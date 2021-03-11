Neither Jeff Finke nor Zack Patterson is sure how long it’s been since something like this has occurred.
“I don’t know ... the last time the Big 12 actually had a tournament,” said Finke, the Champaign Central boys’ basketabll coach.
“It’s going to be the first time, as far as I know, that there’s a Big 12 tournament,” added Patterson, the Danville girls’ basketball coach. “It’s certainly something to remember.”
The Maroons and Vikings hope to create positive memories during their respective runs in the boys’ and girls’ conference tournaments, with each team playing its first game Thursday evening.
The Central boys (8-4) and Peoria Manual will square off at 6 p.m. in one of four quarterfinal games in Normal. Also involved are Urbana (1-9), which defeated Danville on Wednesday for its first win to earn a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Normal Community, and Centennial (6-5), which staved off Normal West on Wednesday to book a 4 p.m. bout with Peoria Notre Dame. Danville has been eliminated.
The Danville girls (9-2) ride a five-game win streak into their 6 p.m. quarterfinal at Normal West. Joining the Vikings in this round is Champaign Central (2-13), which held off Centennial on Wednesday and will face Peoria at 4 p.m. Thursday in Normal. Urbana’s girls are not participating in the tournament.
Semifinal games will happen Friday in Normal, and the champions will be determined Saturday in Bloomington.
These league events are a byproduct of the IHSA opting not to hold postseason competitions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously nothing replaces (the IHSA postseason) and what you can actually do if you win and go forward,” said Finke, whose Maroons won a Class 3A regional title in four of his first five seasons at the helm. “But for our kids, they’re thankful and appreciative the Big 12 is having this tournament, and that there is ... something to play for.”
Peoria Notre Dame and Normal Community are the top two seeds in the boys’ tournament, but no team finished perfect in conference play. On top of that, Central, Danville and Peoria Manual each posted a 6-4 league record.
“We prepare for everybody,” Finke said. “We always kind of like to build toward something, so this has always been about winning the conference title. I’ve had some teams that have been close, but nobody that’s ever won it.”
Patterson’s girls experienced a rash of regular-season postponements and reschedulings because of opponent COVID-19 issues, with seven of Danville’s games shifted from their original slots.
The Vikings still put together a 5-2 league record, with the losses against top-two seeds Peoria and Peoria Notre Dame.
“Our first priority has always been, number one, staying healthy,” said Patterson, in his second season at Danville. “We’ve marked this down on our calendars as finishing the right way.”
The Vikings’ talent includes Mercer signee Erin Houpt, the school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 points.
But Patterson sees impressive starpower on numerous Big 12 rosters. And all of those standouts possess the same goal this week.
“We want to keep our strengths our strengths and attack their weaknesses,” Patterson said. “You want that perfect storybook ending, for us to win three games and be remembered as the first-time champs.”