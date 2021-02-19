CATLIN — A parade of three-pointers can serve as an anomaly or special attraction within a basketball game.
In other games, however, a barrage of three-pointers is more a necessity.
Take, for example, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson splashing an NBA playoff-record 11 threes during a comeback win over Oklahoma City in the 2016 Western Conference Finals.
Or — though this game didn’t carry quite the same stakes — what Carsyn Todd accomplished on Nov. 26, 2019.
Then a Salt Fork junior, Todd and the Storm girls’ basketball program faced Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Each team’s early-season unblemished record of 2-0 was on the line.
Todd drilled seven three-pointers as the Storm staved off the Knights 52-48 in overtime.
“After I made my first two or three shots and got in the groove, I just relaxed,” Todd said, “and I found it a lot easer to go up with a shot.”
Later that season, Salt Fork received a No. 4 seed in the Class 1A postseason and made a run to the bracket’s super-sectional round — one win shy of the state semifinals.
If the Storm loses that nailbiter against ALAH, does it change the program’s playoff positioning?
Hard to say. What’s easier to confirm: Todd, now a senior, is among the area’s best outside shooters during the condensed 2021 season.
She made four of them during last Saturday’s 47-40 win against Arcola, again moving Salt Fork to 3-0. That record improved to 4-0 via a 60-17 victory versus Westville on Thursday.
Todd merely is picking up where she left off last season, when she advanced to the IHSA 1A Three-Point Showdown at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.
Todd sank 7 of 15 attempts at the home of the girls’ basketball state finals to tie for seventh in all of 1A.
“In fifth grade, I would just throw up a three-pointer just for fun, not really caring much about it,” Todd said. “But then in junior high, I started realizing I have a good range shot, and it came in handy because nobody has that good of a range. It kind of came naturally, and then I just worked on it to make it better.”
Todd’s penchant for making threes pairs nicely with fellow senior Mackenzie Russell’s ability to finish in the paint.
During the win over Arcola, Russell made four field goals from inside the arc and one three-pointer to go with Todd’s four triples and pair of two-pointers.
“She’s good at penetrating, so we have this thing where if she gets in and she can’t get a shot off ... then she knows I’m outside on the arc somewhere,” Todd said. “And then it’s the same if I’m face-guarded on the outside. Then usually that leaves one person kind of open, so then I just know to look at her.”
Todd takes pride in getting some of the most stringent defense from Salt Fork’s opponents.
“It kind of makes me feel good to know that everyone wants me to ... be the one they shut down all game,” Todd said. “But it also makes me want to work harder to get open.”
Todd wouldn’t have pondered any of this strategy not too long ago.
Softball was her main athletic focus for many years, and she only picked up basketball in fifth grade. But Todd admitted getting burnt out on softball early in high school.
She now plays travel basketball with Indiana Elite Havoc, in addition to her time with the Storm.
“Once I got into travel basketball, I could see all of the girls were taking it seriously. No one was messing around,” Todd said. “It was more of a competitive area.”
Todd said she thrives on competition. Not getting to have that in high school basketball as a senior until early February was difficult.
“It was really hard on me,” said Todd, who played with her travel team while waiting for word on an IHSA season. “The biggest thing was that we didn’t have a definite yes or a definite no. ... So it kind of just stressed me out.”
Salt Fork won’t get to attempt another deep postseason run, as the IHSA is not conducting playoff action amid the shortened schedule.
“I was just happy we actually got a season,” Todd said. “We’re just trying to get the best record we can with what we have, and we’re going for the conference championship because that’s pretty much all we can win.”