Tribe celebrates Ipsen’s milestone
CHAMPAIGN — Bill Ipsen called it “a good day.”
Not just because last Saturday brought about a 77-23 victory for Ipsen’s Judah Christian boys’ basketball team over Heritage. But also because that triumph served as the 400th of Ipsen’s coaching career.
“Kind of knew and (was) hoping it would happen this year,” Ipsen said. “It was a pretty good feeling. My son (Grant) is on the team — he’s a sophomore, doesn’t play much in the varsity level yet — and he actually got his first varsity points. So it was a pretty cool game for me to be a part of.”
Bill Ipsen spent previous basketball coaching tenures leading the St. Teresa girls, St. Teresa boys and Unity boys. He’s in his fourth season overseeing the Tribe boys.
And it’s been an interesting fourth season, to say the least.
Judah lost five of its first six games before earning a 52-51 triumph over a solid Salt Fork squad on Dec. 7.
Then the Tribe didn’t play again until Jan. 4, dealing with COVID-19 issues that forced the program to withdraw from the BSN Classic holiday tournament.
“It was very challenging,” Ipsen said. “We have 18 players in our program, and 10 of them are freshmen. ... (We) try to make it competitive as we can in practice, whether it be a rebound drill or anything. Just diving for loose balls or taking charges, whatever we can do to make it competitive is key, especially when you don’t get that on-court or in-game experience.”
Ipsen and his coaching staff’s creativity has paid dividends, with Judah now 5-5 leading into Friday’s game at Decatur Christian.
“A couple years ago, we had a really good team, and three years ago really good,” Ipsen said. “Now, it seems like these guys are going to maybe even get to that level or maybe even beyond it if they keep working and keep doing the right things.”
Interestingly, it’s underclassmen who are at the forefront of the Tribe’s resurgence.
Aidyn Beck, Tucker Bailey and Josiah Brown all have contributed in meaningful ways early in their prep careers. Beck and Bailey both are starters, and Beck already has been named a News-Gazette Athlete of the Week for his scoring prowess.
“For them to go from eighth-grade to varsity basketball is a pretty big jump, and I think they found that out in (November’s Tri-County Turkey Tournament),” Ipsen said. “It motivated them. We were missing a couple people at Thanksgiving, but once we got everybody back and doing the things we needed to do I think we’re on the right track, for sure.’
Ipsen credited seniors Evan Payan and Garrett Kasbergen and junior Joey Limentato for showing their young teammates the ropes while also contributing their own on-court abilities.
“They’ve trusted (the freshmen) to get them the ball, and they’ve sacrificed a few of their points to get the younger guys some shots that they’ve knocked down,” Ipsen said. “Really proud of those older kids to kind of help the younger kids along.”
The Tribe earned a No. 2 seed in the 2020 Class 1A postseason but was upset in a regional semifinal. Ipsen feels his team has the potential for a longer run this time around.
“We could be very competitivein that regional, wherever we get sent,” Ipsen said.
Rockets stay perfect in league playTOLONO — Unity girls’ basketball faced a major impediment to both its five-game win streak and unblemished Illini Prairie Conference record during Monday’s home matchup with Bloomington Central Catholic.
Coach Dave Ellars’ Rockets trailed 44-42 with the game’s final seconds ticking away. Junior Lauren Miller attempted a layup but couldn’t get the shot to fall.
Sophomore Katey Moore kept the ball in Unity’s possession by swatting the rebound out to sophomore teammate Raegen Stringer.
And Stringer saw an unguarded Miller in the corner in front of the Rockets’ bench.
Ballgame. Miller drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer that gave Unity a 45-44 win and a 17-4 record (5-0 in IPC play) entering Thursday’s tilt versus Prairie Central.
“It was a great win for us. We were down 13 at one time and kept cutting it back,” said Ellars, in his fourth season directing the Rockets. “(Miller) had blood on her uniform (from a cut earlier in the game), and she went from 10 to 40. We told her after the game, ‘You’re going to have to wear number 40 all the time now.’”
Unity appears to be finding the form it discovered back in its 2019-2020 season, when current Millikin star Elyce Knudsen propelled the squad to its first regional championship since 2008.
