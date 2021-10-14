socHSbcentennial

Champaign Central’s Tim Ngugi (left) and Centennial’s Walker Westfield

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Urbana 14-0-1 1 Tigers have clinched share of Big 12 Conference, can win it outright against Peoria Notre Dame.

2. Champaign Central 14-6-2 2 Maroons blasted Peoria after loss to Normal West, host Rantoul in regular-season finale Thursday.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 13-7-1 4 Bulldogs put up 12 goals on Effingham, close Apollo Conference play Thursday versus Taylorville.

4. Fisher/GCMS 19-0-1 3 Bunnies squeezed past Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran in regional semifinal that went to PKs.

5. Monticello 18-5-1 6 Sages rolled past rival St. Joseph-Ogden in regional semis to set up title-match date with STM.

6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 18-7 — Comets stunned St. Thomas More in a regional-semifinal shootout to qualify for Friday’s title bout.

7. St. Thomas More 16-6 5 Sabers came up short versus Oakwood/Salt Fork, had tough finish with six losses down stretch.

8. Uni High 10-7 7 Illineks cruised past Schlarman in regional semifinal round, draw Fisher/GCMS for chance at plaque.

9. Hoopeston Area 19-5-1 8 Cornjerkers notched minor upset of St. Anne to earn regional final match with Bloomington CC.

10. Centennial 6-7-3 9 Chargers played against Peoria on Wednesday after tying nonconference foe Mattoon a day prior.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

