RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 16-1-2 1 Maroons haven’t lost in their last eight matches, including Tuesday’s against Danville. A big tilt with Normal West awaits.
2. Urbana 13-2-2 2 Tigers haven’t allowed a goal in five-match win streak. They’ll get tested Thursday when Peoria Notre Dame pays a visit.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 13-4-2 4 Bulldogs took one-goal losses to Urbana and Champaign Central last week, knocked off Mattoon on Tuesday in league play.
4. Monticello 16-4 3 Sages suffered a shutout loss to Illini Prairie rival St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, their first defeat in their last six outings.
5. St. Thomas More 12-4-1 5 Sabers have won just once in their previous five matches, cap their regular season Wednesday at home versus Unity.
6. Fisher/GCMS 16-4-1 8 Bunnies are in the midst of a five-match run of success that they hope stretches to six on Wednesday versus Blue Ridge.
7. Oakwood/Salt Fork 18-4-2 6 Comets were winners of five consecutive matches before being unable to find the net in Tuesday’s loss to Fisher/GCMS.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-4-1 9 Spartans grabbed a huge victory over Monticello, close the regular season against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
9. Uni High 8-5-4 7 Illineks dropped Cornerstone on Tuesday for a third win in a row. Major test upcoming at Bloomington Central Catholic.
10. Centennial 6-6-3 10 Chargers tied Normal Community on Tuesday to start a week that includes home matches against Peoria and Rantoul.
