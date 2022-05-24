MOUNT PULASKI — Mike Alves’ approach to St. Thomas More baseball’s pitching situation is both straightforward and realistic.
Don’t force one player to shoulder a game’s entire workload until it’s too late.
“We get by by throwing four or five guys a game. We don’t have an ace,” Alves said. “I have about five or six guys I trust on the mound that, any given game, if someone’s struggling, we’re going to go to the next guy.”
This strategy worked like a charm in Monday’s Class 1A regional final against host Mt. Pulaski.
The trio of sophomore Jimmy Henderson, junior Daniel Suits and senior Dawson Magrini combined to allow one run in 5 1/3 innings of relief pitching, and the offense did enough to push the fourth-seeded Sabers past the top-seeded Hilltoppers 7-5.
STM (12-11) now has captured two regional championships in as many seasons under Alves. This is the first time the Sabers have earned IHSA hardware in consecutive years since 2009 and 2010.
“The boys have worked hard for the last two years. They’ve done everything I’ve asked,” Alves said. “They’re a great group, and they just continue to show that they can play a little bit better than some people thought they could.”
The Sabers put that on display early versus Mt. Pulaski (22-6), jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But the Hilltoppers tagged STM junior starting pitcher Cooper Hannagan for four runs in the second inning and chased him off the mound.
Alves wasn’t worried.
“You play in that (Illini Prairie) conference, and you learn how to play baseball,” Alves said. “When you have to go up against St. Joe, Unity, Monticello, (Chillicothe) IVC, Olympia, Pontiac nonstop, our team is tested for these games.”
The Sabers pulled ahead 5-4 with a three-run third inning. The Hilltoppers tied things at 5 in the bottom of the fourth.
STM then scored two decisive runs in the top of the sixth. The Sabers’ seventh and final run came on a successful suicide squeeze bunt from sophomore Wilson Kirby.
Magrini produced one triple, one double, one walk, one RBI and three runs out of STM’s leadoff spot. Kirby and senior Blake Staab each drove in two runs, and freshman Andrew Tay notched two hits.
“We’ve been playing a lot of kids — a lot of kids that have contributed to this team,” Alves said. “Our first game of regionals, we had 15 hits. Every guy who started had a hit. I don’t know many 1A schools that are doing that.”
The Sabers will host a 1A sectional this week, beginning with Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal game between STM and second-seeded Armstrong-Potomac (10-11).
“Any time you get to play at home in the postseason is nice,” Alves said. “We all know about Gavin (Parkerson for the Trojans), but ... they have other guys on that team to worry about.”
Class 1A
Roanoke-Benson Regional
LeRoy 3, Roanoke-Benson 0. Regional championships haven’t always been easy to come by for Wayne Meyer and his LeRoy baseball program. Even as he’s accumulated more than 400 victories across 27 seasons in the dugout with the Panthers.
“Every title is singular for that moment and those kids,” Meyer said. “A lot of good players never get to experience that moment, and you have to just enjoy it. It does mean a lot. It does not get old.”
Second-seeded LeRoy staved off third-seeded Roanoke-Benson in Monday’s Class 1A regional final on the Rockets’ field, giving the Panthers (21-9) their first postseason plaque since 2019 and sixth in Meyer’s tenure.
Senior Porter Conn was a big reason why LeRoy was able to turn aside Roanoke-Benson (15-13).
Conn threw a complete-game one-hitter for the Panthers, striking out 12 opponents along the way. Even the one knock against him wasn’t much to write home about, with the ball hit deep into the hole at shortstop for an infield single.
“Porter Conn was incredible. ... It was nip and tuck the whole day,” Meyer said. “He didn’t have much working except his fastball. He couldn’t get a feel for his other pitches, and he just battled. He’s a warrior out there.”
Conn didn’t have much room for error, with Rockets hurler Chase Martin (10 strikeouts) also faring well on the bump.
But LeRoy supported Conn just enough offensively. Senior Tanner Holoch, senior Blake Roundtree and junior Noah Company each slashed two hits, with Holoch and Roundtree both driving in one run.
“We had good at-bats at the right time to put us in a position to score,” Meyer said.
The Panthers advance to the 1A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional. They’ll play again in a 5 p.m. Thursday semifinal game versus fourth-seeded Illini Bluffs (13-10) at Horenberger Field in Bloomington.
“First thing we always do: just take care of what we need to do,” Meyer said. “I tell my guys all the time, ‘You guys executing and you guys doing what we need to do pitch by pitch is the most important part for us.’”
Class 1A Milford Regional
Milford 9, Grant Park 0. A five-run fourth inning allowed the top-seeded Bearcats to pull away from the third-seeded Dragons in a regional championship game on Monday afternoon played on Milford’s home field.
This is the second consecutive season in which Milford (17-8) has won a regional title.
Junior Max Cook drove in four runs on three hits for the Bearcats, who received a home run and two RBI from Sawyer Laffoon. Nicholas Warren threw five innings of two-hit ball, issuing one walk and striking out 10 versus Grant Park (11-15) to keep Milford’s season intact.
The Bearcats will now meet second-seeded St. Teresa (19-8) in a 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal game, slated for 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Champaign.
Class 1A
Salt Fork Regional
St. Teresa 5, Salt Fork 2. The third-seeded Storm couldn’t muster enough offense to hang with the second-seeded Bulldogs during Monday’s regional final in Catlin.
Juniors Hayden Prunkard and Brayden Maskel each drove in one run for Salt Fork (15-13), which picked up two hits from freshman Pedro Rangel.