Warriors inching closer to their full potential at right time
TUSCOLA — One mantra preached by Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood is not letting one loss compound into multiple defeats.
Justin Bozarth‘s Tuscola boys’ basketball team must pay a fair amount of attention to the Illini leader.
The Warriors (18-4) have responded to each of their four setbacks this season with a win streak — six games in a row after their first loss, runs of three after their second and third losses and an ongoing stretch of four following their fourth loss.
“We spent a lot of time preparing for this season,” Tuscola senior Jalen Quinn said. “But right now we’re just working on little kinks and pushing each other to get better every day in practice. We like where we’re at, but we’re looking to get better still.”
One of the best examples of this transpired last week. The Warriors lost 52-51 at home to Cerro Gordo/Bement on Jan. 17. The next night, they downed Central A&M 65-31.
And then they matched up with a Warrensburg-Latham squad receiving votes in that week’s Associated Press Class 2A rankings, trailing 23-13 at halftime before prevailing 55-46 in overtime.
“That was a really huge moment for us in the season,” Tuscola senior James Parsley said. “We came together and did it at the end of the game.”
That word — we — is important for the Warriors. While their most recognizable face is Quinn, a Loyola Chicago signee who surpassed 2,000 career points on Tuesday night in an 88-40 home win against Arthur Christian School, six other seniors are on Bozarth’s roster.
“It’s just been really fun,” Parsley said. “We’ve gone out there and done what we’ve wanted to do so far this season. We’ve had a fun ride, and I think we’re trying to continue to build on that.”
Quinn typically paces Tuscola in numerous statistical categories. But, when the whole team is at full strength, he’s complemented by the likes of Parsley and fellow seniors Preston Brown, Haven Hatfield and Rajan Patel, juniors Easton Cunningham and Colton Musgrave and sophomores Jordan Quinn and Josiah Hortin.
“My teammates have helped me a lot throughout the season,” Jalen Quinn said. “I’ve got a target on my back every night. I’ve kind of gotten used to this over the years, but just trying to keep my composure, stay within the game and stay locked in with my team has kind of been the main thing.”
The Warriors are ranked seventh in the latest AP Class 1A poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon. They’re mentioned in the 1A rankings alongside another Central Illinois Conference member in fourth-ranked Meridian as well as Cerro Gordo/Bement, who wound up among teams receiving votes in Wednesday’s poll.
“When we’re in the right mindset and we’ve got the right mentality coming into the game, we can be a really scary team in 1A,” Quinn said. “We bring a lot of energy, a lot of offensive power, and on the defensive end we bring a lot of energy as well.”
“We’ve had some struggles coming out flat against some teams,” Parsley added. “We’re just trying to make sure we bring the energy from the jump against every team every game.”
Energy will be crucial for Tuscola in the CIC Tournament. The Warriors boast the No. 1 seed and begin play at 3 p.m. Saturday in Macon versus eighth-seeded Sullivan. Warrensburg-Latham possesses the No. 2 seed, and host Meridian holds the No. 3 seed. If Tuscola can top Sullivan on Saturday afternoon and then knock off either No. 4 St. Teresa or No. 5 Clinton in the semifinals next Tuesday night, they’d line up a spot in the title game on Feb. 4.
“I don’t think Tuscola has won a conference championship in (boys’) basketball, so we’re looking forward to being the first,” Quinn said. “We’re really excited to get out there and have the opportunity to play against some of those good teams and hopefully take it home.”
Spartans thriving as difficult slate of games loom
ST. JOSEPH — Kiel Duval‘s St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball team brought an interesting mix into its 2021-22 season.
Future Division I athlete Ty Pence. A host of underclassmen — Pence among them — who’d receive valuable minutes. And a schedule Duval ranks among the toughest in Spartans history.
All told, this concoction has led to pretty good results so far.
SJ-O resides at 16-4 and owns a four-game win streak prior to Friday night’s marquee Illini Prairie Conference game at Monticello (20-3).
“Every team at this point has some ups and downs, especially when you have a young group like we do,” said Duval, in his fourth season running the program. “Everybody recognizes Ty, but they don’t realize Ty’s still a junior and we’ve got a mix of freshmen and sophomores playing around him with just a small group of seniors.”
Three of the Spartans’ four losses have come to teams mentioned in the latest Class 2A Associated Press state rankings: seventh-ranked El Paso-Gridley, 10th-ranked Teutopolis and Rockford Lutheran, who received votes on Wednesday.
They’ve recently offset those results with noteworthy wins versus Prairie Central, Effingham St. Anthony and St. Thomas More.
The EP-G and Rockford Lutheran defeats happened in late December on back-to-back days at the 16-team State Farm Holiday Classic, where SJ-O finished fourth.
