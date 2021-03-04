BRADEN ROESCH, GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
The senior stepped up in the Falcons’ first win, producing 32 points during a 64-56 triumph against Ridgeview last Friday.
JUSTEN GREEN, ST. THOMAS MORE
The junior accounted for 21 points during last Saturday’s tilt with St. Teresa, and the Sabers needed all of that in a 65-62 victory.
ALI WATSON, HOOPESTON AREA
The senior picked a good time to record a double-double, notching 28 points and hauling in 10 rebounds last Saturday during a 48-35 victory against Cissna Park.
MAKENZIE BROWN, ARTHUR-LOVINGTON- ATWOOD-HAMMOND
The senior, part of a balanced Knights lineup, took over Monday when her 18-point, 16-rebound double-double led ALAH to a 56-22 win over Decatur Lutheran.
ELIJAH TIDWELL, BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN
The senior reached 1,000 career points among his 15 for the Blue Devils during Tuesday’s 53-26 win over Hoopeston Area.