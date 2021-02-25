CALLIE WARLOW, LeROY
Junior forward has taken over where another member of the Warlow family, Charly, left off. Callie put up 18 points, including five in overtime, during a 44-41 win over El Paso-Gridley last Saturday.
BLAKE KIMBALL, UNITY
Junior wasn’t about to let his Rockets fall to 0-6 on the season last Saturday versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda. He hit six three-pointers and scored 30 points during a 54-47 triumph.
AUSTIN PLANK, ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND
Senior was outscored by teammates Kaden Feagin (19 points) and Jack Martin (15), but the last three of Plank’s 13 points in Monday’s 74-71 win against Arcola came on a half-court buzzer-beater.
LOGAN NOHREN, VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE
Senior poured in 29 points and hauled in 12 rebounds during Tuesday’s 74-29 thumping of Blue Ridge.
Sa’KINAH WILLIAMS, CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
Senior was key to Maroons’ first win of the season, a 71-30 victory Tuesday over Peoria Manual. Williams tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.