The Rockets have rebounded from a 2-10 result in the shortened 2020-21 season and are among the top performers in a rugged conference.
“We’ve had a good nucleus,” Ellars said. “I have eight seniors on the team and then one junior and three sophomores. ... You never know what night somebody’s going to step up and be the leading scorer for our team.”
Senior Maddie Reed served in that role the previous week. She drilled five three-pointers in a victory over St. Thomas More and generated a game-high 13 points in a triumph versus Rantoul.
“A lot of kids, you hit your first shot and have a lot of confidence to hit the next shot and your confidence builds,” Ellars said. “That’s helped with her.”
Senior Taylor Henry, the reigning News-Gazette All-Area softball Player of the Year, is Ellars’ undersized post player who still manages to rack up impressive statistics, including a team-best 14 points on Monday against BCC.
“She’s just a battler,” Ellars said. “If I had somebody to go to battle with, I’d take her. She’s going to compete until the very end.”
Moore provides points, rebounds and blocked shots down low, as well. Miller and Stringer round out Ellars’ starting five, with senior Erika Steinman also a regular contributor off the bench.
Ellars may need to go even deeper on his roster for the rest of this week, with Prairie Central and Mt. Zion looming in road games on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
“I told the girls this is going to be one of our toughest weeks of the season,” Ellars said. “Those are going to be some tough challenges for us.”
Hawks soaring after slow startFAIRBURY — Postgame team meetings are commonplace in professional athletics. Players who get paid to win need to hash things out quickly if they’re to succeed.
First-year Prairie Central girls’ basketball coach Gabby Weber turned to this tactic once the Hawks finished their own Thanksgiving-time tournament with a 2-3 record.
“They were struggling to adapt to my coaching style,” said Weber, a 2013 Prairie Central graduate. “We all sat down and said, ‘This is how it’s going to be. You either buy in or we’re not going to have a good season,’ and the girls really took to that.”
Prairie Central immediately commenced a 10-game win streak that’s led the Hawks to a 15-6 record ahead of Thursday’s Illini Prairie Conference home battle with Unity.
“My senior group really likes set plays. My junior group loves transition — they do not like set plays. And my sophomore group is also one who likes set plays,” Weber said. “It’s been hard to mix and mingle what we need to do in order to make them all feel comfortable. ... That’s when we started to break things down differently for the girls, explaining things differently based on what they’re comfortable with.”
That approach has Prairie Central looking much more intimidating than it did early on.
That’d also be the correct adjective to describe junior Chloe Sisco, who has filled up the buckets on the power of strong shooting from beyond the three-point arc. Sisco provided a team-best 21 points during Tuesday’s win over Monticello.
Chloe’s sister, junior Mariya Sisco, also is a big factor in the Hawks’ success. She bagged 14 points in that triumph versus the Sages.
“They have a basketball in their hands seven days a week,” Weber said. “That’s where (Chloe’s) depth with that three-point shot comes from. She can shoot NBA three-point line shots with her accuracy. ... Her sister does a good job giving her the ball.”
Seniors Katy Curl and Clare Strong offer steady hands rebounding the ball and, in Weber’s words, are always focused on executing “the little things” in a game.
Sophomores Gyllian Davies and Gracie Edelman alternate in the fifth starting spot. Davies serves up athleticism and can either pull up or drive for baskets, while Edelman gives Weber a “calm demeanor” and consistent reliability on the floor.
That wins are flowing in for the Hawks in Weber’s inaugural season running a team she used to play for means a great deal to the former Illinois Wesleyan women’s hoopster.
“Another thing is we’re bringing back a lot of tradition,” Weber said. “I’m on the hunt for school records. We’re going to start little-kid camps up again. We started a fifth- and sixth-grade league, and those girls loved it.
“When I was in high school you could walk around town here, go to Dave’s (Supermarket), and there’s people you wouldn’t even know who’d say, ‘Oh, great game. Nice job.’ Now, it’s almost a weird replication of that. I think it’s huge for a community that’s a little softball-heavy to have success in another sport.”