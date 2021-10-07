RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Urbana 13-0-1 1 Tigers face two major challenges to cap regular season: Peoria Notre Dame and Richwoods.
2. Champaign Central 13-5-2 2 Maroons defeated Mahomet-Seymour and Danville ahead of matchup versus Normal West.
3. Fisher/GCMS 18-0-1 3 Bunnies bounced Arthur Christian, Uni High and Judah Christian over course of four days.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 11-6-1 5 Bulldogs held tough with Urbana and Champaign Central, routed Charleston and Mattoon.
5. St. Thomas More 16-5 4 Sabers have dropped five of their last seven matches but most recently blew out rival Unity.
6. Monticello 16-5-1 7 Sages are on a four-match win streak ahead of regular-season finale versus Judah Christian.
7. Uni High 9-6 6 Illineks suffered one-goal losses to Fisher/GCMS and Cornerstone; host Bloomington CC next.
8. Hoopeston Area 17-5-1 10 Cornjerkers have lost once in their last 11 tries — to Fisher/GCMS — and have won last three.
9. Centennial 5-7-2 8 Chargers stumbled against Normal Community, pay visits to Peoria and Rantoul in near future.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 11-8-1 9 Spartans couldn’t keep up with Monticello, can rebound before postseason versus ALAH.