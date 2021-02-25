Listen to this article

CALLIE WARLOW, LeROY

Junior forward has taken over where another member of the Warlow family, Charly, left off. Callie put up 18 points, including five in overtime, during a 44-41 win over El Paso-Gridley last Saturday.

BLAKE KIMBALL, UNITY

Junior wasn’t about to let his Rockets fall to 0-6 on the season last Saturday versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda. He hit six three-pointers and scored 30 points during a 54-47 triumph.

AUSTIN PLANK, ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND

Senior was outscored by teammates Kaden Feagin (19 points) and Jack Martin (15), but the last three of Plank’s 13 points in Monday’s 74-71 win against Arcola came on a half-court buzzer-beater.

LOGAN NOHREN, VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE

Senior poured in 29 points and hauled in 12 rebounds during Tuesday’s 74-29 thumping of Blue Ridge.

Sa’KINAH WILLIAMS, CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL

Senior was key to Maroons’ first win of the season, a 71-30 victory Tuesday over Peoria Manual. Williams tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

