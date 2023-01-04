Prairie Central has climbed to the top of the Associated Press Class 2A boys' basketball poll.

The latest boys' and girls' state rankings were released Wednesday afternoon, with coach Darin Bazzell's undefeated Hawks one of eight area programs either ranked or receiving votes.

Below are the complete polls, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Whitney Young (14)12-41404
2. Kenwood (1)12-21341
3. Lisle (Benet Academy)16-11108
4. Rolling Meadows16-11036
5. Moline12-2902
6. Joliet West11-4463
7. Curie11-440NR
8. Lyons11-135NR
9. Brother Rice14-2245
10. Quincy12-2239

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 15. St. Rita 14. Belleville East 14. Glenbrook North 13. Proviso East 5. Barrington 4. New Trier 4. Hinsdale Central 3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 3. Geneva 2. Libertyville 2. Proviso West 1.

Class 3A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (11)12-01551
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5)11-01462
3. Hillcrest15-1107T3
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel15-196NR
5. Decatur MacArthur14-0857
6. Metamora11-2795
7. East St. Louis8-166T3
8. St. Ignatius13-3436
9. Hyde Park14-236NR
10. Lemont12-2278

Others receiving votes: Grayslake Central 20. Kankakee 7. Mt. Zion 2. St. Patrick 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Burlington Central 2. Centralia 1. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Marmion 1. Richwoods 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Prairie Central (8)15-01422
2. Princeton (2)14-01353
3. Columbia (1)13-2994
4. St. Joseph-Ogden11-1925
5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) (3)12-5846
6. Rockford Christian (2)15-072NR
7. Breese Central14-2658
8. DePaul College Prep (1)7-6621
9. Teutopolis12-237NR
10. Rockridge10-3327

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 18. Normal University 17. Pinckneyville 16. Williamsville 10. Beecher 10. Benton 7. Seneca 6. Eureka 4. Rockford Lutheran 4. Massac County 4. Momence 2. Pleasant Plains 2. Freeburg 2. Clark 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Jacksonville Routt (9)11-11303
2. Pecatonica (3)12-1109NR
3. Decatur Lutheran14-0826
4. Scales Mound (2)13-1625
5. Augusta Southeastern (1)12-2591
6. New Berlin11-3462
(tie) Camp Point Central10-346NR
8. Waterloo Gibault11-34510
9. Tuscola14-140NR
10. Altamont11-333NR

Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 23. Salt Fork 21. Casey-Westfield 21. South Beloit 18. North Clay 16. Winchester-West Central 13. Centralia Christ Our Rock 13. Chicago Marshall 10. Aurora Christian 7. Serena 6. Yorkville Christian 6. Farina South Central 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Midland 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.

 ———
Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Fremd (1)15-1913
2. Geneva (5)12-28910
3. Hersey15-3781
4. Bolingbrook (2)13-1774
5. Normal Community (2)16-0548
6. Alton (1)15-046NR
7. Maine South13-339NR
8. Benet11-4252
8. Kenwood12-225T6
10. Naperville North11-623NR

Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 18. Loyola 13. Lake Zurich 13. Barrington 4. Whitney Young 4. Lyons 3. Libertyville 3.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nazareth (9)14-11171
2. Peoria Central14-2868
3. Peoria Notre Dame14-1853
4. Lincoln (3)18-081T6
5. Montini11-3775
6. Carmel13-3712
7. Washington13-2534
8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic13-321NR
9. Geneseo13-31210
(tie) Galesburg16-4129

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Rockford Boylan 10. Hyde Park 9. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Dixon 3. St. Ignatius 3. Taylorville 1. Burlington Central 1. Dunlap 1.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (12)17-11281
2. Fieldcrest16-0992
3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)18-3774
4. Teutopolis14-2606
5. Byron13-2585
6. Paris17-1568
7. Peotone (1)14-054NR
8. Camp Point Central12-241NR
9. Princeton14-2357
10. Petersburg PORTA14-020NR

Others receiving votes: Sherrard 16. Althoff Catholic 14. Stillman Valley 12. Hamilton County 9. Breese Mater Dei 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6. Monmouth-Roseville 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Winnebago 3. Unity 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Pana 2. Canton 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Galena (10)15-01191
2. Mendon Unity (1)17-1984
3. Okawville14-2962
4. Tuscola (1)18-0906
5. Neoga17-1753
6. Havana (1)15-2535
7. Brown County14-246NR
8. Effingham St. Anthony14-4347
9. Christopher14-1248
10. Calhoun3-114NR

Others receiving votes: Orangeville 12. Nokomis 10. Father McGivney Catholic 9. Hardin County 7. Lena-Winslow 7. Brimfield 5. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 4. Elmwood 4. Tri-County 3. River Ridge 2. Carrollton 2. Amboy 1.

 ———

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos