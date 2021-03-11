Listen to this article

TAYLOR HENRY, UNITY

Junior posted 11 points and 16 rebounds in Illini Prairie Conference win over Rantoul, to go with Chloee Reed’s team-best 23 points.

CARSON BROZENEC, FISHER

Senior broke Bunnies’ all-time scoring mark with 26 points against LeRoy, giving him 1,328 at that time.

MACKENZIE RUSSELL, SALT FORK

Senior provided 20 points against Watseka, and all were necessary for the Storm to win in triple-overtime.

JOSH YOUNG, OAKWOOD

Junior put up 22 points as the Comets secured a Vermilion Valley title with a win at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

TREY BAZZELL, PRAIRIE CENTRAL

Senior eclipsed the Hawks’ all-time scoring record by netting 21 points in a triumph versus St. Thomas More.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

