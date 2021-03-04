Your boys suffered their first loss, 72-68 to Fieldcrest on Tuesday, to fall to 11-1 on the season. That’s one of 11 Heart of Illinois Conference games the team has played. How tough is that schedule?
“The conference schedule is very difficult every year. When we were looking at that at the beginning of the year, I was very concerned. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, being over .500 could be an accomplishment.’ ... It just keeps giving you more respect for how good these schools and these teams and these coaches are.”
How did the team manage to get off to an 11-0 start?
“We are really balanced. Our (scoring) averages go from seven (points) to 13. I think it makes it difficult for another team to try to focus on anything. There’s not really anything specific to take away. ... (The players have) been together a long time, so they’re used to this. They’ve always been a balanced group since junior high. I think it just makes us difficult to prepare for.”
What’s it like for the boys to be getting recognized with a state ranking?
“What they’re most proud of now is the opportunity to win a conference championship. Since the HOIC was formed, we’ve never won in boys’ basketball. ... As you graduate and move forward and look back on it, we didn’t get to play regionals (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), but we ended the year ranked fifth or eighth or 10th. It becomes a much bigger deal.”
What has it meant for the team to play at all amid the pandemic?
“It’s like, ‘All right, they’ll finally get an opportunity and we’ll get to play some conference games, which will be neat.’ And now that’s escalated into the fact that we’ve not lost a game (until Tuesday). ... It really gives the season a real feel. ... It really legitimizes it and makes it really cool and virtually normal.”