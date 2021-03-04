Neither Erin Houpt nor Tayler Barry participated in AAU basketball games between the end of their 2019-2020 high school seasons and the beginning of their shortened 2021 campaigns.
Houpt, a Danville senior, didn’t because her team wasn’t competing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Barry, a Tri-County senior, didn’t because she stopped playing AAU hoops during her sophomore year.
For nearly a complete calendar year, a pair of News-Gazette All-Area first-team picks in 2020 — a two-time selection, in Houpt’s case — did not hit the hardwood for any games.
“It was really, really upsetting,” Barry said. “It sucks not being able to have a normal senior year.”
Certainly this would take a toll on both athletes’ production when they returned to high school basketball last month.
Right? Wrong.
Barry began her final season with 12 points and six steals in a Feb. 4 victory at Cumberland. Four days later, she had 22 points and four assists in a road romp versus Decatur Lutheran.
Houpt started her last high school hurrah with 37 points in an 88-53 home win over Bloomington on Feb. 9.
And these two 5-foot-6 athletes were only just getting started.
Houpt became the first Danville player to reach 2,000 career points during Monday’s overtime loss at Peoria Notre Dame, banking a three-pointer off the dribble to hit the plateau.
“It was just a very happy moment for me,” said Houpt, the Vikings’ all-time scoring leader across all genders. “We’re just fighting for every game we get to play.”
Barry, meanwhile, tallied her 1,500th career point with a free throw in a Feb. 24 victory over Argenta-Oreana. Coincidentally, this also is how Barry generated her 1,000th career point as a junior.
“I really didn’t want to make it public for a lot of people to know because it was definitely stressful,” Barry said. “It means a lot, especially just having my team there and encouraging me.”
Both girls are leading their teams to largely positive results ahead of an IHSA-mandated March 13 season conclusion. Danville defeated Champaign Central 68-41 on Wednesday night to improve to 6-2. Tri-County, the sixth-ranked team in the latest Class 1A Associated Press statewide poll, is 9-1.
Danville handed Tri-County its only loss, winning 74-35 on Feb. 22.
“We’ve lost to them so many times in the past, and we were like, ‘We’re not losing again,’” Houpt said of games against Tri-County in previous seasons during the Charleston Holiday Tournament. “So we were all very excited we got the win.”
Houpt generated 27 points in the result. Barry was limited to five points, but she wasn’t devastated by what transpired in the Vikings’ gym.
“It’s also really good to play against competition,” Barry said. “Erin’s definitely a really, really good ballplayer, and going against her and her team definitely showed us ... what we need to work on as a team.”
The crossover between Danville and Tri-County ends beyond any regular-season meetings, with the Vikings in Class 3A and the Titans in 1A.
Of course, that doesn’t matter as much this season. No IHSA basketball state series will be conducted in response to the pandemic. But this difference does offer another divergence: in team accomplishments.
Barry contributed to a 2019 1A fourth-place finish and 2020 1A third-place trophy. Considering Tri-County currently is state-ranked, coach Joe Morrisey’s program likely would be in the running for another state berth.
“(To) have the younger girls coming up and not being able to have that experience is definitely tough,” Barry said. “We ...definitely bonded more at state.”
Houpt will depart Danville without even a regional plaque, partially a product of jumping between 3A and 4A postseason brackets. But coach Zack Patterson’s squad is aiming for a Big 12 tournament title next week.
“We’ve never had that, so I don’t know what exactly to expect,” Houpt said. “The goal at the beginning of the year was to be conference champs. ... We think we can have a chance at winning.”
Beyond high school hoops, the future is bright for both. Houpt signed with Division I Mercer last November, and Barry intends to play at NJCAA D-I Lake Land with the goal of later finding a four-year home.
The impact each player left on the local prep scene, however, is something that won’t be forgotten quickly.
“It means a lot to me ... because I know there are so many other good players that have come through Danville,” Houpt said. “So it just means a lot to join their legacy.”