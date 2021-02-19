TAYLER BARRY,
TRI-COUNTY
Senior could be in this space on a weekly basis for Class 1A’s No. 4 team. Last Thursday against Arcola, she racked up 34 points and 12 steals as the Titans moved to 4-0 via a 74-35 Lincoln Prairie victory.
NATE HOSKINS,
DANVILLE
Senior may be in the Division I ranks soon but had some unfinished high school business. Such as scoring his 1,000th career point, which he achieved last Friday in a loss at Peoria Richwoods.
CARSON BROZENEC, FISHER
Senior produced 31 of the Bunnies’ 69 points in a loss to Lexington, but that’s not why he’s in this spot. Brozenec, like Hoskins, surpassed 1,000 career points to continue a high-scoring season thus far.
MALLORY CYRULIK, CLINTON
Junior is a multi-sport standout (volleyball, track and field as well), and she made her mark in Maroons basketball history with career point No. 1,000 during a 61-40 victory over Central A&M.
AVERY LOSCHEN, CENTENNIAL
Sophomore is a big reason the Charger girls are off to a 2-0 start. Loschen sank six three-pointers en route to 21 total points during Centennial’s 55-27 triumph against Big 12 opponent Peoria Manual.
They’ve got game
Colin Likas offers up what area teams
to keep an eye on in the coming days:
FRIDAY
BOYS: Urbana at Danville
Though the Tigers are struggling at 0-3, this Big 12 Conference matchup contains plenty of talent in the likes of Tevin Smith, Nate Hoskins and Jermale Young.
SATURDAY
GIRLS: Tuscola at St. Joseph-Ogden
One of these teams has to leave the Spartans’ gym with a loss, something neither has experienced yet. The Class 2A No. 9 Warriors are 5-0, and SJ-O sits at 3-0.
SATURDAY
BOYS: Mahomet-Seymour at Rantoul
These teams are trending in opposite directions — the Bulldogs at 2-1 and the Eagles at 0-3 — but it’s still a battle of two big-school programs with ample history.
TUESDAY
GIRLS: Danville at Centennial
The boys’ version at Danville on the same night also is worth seeing, but Erin Houpt and the Vikings versus a 2-0 Chargers club is an intriguing matchup.