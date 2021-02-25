CERRO GORDO — Jessee Quick’s optimism wasn’t completely unfounded leading into the condensed 2021 season for the Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball team.
The Broncos, under coach Brandon Willard, put together a solid enough 17-15 record during the previous campaign. They’d be losing four seniors from that outfit, sure. But Quick — a Bement student who cracked the 2020 News-Gazette All-Area honorable-mention list — felt CG/B wouldn’t be devastated by those absences.
“I mostly had high expectations for this year, with most of our starting lineup and most everybody returning,” Quick said. “(But) I honestly didn’t think it would be this good.”
The Broncos are 8-2 and possess a four-game win streak ahead of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. tipoff versus visiting Arcola.
For the senior Quick, it’s a significant change of pace from the way his CG/B basketball career began. The Broncos finished 8-19 when he was a freshman and 11-20 in his sophomore stint.
CG/B’s ongoing hot run — during which the Broncos have averaged nearly 73 points across their eight victories — also offers a different trajectory for a cooperative that hasn’t won much in this particular sport.
One needs to travel back to 1993 to uncover the last boys’ basketball regional championship won by either school, with Bement snaring a Class A plaque that year. Cerro Gordo hasn’t achieved that feat since it qualified for consecutive Class A state tournaments in 1973 and 1974.
“I feel like we’re crafting our own legacy,” Quick said. “We do look up to (teams of the past), no doubt, but our own legacy is a great way to put it.”
Wearing No. 0, Quick has done anything but toss up zeroes in the scoring column during his final prep season.
After CG/B got off to a 1-1 start, Quick going off for 31 points during an 81-62 triumph at Warrensburg-Latham on Feb. 6. But the nonconference game wasn’t a straightforward win, with Quick noting it occurred on a Saturday afternoon and adding that the Broncos “almost never (have) played good in the past” during that time slot.
“Warrensburg came out on us strong and was up 8-0,” Quick said. “Coach took us starters out in the first three minutes and sat us for a few minutes, and we came back in and prominently won.”
Since then, CG/B’s lone loss was a 49-45 nailbiter against Mt. Zion, a Class 3A school, on Feb. 17. Some of Quick’s follow-up scoring efforts to that 31-point barrage include 22 points against Blue Ridge on Feb. 12, 17 points against both Mt. Zion and Fisher on Tuesday night and 13 points against Tri-County last Saturday.
“I do have a good shooting hand from outside,” Quick said about how he gets his points. “I do like to finish inside, but most of my open shots are from the outside.”
And it’s not only Quick who’s making the Broncos click.
Fellow seniors JD Benson, Zach Rogers and Luke Rogers and junior Connor Brown also rack up key statistics. Benson and Brown form a three-headed scoring monster with Quick, with Brown eclipsing 20 points in three different games and Benson doing the same during Tuesday night’s victory against Fisher.
“When we’re all on the same page, it’s just hard to beat us,” Quick said. “When we get like that — inside-outside, left-to-right, just get open shots — it’s really great having guys like that on the team.”
Brown in particular has played an important role in Quick’s basketball development.
When Quick was waiting to hear if he’d have any sort of senior basketball season with the Broncos this winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown suggested they join forces on the AAU circuit. Quick’s lone year with the Decatur Sky, he said, proved transformative.
“It really basically made me into the guy I am today,” Quick said. “I didn’t really succeed very well in AAU, and it kind of lit this little fire inside me. Basically I told myself I need to be better ... and get everyone bought into the thought of winning.”
Quick, who is a cross-country runner in the fall and baseball player in the spring, spent multiple months worried he wouldn’t have the chance to deploy that mentality in a CG/B uniform because of the pandemic.
“Initially, I was really heartbroken,” Quick said. “Everyone on the team was broken about it, too. But it’s something we can’t control, and we had to move on. Whenever they announced we could play again, we were very excited. Everybody was bought in and ready to win.”
If the Broncos don’t add any additional games to their schedule, they have the chance to max out at 16 wins. It would still mark a one-win drop from the season prior, but given that it has played out over the course of 18 games instead of last year’s 32, it’d mark a significant improvement.
If Willard’s crew wins out, a culture-changing triumph would be included. CG/B is slated to close the 2021 season on March 13 against Tuscola, currently ranked seventh in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press statewide poll.
“I just want to go out there and turn the CG/B program around and make us known,” Quick said. “I feel like it’d be a great thing to have us be known again.”
Quick is eyeing a college future, saying he’s talking with the coaching staff of one unnamed program in particular. He acknowledges it’d be “really cool” if he and some of his teammates can represent their two towns at the next level.
“Some of these guys that are on the team now, I played against them in middle school,” Quick said. “Putting them on a team with certain assets from Bement and certain assets from Cerro Gordo is really fun. I try to cherish every game with these guys.”