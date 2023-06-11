FAIRBURY — Amy Haberkorn’s son, Drew, was a close friend of both Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr.
The three young men competed in football, basketball and track and field together, giving the Prairie Central community plenty to cheer about in recent years.
Cheers unfortunately have been replaced by tears, however, since the sudden deaths of Bazzell and Fehr three months ago in a March sledding accident in Colorado, late in their senior year at Prairie Central.
The tragic accident has community members like Amy Haberkorn looking to make sure Bazzell and Fehr always are remembered in and around Fairbury.
“I thought about if my son Drew stayed around in this area and raised his family here, what he would feel when his son or daughter played on the football field or basketball court that bore the name of his best friends,” Haberkorn said. “It’s that important to me that that could be a possibility.”
Haberkorn recently posted a petition on change.org titled “Grant Prairie Central High School Basketball Floor and Football Field a Name Change.”
The petition suggests the Hawks’ football field be named “Drew Fehr Field” and the Hawks’ basketball court be named “Dylan Bazzell Court.”
“Stories of kids playing as Dylan Bazzell while shooting in the driveways and imitating Drew Fehr while playing football in the backyards need to continue on,” the petition reads. “The connection to the youth needs to remain.”
Prairie Central’s football facility already has a name, Lewis Field. Haberkorn told The News-Gazette she’s open to the idea of an archway being constructed at the field “that will say ‘Drew Fehr Way at Lewis Field.’” The Hawks’ basketball court doesn’t have a name attached to it at this time.
“(The idea) actually came about (after discussion) between the community and the Bazzell and Fehr families,” Haberkorn said. “We were all in agreeance that something needed to be done for these boys, something to memorialize the legacy they left behind.”
At the bottom of Haberkorn’s change.org petition, readers are advised to show their support for this idea at Prairie Central’s school board meeting this upcoming Thursday night.
“There were a few different things tossed around, and a couple ideas were talked about with the (school) administration,” Haberkorn said. “And immediately we just got a lot of pushback from that.
“It’s extremely frustrating when you have two boys who were not only exceptional athletes, they were all-state scholars. They were just good, humble human beings. The impact they’ve made, there’s been a gaping hole in our community and it just needs to be filled.”
An email addressing the topic sent to Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane and principal Wade Czerwonka by The News-Gazette on Friday afternoon has yet to receive a response.
Haberkorn said part of the inspiration for this particular idea is that the high school basketball court’s flooring is being replaced this summer.
“We have this opportunity where there’s going to be a brand-new court,” Haberkorn said, “and with Dylan making so many milestones on that court — along with his brother, Trey, along with his dad, Darin — it just felt like the right thing to do.”
Haberkorn’s petition had been signed by more than 2,220 individuals as of Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honored Bazzell’s family with a jersey of his he would have worn at the IBCA All-Star Game that took place Saturday in Pontiac.
“It’s been shared multiple times in multiple states by people that don’t even know (Bazzell or Fehr),” Haberkorn said. “You heard about what type of kids they were and the impact they left on the community, and to me it’s just a no-brainer.”
Haberkorn said other tributes to Bazzell and Fehr also have been discussed. Among the ideas, she said, are the building of basketball courts in their names at Marsh Park in Fairbury and the formation of a foundation that could “benefit the entire community for hopefully generations.”
Haberkorn encouraged anyone who supports the cause of getting the Bazzell and Fehr names attached to Prairie Central High’s athletic facilities to attend Thursday’s school board meeting.
“I do believe that there will be a lot of people there because that’s the type of community that Prairie Central is,” Haberkorn said. “There’s even children as young as 5 years old that have drawn pictures of what they want the court to look like, or what they want the football field to look like.
“This community needs something to memorialize these two phenomenal kids.”