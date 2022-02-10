After early bumps, Blue Devils cruising
BISMARCK — Gary Tidwell knew what his Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball team was getting into with its November and December nonconference slate.
Specifically with games against Unity, Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden — all Illini Prairie Conference powers.
“We loaded up our schedule in the first half of the season,” Tidwell said.
The answer to why the Blue Devils did so lies in their IHSA Class 2A postseason sub-sectional.
It features those three teams, all of which have won at least 17 games apiece. Plus other dangerous challengers in Monticello, Iroquois West, Oakwood and Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
“We’re about as prepared as we can be,” Tidwell said. “This time of the year, you want to have the confidence. You want to have some wins under your belt. And I think we’ve done that.”
BHRA is 22-7 entering its final two regular-season matchups, a pair of Vermilion Valley Conference showdowns with Salt Fork on Friday and Westville on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils have won each of their last 10 games and haven’t suffered a defeat since losing to Lanark Eastland in the Jan. 8 St. Joseph-Ogden Christie Clinic Shootout.
“Our guys are executing really well,” said Tidwell, in his sixth season running the BHRA boys’ team. “We’re playing really good basketball at this point in the year.”
Included in that discussion is last month’s Vermilion County Tournament, which the Blue Devils won by sweeping their four games.
Senior forward Mason Hackman was a big part of BHRA’s performance in some of his first basketball games since returning from a football injury. But the good times haven’t lasted for Hackman.
“He’s been out since that point because he had some more pain in that same leg,” Tidwell said. “Hopefully, we’ll get him back here next week.”
The Blue Devils have persevered with junior guard Brett Meidel leading the charge but also guys like senior Dawson Dodd and junior Isaiah Tidwell stepping up. And then there’s senior Ned Hill, who transferred to BHRA from the state of Utah before this school year.
“He’s really been a godsend for us,” Gary Tidwell said. “Especially with Mason’s injury he’s been a big help. ... He’s been used to playing on the perimeter at his other school, so he’s had to learn how to play inside. ... But he’s bought into that role, and he’s gotten a lot better.”
If the Blue Devils are fortunate enough to achieve full roster strength when regional play begins later this month, they should pose an even bigger threat in their sub-sectional.
“You’re going to have to go through the solid teams eventually, so why not in the first or second round?” Tidwell said. “You can look at it with confidence and knowing that you’ve prepared and you’ve worked hard and you’re going to give 100 percent of your effort and go right at them.”
Spartans gain ‘swagger’ from title
ST. JOSEPH — Coaching transitions sometimes can result in at least a temporary dip in team production.
No one informed Drew Arteaga’s St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ team of this possibility.
The Spartans acquired their 20th win last Monday when they knocked off Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50-28, also securing the Illini Prairie Conference regular-season title in the process with an unblemished 10-0 record.
“It means a lot to our girls,” said Arteaga, an SJ-O alumnus in his first season at the helm. “We won 10 games. That’s a lot of games. ... We have a little bit of swagger and confidence going into the postseason.”
The Spartans (21-7) were 8-5 through their first two games in December’s grueling State Farm Holiday Classic event, having lost four of their last six contests overall at that point.
Not only did SJ-O wrap up the tournament with two victories, but the Spartans’ only defeats since have come to state-ranked opponents in Mattoon and Pana.
“They really have locked into scouting reports,” Arteaga said of his players. “We learned something about ourselves after those (two losses). Second half of the year, we’ve really done a better job ... rebounding, going to the offensive glass and getting second chances. Defensively, we’ve limited teams to one contested shot.”
Offensive balance served SJ-O well as it averaged nearly 52 points in Illini Prairie play.
Seniors Payton Jacob, Ella Armstrong, Taylor Wells, Ashlyn Lannert and Alyssa Hamilton, junior Peyton Jones and sophomore Addison Frick all have found time to shine on the scoresheet this winter.
“We’ve got seven girls who can score 10-plus points,” Arteaga said. “That’s the best part of our program. ... I’m super proud of the girls. We don’t care who scores. We just want to win.”
The Spartans have a good chance to do more of that in the Class 2A postseason, in which they possess a No. 1 seed.
They’ll face either seventh-seeded Clifton Central or 11th-seeded Momence in a 6 p.m. Monday regional semifinal at Kankakee. Fourth-seeded Iroquois West and sixth-seeded host Bishop McNamara round out the regional field.
“It’s a weaker draw than I’d seen in years past, especially compared to some of the other ones in the area,” Arteaga said. “(But) we have to stay locked in and focused.”
Warriors ready to see ‘different look’
WATSEKA — Barry Bauer’s first six seasons as the Watseka girls’ basketball coach included involvement in the Class 2A postseason.
With the Warriors receiving a No. 1 seed three times and no worse than a No. 5 seed at any point during that stretch.
So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Bauer’s 2021-22 Watseka crew holds a No. 1 seed. Just in the Class 1A field instead.
“I’ll tell you in a couple weeks how it sets up,” Bauer said with a laugh. “This is the first year we’ve been in 1A, so it’s a little different look for us. But we’re excited about it.”
The Warriors (21-4) have lost just one game this season to a fellow 1A opponent, dropping a 38-30 decision to a 22-win Salt Fork unit on Jan. 31.
Watseka caps its regular season by hosting Milford on Thursday and Danville on Friday, which Bauer hopes will get the competitive juices flowing in his athletes before their postseason debut next week.
“We’ve ... set expectations pretty high every year,” said Bauer, in his eighth season coaching this program. “We really have not had anyone stand out consistently on the scoring end. But ... we’re really solid defensively.”
The Warriors have permitted an opponent 40 or more points just four times all season, and they won in two of those instances. They allowed exactly 38 points in two of their four defeats, as well.
One key to Watseka’s defensive prowess is team size. Bauer can utilize six athletes who stand between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet in height.
“We can throw a bunch of different looks at (opponents),” Bauer said. “This team, I think they enjoy playing defense, so we can throw a lot of different looks on both ends.”
Seniors Sydney McTaggart, Allie Hoy, Claire Curry, Raegan Gooding, Addi Edwards and Jackie Lynch, juniors Elena Newell and Becca Benoit and sophomore Haven Meyer most heavily factor into Bauer’s rotation.
A rotation that gets to operate in its home gymnasium for the 1A regional round.
Watseka will meet either eighth-seeded Illinois Lutheran or ninth-seeded Kankakee Grace in a 6 p.m. Monday semifinal, with third-seeded Lexington, fifth-seeded Grant Park and 10th-seeded Donovan also in the regional draw.
“I can just start sensing ... they’re really excited about it,” Bauer said. “I hope we’re not looking too far ahead, because we’ve still got some tough games this week.”