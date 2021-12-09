Spartans receiving contributions across the board in Arteaga’s first season
ST. JOSEPH — Drew Arteaga’s first St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball group was presented with a tangible goal right off the bat.
Win the first-ever Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament, a round-robin event hosted by the Spartans on Nov. 15, 16 and 18.
“It was the first year we had a home tournament,” Arteaga said, “and we needed to make sure we won it.”
SJ-O did just that and now sits at 6-2 leading up to Thursday night’s nonconference home game versus Teutopolis.
“It’s truly been great,” said Arteaga, an SJ-O graduate. “We have a great group of girls. They’re really fun to be around. I love SJ-O. I love the community, and I love everything we’re doing right now.”
The former Westville boys’ basketball coach saw his Spartans best three teams during that aforementioned tournament. Two of them were Centennial and Urbana, which have struggled in recent years.
But the third was Tri-County, which SJ-O defeated 43-34. The Titans have qualified for the Class 1A state semifinals twice since 2018.
“When I saw they were on the schedule I said, ‘Wow, that’s a really big game for us,’” Arteaga said. “That was one of those games that (I said), ‘OK, we can be pretty good.’”
The Spartans’ losses are to two teams with a combined 14-1 record: Paris (6-1) and Mahomet-Seymour (8-0), so SJ-O still is in good standing at this point in the season.
In the latter game, the Spartans trailed the Bulldogs 45-18 entering the fourth quarter. But things became very interesting down the stretch when seniors Payton Jacob and Ashlyn Lannert and junior Peyton Jones combined for six three-pointers during the fourth quarter.
Although M-S stayed ahead 58-46 by game’s end, Arteaga still had something positive to take away from the game.
“Our girls don’t give up. They’re winners,” Arteaga said. “Our girls don’t know how to quit. They play hard for 32 minutes.”
Seniors Ella Armstrong, Alyssa Hamilton and Taylor Wells also are stepping up for SJ-O, as Arteaga believes he has “seven to eight girls who can start for us at any given time.”
“They’re not doing anything outside of the system,” Arteaga said. “They’re taking advantage of their opportunities and knocking down shots. When they’re able to do that it’s really fun, because they’re not forcing it.”
Youthful Storm continuing program’s recent history of successCATLIN — Brian Russell oversaw several strong Salt Fork girls’ basketball teams during his first six seasons running the program.
The latest version put together a 13-0 record during the condensed 2020-21 campaign.
That triumph also served as a goodbye for five Storm seniors, including News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection Mackenzie Russell and second-team pick Carsyn Todd.
Even with those personnel losses, and even with the 2021-22 Salt Fork roster not containing a single senior, the Storm is on a roll once more.
Following a 2-2 start, Salt Fork owns a 5-2 record entering Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference home tilt versus Hoopeston Area.
“Our team is in a really good spot right now,” Brian Russell said. “Everybody’s contributing. (They’re learning about) just the way to overcome adversity.”
That adversity was experienced in overtime games with St. Thomas More and Seeger (Ind.). The Storm won the former and lost the latter, both last month.
The month of December has included victories over above-.500 opponents in Arcola and Armstrong-Potomac.
“These girls are doing a fantastic job picking up our game plans when it comes to defense,” Russell said about a group that has allowed 32 or fewer points in each game during its ongoing win streak. “They’re really in-tune to the little details, and I’m very pleased with where all the girls are right now.”
The lack of seniors in Salt Fork’s lineup means underclassmen are required to perform well on a nightly basis. Freshman Alexa Jamison clearly received that memo when she racked up 25 points in the aforementioned win over Arcola.
“She can adapt to what’s going on during a game,” Russell said. “Vocally, Alexa Jamison is doing a really good job of being positive with her teammates.”
Juniors Karlie Cain and Brylie Smith also are providing important offensive contributions, while juniors Shelby McGee and Rozlynn Maring and sophomore Macie Russell have offered defensive prowess. Junior Kailey Frischkorn is a dangerous off-the-bench presence, as well.
“Because we’re competing at a very high level,” Brian Russell said, “good things have been happening for our team and each individual player.”
Panthers finally able to discover groove with fresh varsity facesPAXTON — Adam Schonauer’s 2020-21 Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball outfit was put in an unenviable spot.
The Panthers needed to make up for the loss of former News-Gazette All-Area first-team pick Trey VanWinkle — among nine other athletes graduating — while having very little preparation time thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things went well early, as PBL jumped out to a 3-1 record. But the Panthers fell to 5-5 before watching their season end prematurely because of a COVID-19 pause.
Schonauer’s eighth PBL unit is hoping to make up for lost time.
This season’s Panthers are 3-1, winners of each of their last three games before Friday’s visit to Clifton Central.
“They’ve done a better job battling through those ups and downs,” Schonauer said, “and we’re learning on the fly.“
Seniors Keegan Busboom and Brandon Knight were PBL’s two returning full-time varsity players from the previous season. So Schonauer’s expectation was and continues to be using “eight to nine, maybe 10 guys” in each game this fall and winter.
That’s worked out well since the Panthers’ season-opening 62-36 loss to Tuscola.
Eight different athletes have scored in each of PBL’s last three games, and the leading producer has been different each time.
“We need five to six guys in that eight- to 15-point range, and just being efficient on the offensive end,” Schonauer said. “We’ve got some big guys that (allow us) to play through the post.”
Busboom, a guard, and Knight, a forward, are among those who have reached double-figures scoring at least once already this season for PBL, joined by seniors Mason Medlock and Mason Bruns and juniors Jeremiah Ager and Kayden Snelling. Seniors Garrett Sanders and Jacob Gronsky also are capable of contributing offensively while locking in defensively.
“We’ve got some length this year,” Schonauer said. “Guys have a pretty good idea defensively how we want to play teams, how we want to play different personnel. That’s something we learned from the Tuscola game. We weren’t quite there, and we got much better these last few weeks of practice.”