RANTOUL — Ryan Parker’s outlook for the Rantoul boys’ basketball season took a negative hit on Jan. 15.
The Eagles’ coach saw the latest Illinois Department of Public Health update, announced that day, didn’t include the opportunity for basketball games. Social-media posts that he combed through also didn’t leave him feeling especially hopeful.
“I thought we were dead in the water,” Parker said. “I actually, for the first time, told my guys, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen with the season. We might not have one.’”
Seven days later, Parker delivered a much different message to his athletes.
“Best news in 10 months I’ve been able to give these guys,” Parker said Friday afternoon, standing inside the Eagles’ gymnasium.
The IDPH changed course Friday, allowing higher-risk sports, like basketball, to have competitions in regions that reach and stay at Phase 4 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigations. Region 6, which encompasses The News-Gazette coverage area, reached Phase 4 on Thursday.
Just two hours later, sneakers squeaked across the Rantoul gymnasium’s hardwood floor and shouts of “Ball! Ball! Ball!” echoed throughout the facility as 12 players and three assistant coaches put a dent in the 12 acclimatization practices required by the IHSA to compete in a game.
All involved donned a protective mask — an IDPH and IHSA requirement. Otherwise, the workout looked like one the Eagles might conduct during a non-pandemic season.
“Pretty good. Out of shape, but that’s expected,” said Parker, assessing his athletes. “That’s one thing we’ve been stressing is even when you’re tired, you’ve got to keep going and push through it because we’re not going to have a ton of time to get ready.”
The IHSA Board of Directors meets this coming Wednesday to map out schedules for the school year’s remaining sports. It’s not clear how many games Rantoul or any other school might be able to play, but the total will be higher than zero. With a key caveat: Region 6 has to stay in Phase 4.
“Having a season was one of my goals,” Rantoul senior Ethan Winston said. “We’re just going to keep on working, getting better, lifting weights, all that. ... I feel like everybody’s got a lot of energy (after the latest announcement). Everybody’s super hyped.”
Count fellow senior Jaxson Freeman among “everybody.” He played in just five games during his junior season before undergoing double hip surgery.
“A couple of us sent letters to the governor a couple weeks ago,” Freeman said. “Most of these kids, (basketball is) what we look forward to. There’s not much around Illinois, so playing basketball’s a big thing around here. It’s one of the only things we get to get out and do, and it also helps with motivation.”
Freeman found himself in an appropriate setting when he learned of Friday’s news, given his response to it.
“I was actually sitting in FCA, and I was like, ‘Praise the Lord,’” said Freeman, referencing Rantoul’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. “Never would’ve thought it would’ve happened, because a couple weeks ago something came out on Twitter and it said there’s no chance of having a season, and when it finally came back (Friday), it was a surprise. It was awesome.”
Parker didn’t need to look further than one particular exercise to understand just how important the IDPH guidance change is to his players.
“Usually the drill we’re doing right now, the defensive slide, they’re not big fans of that,” Parker said. “But they’re ready to get after it, so it’s good to see.”
“Sometimes in drills we’re like, ‘Man, we’ve got to do this?’” Winston added. “It feels very special. For me and the seniors, you know, it’s the last year.”
Parker said nothing will change from the Eagles’ fall workouts in conjunction with following pandemic-related safety protocols. Rantoul’s boys and other teams statewide will need to abide by all the same rules during games — even wearing masks while running up and down the court.
“We do the temperature checks and make sure they don’t have symptoms and all that. Keep them somewhat separated when we can off the court,” Parker said. “Just the basic mitigations to hopefully keep us going.”
What hurdles the Eagles may face during their condensed season remains to be seen. They’re just glad they have the chance to face them period.
“It’s crazy how we’ve gone from doing nothing to going full bore,” Freeman said. “We’ve just been waiting for this moment.”