“Each game’s a different type of game,” Duval said. “Some games are really physical. Some games you’re playing five shooters where they spread you out and they space the floor. It’s good for our kids to see all those different styles of play, and hopefully that pays off in the postseason.
“We told our guys that this is probably the toughest schedule that we’ve ever played at St. Joe-Ogden. ... Every game’s a battle, and you hope that by the end of the year all these tough games will pay dividends.”
Pence is a big reason the Spartans are averaging around 60 points per game, putting up displays like an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double against Danville in mid-December while numerous D-I college coaches looked on.
“What he’s learning to do is play off different defenses,” Duval said. “At the beginning of the season and even at State Farm he was almost trying to break teams down one-on-one a lot. ... Now he’s really working on his game of being hard to guard off the basketball. So when he doesn’t have the basketball, he’s nonstop in motion and coming off of screens.”
This approach has opened the door for teammates like seniors Andrew Beyers, Evan Ingram and Hayden Brazelton, sophomore Logan Smith and freshman Coy Taylor to increasingly contribute to SJ-O’s success as well.
“We knew we had some guys that can knock down shots, and they just needed more experience,” Duval said. “It’s just other guys able to make plays that really take all the pressure off Ty, where he’s not having to do everything on the offensive end. ... When (Beyers) can score seven or eight for us and Logan can put up 10 to 15 and Coy’s right around seven or eight, we’re a lot better that way.”
That was evident Tuesday night during SJ-O’s 45-43 home win against STM. Pence struggled with his shot and scored 14 points, but Smith matched him with 14 points and Taylor added nine points.
Only one true uncertainty may reside with the Spartans as they get closer and closer to the Class 2A postseason. Is there any chance the planned Jan. 8 game against Tuscola — the Christie Clinic game was canceled because of poor weather — gets rescheduled?
“I don’t know at this point,” Duval said. “It’d be tough to fit them into the schedule in case we have a (conference) makeup game. ... Even this week we’re playing on a Sunday (in the Chicago Orr Shootout), which is I think the first time ever for the program to play on a Sunday afternoon.”
Knights may face new reality without significant contributor
ARTHUR — Mac Condill‘s Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team is getting a chance to show what it’s really made of before the Class 2A playoffs commence next month.
The Knights took a 20-1 record into last Saturday night’s Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament championship game against Tri-County, a program that earned Class 1A state trophies in 2019 and 2020.
And the Titans beat up on ALAH, permitting the Knights just one first-half field goal in a 48-33 Tri-County victory. Then ALAH received a different painful blow two nights later, when star sophomore Claire Seal went down with an apparent knee injury during a win over Okaw Valley.
“We don’t know what that is yet,” Condill said of Seal’s medical status. “But that happens in athletics. In spite of that, we’ll keep moving forward.”
The Knights are charging down the regular season’s homestretch with or without their double-double threat in Seal. ALAH is now 22-2 and ranked 10th in the latest 2A Associated Press state poll ahead of Thursday night’s visit to Cerro Gordo/Bement. A rematch with Tri-County looms this coming Monday as well. Add in the success from last school year’s condensed season, ALAH is an impressive 36-4 in its last 40 games.
“I don’t think any of us would’ve predicted that sort of run,” Condill said. “It’s real easy for me, as a big-picture perspective guy, to see what a special group of girls we’ve been able to work with the last couple years.”
Condill’s team only has lost to Tri-County, the No. 3 team in 1A, and Mattoon, the No. 7 team in 3A. The former setback, however, gave him plenty of needed information about his team’s offense during especially challenging matchups.
“We talk about trying to find ways to stay relevant,” Condill said. “Standing and basketball don’t go hand-in-hand. We’re not bad shooters. We’re not great shooters. But we can’t expect to stand behind a 1-3-1 (zone defense) on the corner being open and thinking we’re doing any good, especially if we can’t get the ball down there.”
The good news for Condill is he has several athletes who already were playing well on most nights before Seal’s injury.
Seniors Alexa Miller, Shaylie Miller, Mallory Nichols and Ryli Kauffman and juniors Kailee Otto and Charley Condill all are accustomed to playing double-digit minutes per game. And producing good statistics during those minutes.
“We’ve had five different girls lead us in scoring this year, and I’ve never had that before,” said Mac Condill, in his fifth season as ALAH’s coach. “We’ve had (Charley Condill) get double-doubles. We’ve had Alexa Miller almost get quadruple-doubles in steals, assists and boards (plus points). Kailee Otto is one of the most fierce defenders you’re going to come across. Shaylie Miller ... is equally effective defensively. Then you throw in Mallory Nichols who can get hot and hit three after three after three and play solid defense.
“We’re going to ... unfortunately take advantage of this weird opportunity nobody wants to have to take advantage of. That’s going to set the stage for, what do we look like without Claire?”
COLIN LIKAS