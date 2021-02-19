How did we reach the point where neither Uni High basketball team would face opponents this season?
“I believe Dr. (Elizabeth) Majerus (the school’s director) made the decision. We’re able to get tested through the University of Illinois on their Safer app. We require that all of our girls get tested (along) with all of the coaches. We know for a fact, or almost a fact, we’re not really positive for COVID-19. She believes it’s more safe (to not play games). We’re almost in a bubble ... and she kind of wants to keep it that way. Another factor was ... since we’re part of the University of Illinois, we go along with what they want to do there. At the time she made (the decision), other sports were (supposed) to start. I know the IHSA now pushed those dates back, but she was also looking into that factor because most of our girls play other sports. I do agree, at a place like Uni where they’re so into their studies, one sport at a time is all they can handle.”
So what alternative was offered to the basketball players?“We’re practicing until the 19th (of February) ... and the boys, I believe, are going another week beyond that. ... I’m sure some were upset, especially our seniors. We only have two seniors (Roshan Perry and Charlotte Ebel), and they worked pretty hard for us the last four years. As a coach, to be honest, of course I want to go out there and be competitive and play some games. But on the other hand, we’re making it as realistic and game-like in practice. Actually, we have some scheduled scrimmages where they’ll be able to put on the jersey and even (have public address) announcements. We were going to stream it online for all the other Uni High students to watch and have a senior night.”
How have your girls responded to this unusual form of a season?“We have 17 girls on the roster this year, and for the most part all 17 usually make it to practice every day, Monday through Friday. They’ve had a really good attitude. We’re lucky to have really nice girls. ... We’re going to try to plan for next year. We actually threw in a new offense and are switching over defenses, so we’re working on that. Usually the last half hour, we let them scrimmage every single day and let them play a basketball game as best as we can. Me and Coach (Joel) Beesley, we try to ref it and still try to teach it. ... They had goals (for a typical season). Coaches always have goals. We were looking to build upon (the 2019-2020 team’s) success. I think we ended up winning 17 games, which was tied for third-best in Uni history. And we were looking to get to 20 and compete for that conference championship and regional championship, and I think we had a chance.”