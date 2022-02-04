Sabers return to high-water mark
CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Martin’s first season as the St. Thomas More boys’ basketball coach started swimmingly. With five wins in as many tries at the Schlarman Topper Classic, winning that tournament’s championship in November.
Martin’s team then spent December and January attempting to reach at least five games over .500 once again while also striving for full health at different stages.
“We knew this season was going to have a lot of ups and downs. We had to stay together through it all,” Martin said. “We’re getting better right now. I hope that we haven’t primed or plateaued because we want to be doing that in two weeks.”
STM is now 14-9 following Tuesday’s 60-20 romp past Clifton Central, the Sabers’ third consecutive win and fifth in their last six games. Martin’s squad largely has hovered around one or two games above .500 since that hot start but rapidly is speeding away from the break-even mark.
“The goal is to get through the weekend, Friday (against Rantoul) and Saturday (against Athens),” Martin said, “... and really make a push for regionals.”
Even STM’s lone loss in the past couple weeks was one Martin feels good reflecting upon.
Rival St. Joseph-Ogden held off the Sabers, 45-43, on Jan. 25. STM limited Spartans standout Ty Pence, a Division I prospect, to a relatively tame 14 points but couldn’t quite finish the job.
“At the two-minute mark, we were up five points and didn’t make some free throws, had some crucial turnovers, didn’t defend like we wanted,” Martin said. “That moment, as much as the team wasn’t happy we lost that game, it wasn’t a bad locker room because we knew we were going to learn from that moment. We handled ourselves a lot better.”
That game also provided an example of what Sabers fans have come to expect from the team’s offense. Balance.
Senior Patrick Quarnstrom led the way with 10 points, followed by senior Justen Green and junior Ryan Hendrickson at eight points apiece, senior Dawson Magrini at seven points and senior Adonai Bumba at six points.
“We’re a team that we don’t know exactly where the scoring’s coming from,” Martin said. “We feel we have enough weapons we can share the ball.”
Hendrickson missed a little bit of time in early January with a high-ankle sprain, which occurred prior to a 14-point loss against Prairie Central.
“He’s a really tough kid,” Martin said. “He had a fantastic game for us (against Clifton Central).”
Seniors Blake Staab and Ife Okolo and sophomore Peace Bumba also are stepping up in various capacities. Staab is playing well enough lately to earn some starts over Hendrickson.
Martin doesn’t detect resentment, though. In fact, he feels the Sabers are a close bunch — something that should serve them well as they end the regular season against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Monticello and Pontiac.
“This is a brotherhood,” Martin said. “They’re really tight in a really good way. It’s a fun culture and atmosphere to coach within.”
Purple Riders rolling in 2022ARCOLA — It can be common for basketball teams at any level to cruise through nonconference games and struggle once they enter league action. Greg Gisinger’s Arcola boys can’t claim such an issue.
The Purple Riders held a 4-7 record when 2022 began, coinciding with the start of Lincoln Prairie Conference games.
Now, Arcola is 11-8 and earned the LPC tournament’s championship last Saturday night despite entering the 11-team event as its No. 3 seed.
“We got shut down a couple weeks before the conference tournament, for six days. No contact, COVID issues with the team,” said Gisinger, the Purple Riders’ fourth-year coach. “We were pretty devastated, but I think it put things in perspective for our team.”
That shutdown followed a three-game win streak. Arcola dropped a 57-56 overtime decision to Cerro Gordo/Bement upon the Purple Riders’ return to the court.
Then came the league tournament. The Purple Riders fended off sixth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, second-seeded CG/B and fourth-seeded Decatur Lutheran for the top prize in Cerro Gordo.
“It made them a little more hungry, not wanting to waste any opportunities,” Gisinger said. “We were down 10 to Arthur with four minutes to go, stormed back and won that game. ... The Arthur game propelled us into the rest of the tournament.”
Seniors Beau Edwards and Alex Kuhns are multi-year starters alongside talented underclassmen like juniors Aldo Garcia and Austin Kutz, sophomore Jackson Miller and freshman Tanner Thomas, a Louisville baseball commit.
Each guy has come up with at least one important contribution during Arcola’s recent run of success, which includes a 4-1 conference record outside the tournament with five league games still to be played.
“Obviously, we want to try to win the conference,” Gisinger said. “Hopefully, we’re going into the postseason playing our best basketball. ... I don’t think we’re playing our best yet.”
Mustangs putting HOIC on noticeCOLFAX — Scot Ghere’s Ridgeview girls appeared poised for a so-so 2021-22 season based on how their November and December games transpired.
A Jan. 3 loss to Lexington furthered that look, as the Mustangs dropped to 9-7 overall plus 3-3 in Heart of Illinois Conference games.
So why is Ghere’s club suddenly claiming an 18-8 record that includes an 8-3 HOIC ledger?
“Our first part of the year, we had at least two starters out most games,” said Ghere, citing COVID-19 and non-COVID illnesses plus injuries for those absences. “We’re playing pretty well right now and starting to gel.”
Sophomore Mackenzie Wesson’s return from injury around Christmas may have done the most to bolster Ridgeview.
Ghere terms Wesson a “defensive specialist,” and the Mustangs have allowed more than 46 points just once in their last 10 games — nine of them victories.
“Once you get it right, the defense kind of settles in,” said Ghere, in his eighth season as Ridgeview’s coach. “Turnovers were really hurting us in the first part of the year, so we’ve kind of cut those down. ... It’s made a big difference.”
Seniors Peyton Rinkenberger, Morgan Donaldson and Kendra Erwin have carried over the successful mindset deployed by former Mustangs teammates Kelly Jones and River Rosales. Fellow seniors Delanie Wissmiller and Tanner Landau bring a similar fire from the sideline despite smaller amounts of playing time.
Juniors Brinley Stephens and Annalyn Harper, plus Wesson, front a stout younger presence on Ghere’s roster as well.
“We just got our 600th win this year. ... We’ve been averaging 18, 19 wins a year,” Ghere said. “We really pride ourselves on working hard and outworking teams. They may be better than us, but we’re still going to work hard and play hard.
“Our conference, we have a lot of good competition there. It gets us ready for a good run in the postseason. I feel like we could be successful in doing that.”