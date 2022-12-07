Three local teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press high school basketball poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon. Another three are receiving votes but not quite in their respective top 10s just yet.
This will be the final poll of the calendar year 2022, with voting resuming in early 2023.
Below is the complete poll for both boys' and girls' basketball, selected by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kenwood (6)
|5-0
|96
|4
|2. Moline (4)
|4-1
|78
|2
|3. Joliet West
|6-2
|70
|1
|4. Whitney Young
|3-1
|67
|5
|5. Brother Rice
|8-0
|49
|7
|6. Rolling Meadows
|8-0
|47
|6
|7. St. Rita
|3-3
|39
|T3
|8. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|7-0
|28
|T10
|9. Quincy
|5-0
|24
|8
|10. Glenbrook North
|6-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1.
|Class 3A boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (6)
|4-0
|96
|2
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4)
|4-0
|87
|1
|3. Hillcrest
|6-0
|66
|5
|(tie) East St. Louis
|5-0
|66
|3
|5. Metamora
|4-2
|53
|4
|6. St. Ignatius
|5-1
|52
|6
|7. Decatur MacArthur
|6-0
|29
|7
|8. Lemont
|7-0
|23
|NR
|9. Rock Island
|6-1
|22
|8
|10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|5-1
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 13. Peoria (H.S.) 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6. Lake Forest 2. Richwoods 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Centralia 2. Grayslake Central 1. Kankakee 1.
|Class 2A boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. DePaul College Prep (6)
|4-2
|101
|1
|2. Prairie Central (3)
|6-0
|98
|2
|3. Princeton (2)
|8-0
|84
|3
|4. Columbia
|5-1
|68
|5
|5. St. Joseph-Ogden
|5-0
|59
|4
|6. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)
|6-1
|52
|6
|7. Rockridge
|4-1
|36
|7
|8. Breese Central
|6-0
|29
|9
|9. Pinckneyville
|5-0
|20
|8
|10. Bloomington Central Catholic
|5-2
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 11. Breese Mater Dei 10. Quincy Notre Dame 7. Clark 5. Massac County 4. Rockford Lutheran 2. Carmi White County 1. Normal University 1.
|Class 1A boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Augusta Southeastern (11)
|7-0
|110
|1
|2. New Berlin
|7-0
|96
|4
|3. Jacksonville Routt
|5-1
|83
|2
|4. Casey-Westfield
|5-1
|75
|3
|5. Scales Mound
|7-0
|49
|10
|6. Decatur Lutheran
|7-0
|39
|NR
|7. Winchester-West Central
|6-2
|32
|5
|8. Chicago Marshall
|2-3
|28
|NR
|9. Yorkville Christian
|1-5
|27
|9
|10. Waterloo Gibault
|3-2
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: South Beloit 16. North Clay 6. East Dubuque 5. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5. Farina South Central 2. Pecatonica 2. Camp Point Central 2. Ottawa Marquette 2. Madison 1. Aurora Christian 1. Tuscola 1.
|Class 4A girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hersey (3)
|9-1
|63
|2
|2. Benet (2)
|5-2
|62
|1
|3. Fremd (1)
|9-0
|60
|4
|4. Bolingbrook (1)
|9-0
|47
|T6
|5. Loyola
|5-1
|36
|3
|6. O'Fallon
|7-1
|30
|T6
|(tie) Kenwood
|8-0
|30
|8
|8. Normal Community
|7-0
|12
|NR
|9. Lyons
|7-1
|11
|10
|10. Geneva
|6-2
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Barrington 7. Lincoln Way West 6. Stevenson 3. York 2. Naperville North 2. Libertyville 2. Hononegah 2. Alton 1.
|Class 3A girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (7)
|6-1
|70
|1
|2. Carmel
|7-1
|61
|2
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|8-0
|49
|3
|4. Washington
|6-0
|46
|5
|5. Montini
|6-1
|40
|4
|6. Lincoln
|9-0
|30
|8
|(tie) Deerfield
|9-0
|30
|7
|8. Peoria Central
|7-2
|24
|3
|9. Galesburg
|8-1
|19
|NR
|10. Geneseo
|6-1
|9
|6
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 2. Highland 1. Hyde Park 1. Rochester 1. Rockford Boylan 1. Oak Forest 1.
|Class 2A girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (7)
|8-1
|79
|1
|2. Fieldcrest (1)
|9-0
|73
|2
|3. Stillman Valley
|9-0
|56
|4
|4. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|8-2
|54
|3
|5. Byron
|6-0
|40
|T6
|6. Teutopolis
|5-1
|38
|5
|7. Princeton
|7-0
|37
|T6
|8. Paris
|7-0
|21
|8
|9. Winnebago
|6-1
|10
|NR
|10. Canton
|6-4
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Althoff Catholic 5. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 5. Monmouth-Roseville 4. Sherrard 3. Hamilton County 2. Unity 2. Staunton 1. Knoxville 1. Peotone 1. Pana 1.
|Class 1A girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (6)
|8-0
|78
|1
|2. Okawville (2)
|6-0
|73
|2
|3. Neoga
|9-0
|58
|T4
|4. Mendon Unity
|8-1
|53
|3
|5. Havana
|9-0
|51
|T4
|6. Tuscola
|8-0
|44
|6
|7. Effingham St. Anthony
|9-0
|34
|7
|8. Christopher
|8-0
|18
|T9
|9. Brimfield
|7-2
|10
|T9
|10. Orangeville
|6-1
|9
|8
Others receiving votes: Altamont 5. Waterloo Gibault 4. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Brown County 1. Carrollton 1.