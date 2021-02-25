GIRLS: TUSCOLA AT SULLIVAN
This Thursday night game will determine the Central Illinois Conference’s best girls’ team in the condensed season. The Warriors are rolling at 9-0 and sixth in Class 2A as Brynn Tabeling keys a balanced cast of producers. Sullivan, the eighth-ranked team in 2A, is no slouch either at 7-1. Its lone loss is to Paris, the No. 2 team in 2A, and receives major contributions from Emily White
BOYS: ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN AT PRAIRIE CENTRAL
This Friday night game between Illini Prairie Conference opponents pits the 5-0 Spartans against the 5-2 Hawks. Sophomore sensation Ty Pence leads SJ-O, supported by Evan Ingram and Andrew Beyers, while Prairie Central’s Trey Bazzell — a 2020 News-Gazette All-Area first-team pick — shows the way for the Hawks alongside Rylie Vaughan and Andy Krenz.
GIRLS: ST. THOMAS MORE AT UNITY
Neither team is setting the world on fire as far as records go, with the Sabers at 2-1 and the Rockets at 1-6. But these two produce an exciting rivalry. Kennedy Ramshaw and Maddy Swisher, the latter the defending All-Area girls’ tennis Player of the Year, pace STM, while Taylor Henry, Chloee Reed and Katey Moore lead Unity heading into next Monday night’s showdown.
BOYS: URBANA AT CENTENNIAL
Another matchup in which records don’t tell the whole story, as these two Big 12 programs tend to get feisty with one another on the hardwood. They’ll meet again next Tuesday night. The Tigers (0-5) still have 2020 All-Area first-teamer Jermale Young and big man Jeremiah Hamilton, whereas the Chargers (2-3) rely on Khailieo Terry’s talent and are seeing David Laby’s role expand.