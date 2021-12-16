Sages putting forth dominant efforts leading into Greenville Shootout
MONTICELLO — Kevin Roy graduated four seniors from a 2020-21 Monticello boys’ basketball roster that cobbled together an 8-3 record.
And not all of the four were regular starters, suggesting more success could be on the horizon for Roy in his 16th season guiding the Sages.
That idea isn’t a mere suggestion anymore.
Monticello possesses a 7-0 record leading into a pair of Saturday games at the Greenville Shootout, against Carlyle and the host school.
“I really enjoy going down so we can play teams that we don’t traditionally see,” Roy said of that event. “It’s great for our kids to experience teams from that part of the state. It also gives us a chance to represent central Illinois basketball and our conference.”
The Sages are displaying how dangerous of a group they are without much issue these days.
Not only are they unbeaten, but they have also won each of their games by 16 or more points. Their average margin of victory is slightly more than 25 points, bolstered by a pair of 39-point triumphs over Salt Fork and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
“For the most part, I have been very pleased with how we have been playing,” Roy said. “I don’t know if I expected us to stay unbeaten at this point. My approach has been to focus on us getting better and trying to play to our potential.”
Roy credited a senior-heavy lineup and its accompanying experience for helping Monticello to such a strong start. Senior guard Ben Cresap is a returning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball second-teamer. Senior guard Dylan Ginalick made the previous All-Area special-mention list.
And fellow seniors Joey Sprinkle, Trevor Fox, Tanner Buehnerkemper, Thomas Swartz and Triston Foran are plenty capable at contributing in their own ways.
Roy rolled out a starting five of Sprinkle, Cresap, Fox, Ginalick and Buehnerkemper during Tuesday’s victory over ALAH. The quintet generated 48 points, 22 rebounds, 11 assists, 12 steals, two blocked shots and just eight turnovers.
“It truly has been a complete team effort so far this season,” Roy said, “from our guard play to our bigs, as well as our bench. This group has a good understanding of their roles and plays well together.”
Titans recover from early setback, continue dominance of years past
KANSAS — Joe Morrisey’s Tri-County girls’ basketball squad was a model small-school program prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Class 1A fourth-place finish in 2018. A 1A third-place effort in 2019, completed just before the pandemic engulfed the country.
Turns out not much has changed amid the pandemic, either.
Morrisey’s crew posted a 10-1 mark in the condensed 2020-21 campaign, and his 2021-22 Titans are off to an 11-1 start ahead of a marquee matchup Thursday night at Paris (8-1).
One extra tidbit worth noting about this season’s Tri-County team: It has accomplished part of its current record minus starting point guard Thaylee Barry and sixth woman Sami McClain, who have missed time in COVID-19 protocols.
“They’re getting to grow up a little bit,” Morrisey said of his remaining lineup. “Our culture is a lot of it. I’ve always said to the girls, ‘You’ve got to buy in to what I’m selling to you.’ All five to seven we’re playing right now are really buying into what I’m selling.”
Morrisey’s 13th Titans team also had to deal with the loss of former Associated Press all-state first-teamer Tayler Barry to graduation before the season.
Senior guard/forward and future Millikin athlete Bella Dudley has become Tri-County’s de-facto star — averaging about 18 points per outing — after she and Tayler Barry made up a hard-to-handle 1-2 punch the previous season.
“Definitely, she knows her role,” Morrisey said of Dudley. “When we need something, we know that’s who we go to. ... She’s kind of the boss and the leader of our family.”
Junior forward Kaylin Williams controls the baseline in the Titans’ 1-3-1 zone defense. The 5-foot-9 player also is part of Tri-County’s imposing size, joined by 6-1 sophomore Kenzie Hales, 5-10 junior Breann Ard, 5-9 senior Caroline Smith, 5-8 senior Meredithe Morrisey and 5-7 senior Megan Houlihan.
Thaylee Barry and sophomore Josie Armstrong typically lock down things in the backcourt.
“We’re a lot longer (than usual). It’s one of the taller teams I’ve ever had. It really helps us,” Joe Morrisey said. “Paris is a great team. ... I told the girls, ‘I want to go over there and compete.’ We got the snot knocked out of us two years ago. That was a wake-up call for us.”
Rockets waste no time getting off to hot start despite long football run
TOLONO — Matt Reed’s entire Unity boys’ basketball varsity roster was part of a 14-game football season that concluded last month with a Class 3A state runner-up trophy.
So certainly it’d take the Rockets some time to readjust to life on the hardwood.
Or not.
“Success breeds success, so they’re used to winning,” Reed said. “They’ve shot with me twice a week since September.
“I’ve got some guys where basketball is not their top sport, but it might be 1A. That really hasn’t been the case since I’ve been a coach here. ... These guys have basketball skill, and basketball’s important to them.”
Reed’s sixth Unity boys’ hoops team resides at 4-1 prior to Friday’s nonconference home meeting with Clifton Central. The Rockets’ lone setback so far came to a still-undefeated Teutopolis outfit by eight points.
“We gave them the day off after the state championship (football) game. On Sunday, we came in and handed out all the gear,” Reed said. “Then we practiced, and Monday we practiced.”
And the following Tuesday, Nov. 30, Unity dispatched a good Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin team 61-53 in a season opener.
Senior Blake Kimball, Unity football’s starting quarterback, dropped 25 points to go with 15 points from junior Austin Langendorf (starting football linebacker) and 10 points from sophomore Henry Thomas.
“I never have to beg them to play hard,” Reed said. “The other night at Clinton, we (almost) had four guys in double figures. Blake was, Henry was, Will (Cowan) was (and Langendorf finished with nine points). You get four guys in double figures sharing the ball, that’s pretty good stuff.”
Kimball and Trustan Price are Reed’s only seniors. But those two plus talented junior and sophomore groups could allow Unity to win its first boys’ basketball regional title since 2012.
“When I came here in 2016, coach (Aaron) Innes and Coach (Bill) Ipsen before me had really put their finger on (the sophomore) class when they were in fifth grade,” Reed said. “So it’s not a surprise that class has stuck together and we’ve got some depth in it.”