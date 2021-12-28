Joe Morrisey received a text at 9:11 p.m. Sunday evening that relayed some important and unfortunate news.
His Tri-County girls’ basketball team wouldn’t be facing Danville in the Charleston Holiday Tournament’s first day.
In fact, none of the tournament’s three Monday afternoon games happened as scheduled. Tournament organizers scrambled to rework the event’s lineup after Danville withdrew its team from participation because of COVID-19 issues.
“We had a shootaround (Sunday) at 5, so we kind of went through our Danville stuff because we thought that’s who we were going to play (Monday),” Morrisey said. “I guess I’m more of a life comes at you, live it kind of (guy).”
Morrisey’s Titans (11-2) now will compete at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, taking on Effingham and Charleston in back-to-back games before finishing their tournament involvement Wednesday with a 4 p.m. tip-off against Teutopolis.
Tri-County originally was slated to play four times in three days during the round-robin gathering, including games at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Morrisey’s program is one of several locally dealing with the athletics-related side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which presently is causing some alterations on the state’s high school basketball holiday tournament scene.
“My girls say we run a lot. Conditioning, I think we should be fine,” Morrisey said. “(We’ve got to) make sure we’re wearing masks. Anyone that’s got cold sniffles, stay away. Nobody wants to wear masks, but you’ve got to take care of yourself.”
The Big 12 Conference in particular has been hard hit by COVID-19 issues early this week. Along with Danville’s girls, Urbana boys’ basketball and Champaign Central girls’ basketball have pulled out of their respective holiday events, the Legends of Roundball Winter Classic in St. Louis and Mattoon Holiday Tournament.
Coach LeConte Nix’s Central boys’ program dealt with its own COVID-19 troubles in November, forcing the Maroons to withdraw from the Decatur Turkey Tournament. Central presently is gearing up for the Centralia Holiday Tournament, which begins Tuesday.
That event has seen Chicago-based Marist and Dyett pull out in recent days, leading to junior varsity squads from Centralia and Belleville West filling the vacancies.
The Maroons (1-4) open against St. Louis Confluence at 10 a.m. Tuesday and could face Belleville West JV on Wednesday.
“It’s so crazy right now,” said Nix, in his first season leading Central. “We’re just happy to be playing. ... I’m nervous about everything that’s going on because the (COVID-19) numbers are going crazy.”
In response to these worries, Nix said the Maroons will travel to and from Centralia during each of the tournament’s three days, a round trip of more than four hours, instead of finding lodging in or near Centralia as the team typically does.
“I don’t want any kind of way for this to shut us down,” Nix said. “We’re used to going to Peoria on a Tuesday night and coming back. The kids don’t have to worry about school (either). It’s all about basketball.”
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball coach Kiel Duval is directing his team through the State Farm Holiday Classic’s small-school pool in Bloomington-Normal. The Spartans, holding the bracket’s No. 2 seed, fended off 15th-seeded Tri-Valley 51-45 in Monday’s first round. Duval acknowledged his players, like so many others nationwide, have “gotten used to” dealing with COVID-19 and its effect on sports.
“That’s the tough part is we’ve gotten used to always being on edge. You just never know,” Duval said. “That’s the approach we’ve taken with things. You could be playing today and the next day you’re not playing.”
Even with that concern in the back of his mind, Duval said he’s glad many of Illinois’ high school basketball players have the chance to play in holiday tournaments this winter after losing that chance during the 2020-21 school year.
“To be able to play and participate in games that mean something ... that’s a different message to the kids than last year,” Duval said. “It makes them approach games the right way. It makes them compete harder. Those things matter, especially to 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids.”