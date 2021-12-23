Maroons place first building block prior to Centralia Tournament
CHAMPAIGN — LeConte Nix has been involved with plenty of winning at Champaign Central.
As an athlete back in the 1990s. And as an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball, football and baseball programs.
But what he experienced last Friday inside Combes Gymnasium was a first.
The Maroons boys’ basketball Nix coaches beat Bloomington 63-58 in a Big 12 Conference game, landing Nix his first triumph in charge of his alma mater.
“It felt good,” Nix said, “but, like I’ve always said, it’s not about me. It’s about our kids. Just glad to have our full team back and just (to) come out and get a good effort. The win was great to cap it off.”
Central (1-4) has dealt with multiple athlete absences since the beginning of this season. The Maroons had to pull out of the Decatur Turkey Tournament the week of Thanksgiving because of COVID-19 issues and still don’t have their full roster through five games.
“We have one more out. He sprained his ankle, and he’ll probably be back next week,” Nix said. “Then we’ll be at full team for the first time this year. I’m definitely looking forward to that. We still haven’t had a lot of practice together, so we’re still trying to figure out our team chemistry and define roles.”
One clear role among Central’s group is filled by senior guard Tashawn Butler, who dropped a team-best 23 points in the victory over Bloomington. Butler also provided a game-high 24 points in a close loss to Danville earlier this month.
“He’s been our go-to scorer,” Nix said. “He’s picked up a lot of slack for a lot of guys who were out. He’s been tremendous for us. ... He’s never seen a shot he didn’t like. We always tell them, ‘You play with confidence, and it’ll always pay you back.’”
Freshman Chris Bush also came up big for the Maroons versus Bloomington, as the 6-foot-5 forward scored 11 points.
“He’s going to be a great player,” Nix said. “Just coming into his own.”
Senior guard/team captain Dwayne Hubbard and sophomore forward Axel Baldwin are also capable outside presences.
That’s not as crucial to senior forward Maurice Thomas Jr.’s job description.
“Our unsung hero,” Nix said of Thomas. “He’s been battling on the boards. He doesn’t look to score. He looks to do all the dirty work. So we’ve got some guys that are unselfish, and they accept their roles.”
The famed Centralia Holiday Tournament is on deck for the Maroons, starting with a Tuesday 10 a.m. tip-off against St. Louis Confluence in the opening round.
Further down the line, Central will take on crosstown rival Centennial on a pair of Tuesday evenings — Jan. 11 at Combes Gym and Feb. 8 at the Chargers’ facility.
They’re two games Nix is excited for.
“(Centennial coach) Tim Lavin does a great job. He coached me, so I’ve got nothing but respect for him,” Nix said. “I was trying to pick his brain a couple years ago, but I never would’ve thought (I’d coach against him). ... It’ll be fun just trying to battle with him.”
Warriors’ ongoing roller-coaster ride taking them on another upswing
TUSCOLA — Tim Kohlbecker has a good idea of how a high school basketball season might play out before it even begins.
It’s a skill he’s honed over the course of 18 seasons as the Tuscola girls’ basketball coach.
So when Kohlbecker glanced at his 2021-22 roster and saw it missing five important seniors from the previous season, he recognized the Warriors might start a bit slowly.
“We knew coming in there was going to be a lot of inexperience we had to work through,” Kohlbecker said. “As coaches, we thought we easily could be 0-2 to start the season — and we were. We were very prophetic.”
It makes how Tuscola is performing these days all the more impressive.
The Warriors boast a 9-5 record — including an ongoing five-game win streak — leading up to the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament.
“We knew (our schedule) was going to be really stringent early on, and it was. And I thought, ‘We’ve got to be careful not to lose some of those kids mentally,’” Kohlbecker said. “It was just so pleasant to see that, after a loss, they come in the next day and they’re ready to get after it because they don’t like to lose.”
Tuscola’s trio of current seniors has stepped up across the Warriors’ first 14 games.
“Sophie (Kremitzki) has been really solid for us,” Kohlbecker said. “I keep saying she’s like our Swiss utility knife. I can put her anywhere.
“Maddie Stahler ... is a pretty good shooter and a very good pull-up jump shooter. And she’s doing a lot of things well around the hoop.
“Taylor Musgrave is more of a specialist. We put her on the best guard on every team, and she revels in doing that.”
Perhaps the biggest adjustment for Tuscola has been putting Kremitzki at point guard and shifting junior Ella Boyer to shooting guard.
“We just thought it might be easier for Sophie because she’s taller, can see over defenses better and knows how to run the point well,” Kohlbecker said. “(Boyer has got) good handles, and there aren’t many people as competitive as that child is.”
The Warriors draw Stark County on Monday to begin the Holiday Hoopla. Clinton, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Ridgeview are among the dangerous foes Tuscola either will or could see.
“We spent a lot of the first weeks putting stuff in, ironing it out, not putting stuff in,” Kohlbecker said. “Now, we’re finally getting a chance to do that, and I really look forward to going over to Monticello.”
Raiders dazzling with revised cast en route to double-digit wins total
GILMAN — Zach Monk’s 2020-21 Iroquois West boys’ basketball team contained eight seniors. What would that mean for the fifth-year coach’s Raiders lineup this winter?
Apparently nothing negative.
IW boasts a 10-2 record heading into the new year, as the Raiders are off from games until a Jan. 4 home tilt with Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
“I had some pretty high expectations for this group,” Monk said. “We lost a lot of our scoring from last year, but ... we have a competitive group of guys that have had success throughout their playing careers.”
Senior guard Peyton Rhodes and junior forward Cannon Leonard are two athletes Monk knew he could rely on for points as the Raiders worked out their new lineup in November and December.
The 6-foot-9 Leonard, in particular, has been hard for opponents to slow down.
“We’ve seen everything from double teams to triple teams to sandwiching front and behind, leaving one of our other guys wide open,” Monk said. “What that does is open the door for other guys to step up.”
Seniors Aiden Tilstra and Lucas Frank and junior Sam McMillan have also supplied steady production. Now, the Raiders, who placed third at the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night, will use the coming days to tweak and prepare for the future.
“Probably put in another play or two we can run the second half of the year,” Monk said. “The biggest thing is looking at adjustments teams have done to us, what they’ve done to take away our interior ... to put in some counters and, hopefully, help us in the second half of the season.”