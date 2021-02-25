Your team improved to 2-3 with a win at Blue Ridge on Feb. 8, and then everything stopped. What happened?
“All the sudden we got the call saying we’ve got somebody that’s come down with COVID. So the parents had it, and then it went to the kids. So it’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ You’re just numb. It’s like, ‘Are we going through this again? We just got going. Now they’re going to lose five to six games in a 15-game schedule — a third of our schedule.’ (The players are) just so disappointed. I don’t have a chance to see them, obviously, because they’re quarantined and I’m quarantined. ... So that makes it even harder. Now they’re just isolated. Now they’re not conditioning. Now they’re worried about getting back on the court. Just finally getting in some basketball shape, and now you’re out for two weeks. You don’t have a ball in your hands, it becomes a different shape when you go back out there the first time. It takes a while to get that back to comfort. And we were playing pretty decent at that time, too. I’m sure once they get out of that they’ll be ready to go, and we’ll get the best we can out of it.”
It sounds like the team shutdown was a product of something beyond your athletes’ control, as well.
“That’s exactly right. We talk so much about the kids being safe — let’s wash our hands, we sterilize after every practice, anything we touch. And we really talk about doing your job so we can get the season in. And then something out of their control happens, it’s hard for them to understand. It’s hard for them not to be disappointed.”
What’s the timeline for your team’s return to the court?
“I believe it’s (Thursday) is when we can go back to practicing. ... Two varsity players (contracted COVID), too, so what are we going to be? Are we going to be able to field a team? We’re only talking 11, 12 kids to begin with and we’re trying to do a JV and a varsity schedule. So I’m not sure I can answer that for sure because I don’t know what we’re going to have.”
As a coach and educator, what’s your message to anyone associated with high school sports regarding taking necessary COVID-19 precautions?
“You’ve just got to not let your guard down. Sometimes, we all think we’re kind of getting back to a sense of normalcy somewhat, whatever that normalcy is, and I think people have to understand we have to do our part as a family — parents, kids, coaches. They have to do their part so we stay as safe as we possibly can and know that it is real out there, it is serious and some people are really struggling with the pandemic. The kids seem to not be affected by (the disease) as much, which is great, but there’s other people and all the different trickling-down effects by just letting your guard down and making sure you’re social distancing, using your mask. All the guidelines we’ve been told, we need to make sure we go from that.”