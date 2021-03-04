Listen to this article

GIRLS: WATSEKA AT PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Thursday’s game decides the Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season winner, as both are perfect in league play.

BOYS: BHRA AT MONTICELLO

Each squad had lost just twice entering Wednesday’s slate. Saturday offers this premier nonconference game inside the Sievers Center.

GIRLS: MAHOMET-SEYMOUR AT TEUTOPOLIS

Big opportunity for a young-but-promising Bulldogs team on Monday versus a regular Class 2A state contender.

BOYS: ARCOLA AT TUSCOLA

Monday offers the girls’ ’Cola Wars, as well. The boys’ matchup Tuesday features the talented Warriors and the under-the-radar Purple Riders.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

