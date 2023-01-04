Prairie Central has climbed to the top of the Associated Press Class 2A boys' basketball poll.
The latest boys' and girls' state rankings were released Wednesday afternoon, with coach Darin Bazzell's undefeated Hawks one of eight area programs either ranked or receiving votes.
Below are the complete polls, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Whitney Young (14)
|12-4
|140
|4
|2. Kenwood (1)
|12-2
|134
|1
|3. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|16-1
|110
|8
|4. Rolling Meadows
|16-1
|103
|6
|5. Moline
|12-2
|90
|2
|6. Joliet West
|11-4
|46
|3
|7. Curie
|11-4
|40
|NR
|8. Lyons
|11-1
|35
|NR
|9. Brother Rice
|14-2
|24
|5
|10. Quincy
|12-2
|23
|9
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 15. St. Rita 14. Belleville East 14. Glenbrook North 13. Proviso East 5. Barrington 4. New Trier 4. Hinsdale Central 3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 3. Geneva 2. Libertyville 2. Proviso West 1.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (11)
|12-0
|155
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5)
|11-0
|146
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|15-1
|107
|T3
|4. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|15-1
|96
|NR
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|14-0
|85
|7
|6. Metamora
|11-2
|79
|5
|7. East St. Louis
|8-1
|66
|T3
|8. St. Ignatius
|13-3
|43
|6
|9. Hyde Park
|14-2
|36
|NR
|10. Lemont
|12-2
|27
|8
Others receiving votes: Grayslake Central 20. Kankakee 7. Mt. Zion 2. St. Patrick 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Burlington Central 2. Centralia 1. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Marmion 1. Richwoods 1. Rock Island 1.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Prairie Central (8)
|15-0
|142
|2
|2. Princeton (2)
|14-0
|135
|3
|3. Columbia (1)
|13-2
|99
|4
|4. St. Joseph-Ogden
|11-1
|92
|5
|5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) (3)
|12-5
|84
|6
|6. Rockford Christian (2)
|15-0
|72
|NR
|7. Breese Central
|14-2
|65
|8
|8. DePaul College Prep (1)
|7-6
|62
|1
|9. Teutopolis
|12-2
|37
|NR
|10. Rockridge
|10-3
|32
|7
Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 18. Normal University 17. Pinckneyville 16. Williamsville 10. Beecher 10. Benton 7. Seneca 6. Eureka 4. Rockford Lutheran 4. Massac County 4. Momence 2. Pleasant Plains 2. Freeburg 2. Clark 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jacksonville Routt (9)
|11-1
|130
|3
|2. Pecatonica (3)
|12-1
|109
|NR
|3. Decatur Lutheran
|14-0
|82
|6
|4. Scales Mound (2)
|13-1
|62
|5
|5. Augusta Southeastern (1)
|12-2
|59
|1
|6. New Berlin
|11-3
|46
|2
|(tie) Camp Point Central
|10-3
|46
|NR
|8. Waterloo Gibault
|11-3
|45
|10
|9. Tuscola
|14-1
|40
|NR
|10. Altamont
|11-3
|33
|NR
Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 23. Salt Fork 21. Casey-Westfield 21. South Beloit 18. North Clay 16. Winchester-West Central 13. Centralia Christ Our Rock 13. Chicago Marshall 10. Aurora Christian 7. Serena 6. Yorkville Christian 6. Farina South Central 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Midland 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fremd (1)
|15-1
|91
|3
|2. Geneva (5)
|12-2
|89
|10
|3. Hersey
|15-3
|78
|1
|4. Bolingbrook (2)
|13-1
|77
|4
|5. Normal Community (2)
|16-0
|54
|8
|6. Alton (1)
|15-0
|46
|NR
|7. Maine South
|13-3
|39
|NR
|8. Benet
|11-4
|25
|2
|8. Kenwood
|12-2
|25
|T6
|10. Naperville North
|11-6
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 18. Loyola 13. Lake Zurich 13. Barrington 4. Whitney Young 4. Lyons 3. Libertyville 3.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (9)
|14-1
|117
|1
|2. Peoria Central
|14-2
|86
|8
|3. Peoria Notre Dame
|14-1
|85
|3
|4. Lincoln (3)
|18-0
|81
|T6
|5. Montini
|11-3
|77
|5
|6. Carmel
|13-3
|71
|2
|7. Washington
|13-2
|53
|4
|8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|13-3
|21
|NR
|9. Geneseo
|13-3
|12
|10
|(tie) Galesburg
|16-4
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Rockford Boylan 10. Hyde Park 9. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Dixon 3. St. Ignatius 3. Taylorville 1. Burlington Central 1. Dunlap 1.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Quincy Notre Dame (12)
|17-1
|128
|1
|2. Fieldcrest
|16-0
|99
|2
|3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler)
|18-3
|77
|4
|4. Teutopolis
|14-2
|60
|6
|5. Byron
|13-2
|58
|5
|6. Paris
|17-1
|56
|8
|7. Peotone (1)
|14-0
|54
|NR
|8. Camp Point Central
|12-2
|41
|NR
|9. Princeton
|14-2
|35
|7
|10. Petersburg PORTA
|14-0
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sherrard 16. Althoff Catholic 14. Stillman Valley 12. Hamilton County 9. Breese Mater Dei 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6. Monmouth-Roseville 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Winnebago 3. Unity 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Pana 2. Canton 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Galena (10)
|15-0
|119
|1
|2. Mendon Unity (1)
|17-1
|98
|4
|3. Okawville
|14-2
|96
|2
|4. Tuscola (1)
|18-0
|90
|6
|5. Neoga
|17-1
|75
|3
|6. Havana (1)
|15-2
|53
|5
|7. Brown County
|14-2
|46
|NR
|8. Effingham St. Anthony
|14-4
|34
|7
|9. Christopher
|14-1
|24
|8
|10. Calhoun
|3-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Orangeville 12. Nokomis 10. Father McGivney Catholic 9. Hardin County 7. Lena-Winslow 7. Brimfield 5. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 4. Elmwood 4. Tri-County 3. River Ridge 2. Carrollton 2. Amboy 1.
