KYLEIGH BLOCK, VILLA GROVE/HERITAGE
The senior continued a torrid start to her final prep season with a 32-point performance on Monday night against Blue Ridge, including 27 points in the first half of the Lincoln Prairie game.
ERIN HOUPT, DANVILLE
The senior, Mercer signee and Vikings’ all-time basketball scoring leader began her 2021 stint with a 37-point outburst versus Bloomington on Tuesday. Junior teammate Nau’tika Conaway added 30 more points to boot.
TEVIN SMITH, DANVILLE
The senior and Cal State Fullerton commit reached 1,000 career points in a Tuesday win at Bloomington, finishing with 21 points in Danville’s opener. Smith likely would’ve reached it sooner if not for an injury as a junior.
CONNOR BROWN,
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT
The junior has been key to the Broncos’ boys’ basketball team starting 3-1 on the season, including with a 29-point effort in a 56-42 victory over Villa Grove/Heritage on Tuesday in LPC action.
CHLOE SISCO,
PRAIRIE CENTRAL
The sophomore wears No. 0 on her jersey but was the Hawks’ No. 1 scorer in a Monday win over Rantoul, connecting six times from three-point range en route to 26 points in Illini Praire action.
They’ve got game
Colin Likas offers up what area teams
to keep an eye on in the coming days:
THURSDAY
GIRLS: Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area
Coach Aaron Fell’s Cornjerkers are 3-0 and have defeated Champaign Central, while Salt Fork had a solid win against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the Storm’s season opener on Monday night.
FRIDAY
BOYS: Tuscola at St. Teresa
Jalen Quinn and his Tuscola teammates will carry a perfect 5-0 record into Decatur against a Bulldogs program that is always stout in this Central Illinois Conference showdown.
SATURDAY
BOYS: Teutopolis at Mahomet-Seymour
If this game happens. M-S postponed Friday’s game with Taylorville because of COVID-19 issues. Would have been a great game for casual fans to come out for.
MONDAY
GIRLS: Watseka at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Sangamon Valley Conference game featuring two solid, competitive teams. Baylee Cosgrove sparks the Panthers, while Natalie Schroeder leads the Warriors.