincoln9-0308
(tie) Deerfield9-0307
8. Peoria Central7-2243
9. Galesburg8-119NR
10. Geneseo6-196

Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Rochester 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Oak Forest 1.

Class 2A girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (7)8-1791
2. Fieldcrest (1)9-0732 
3. Stillman Valley9-0564
4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)8-2543
5. Byron6-040T6
6. Teutopolis5-1385
7. Princeton7-037T6
8. Paris7-0218
9. Winnebago6-110NR
10. Canton6-4710

Others receiving votes: Althoff Catholic 5. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 5. Monmouth-Roseville 4. Sherrard 3. Hamilton County 2. Unity 2. Staunton 1. Knoxville 1. Peotone 1. Pana 1.

Class 1A girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Galena (6)8-0781
2. Okawville (2)6-0732
3. Neoga9-058T4
4. Mendon Unity8-1533
5. Havana9-051T4
6. Tuscola8-0446
7. Effingham St. Anthony9-0347
8. Christopher8-018T9
9. Brimfield7-210T9
10. Orangeville6-198

Others receiving votes: Altamont 5. Waterloo Gibault 4. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Brown County 1. Carrollton 1.

 
    
     
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

