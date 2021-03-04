Listen to this article

BRADEN ROESCH, GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

The senior stepped up in the Falcons’ first win, producing 32 points during a 64-56 triumph against Ridgeview last Friday.

JUSTEN GREEN, ST. THOMAS MORE

The junior accounted for 21 points during last Saturday’s tilt with St. Teresa, and the Sabers needed all of that in a 65-62 victory.

ALI WATSON, HOOPESTON AREA

The senior picked a good time to record a double-double, notching 28 points and hauling in 10 rebounds last Saturday during a 48-35 victory against Cissna Park.

MAKENZIE BROWN, ARTHUR-LOVINGTON- ATWOOD-HAMMOND

The senior, part of a balanced Knights lineup, took over Monday when her 18-point, 16-rebound double-double led ALAH to a 56-22 win over Decatur Lutheran.

ELIJAH TIDWELL, BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN

The senior reached 1,000 career points among his 15 for the Blue Devils during Tuesday’s 53-26 win over Hoopeston Area.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

